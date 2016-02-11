Acquia, Magento Commerce Forge Partnership to Unify Content and Commerce

Merchants to Benefit from Seamless, Highly Customized Shopping Experiences

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- and today announced a partnership to integrate Acquia's digital experience portfolio with Magento's commerce and fulfillment solutions. This integration of leading open source content and commerce solutions enables global brands and merchants to take control of the customer journey and deliver highly personalized, content-rich experiences across every touchpoint.

Digital consumer buying habits have become increasingly fragmented and complex, creating a proliferation of shopping and fulfillment touchpoints, use cases and channels that must be managed. Until now, this level of governance was only available through monolithic legacy solutions requiring a significant investment. With this partnership, brands gain an unprecedented strategic advantage through the marriage of Acquia's best-in-class content management and personalization capabilities with Magento's flexible, unified commerce and fulfillment capabilities at a significantly lower cost and time to market.

"Commerce as we know it has changed, and the imperative has emerged for brands and merchants to deliver powerful, personalized experiences," said Tom Erickson, Acquia CEO. "Acquia and Magento combine the best attributes of open source development -- agility, speed, innovation and security. Together, we're putting the power back in the hands of merchants and brands to allow them to control every pixel of the experience throughout the customer journey."

Together, Magento and Acquia enable merchants to create and deliver highly personalized omnichannel shopping experiences with the scale and complexity needed to compete and win in today's hypercompetitive global commerce environment. Global brands including and serve as initial launch customers and are already experiencing success.

Key capabilities the partnership will enable for B2B and B2C merchants include:

: Contextually optimized real-time experiences across the entire customer journey, regardless of device or channel

Rapidly deploy and manage content-rich commerce experiences

Allow marketing to own the customer experience and collaborate more closely with merchandisers

Unlimited flexibility to meet any market need or technology configuration

"At the heart of this partnership is a shared open-source heritage and vision for delivering on next-generation commerce and customer experiences that is unprecedented for the industry," stated Mark Lavelle, CEO of Magento Commerce. "The combined power of our respective technologies and our thriving global ecosystems will allow our customers to drive unbridled innovation, engage consumers like never before, and pave the way for the commerce experiences of tomorrow."

To enable this solution, Acquia and Magento will integrate the Drupal web content management system and Acquia Lift solutions for personalization with Magento's commerce and order management products to unify content, commerce and context across the customer journey. In order to scale this solution to merchants worldwide, digital agencies and development shops with Magento and Acquia practices are already underway building contextual commerce experiences for customers. These firms include and , , , and .

"The best online shopping destinations bring together cutting-edge features, can't-miss brand content and seamless site performance. Exceptional digital experience delivery requires flexible content and commerce solutions working as one, and with their partnership, Magento and Acquia are answering a critical need in the marketplace," said Neal Prescott, CTO of and .

The partnership was announced today at , Acquia's annual customer conference, where Magento CEO Mark Lavelle joined Acquia Chief Product Officer Chris Stone to spotlight the advantages of this collaboration. For more information on Acquia Engage, visit .

Trusted by more than 250,000 businesses worldwide, Magento Commerce is the leading provider of open omnichannel innovation to retailers, brands and branded manufacturers across retail B2C and B2B industries. In addition to its flagship open source digital commerce platform, Magento Commerce boasts a strong portfolio of cloud-based omnichannel solutions empowering merchants to successfully integrate digital and physical shopping experiences. With over $50B in gross merchandise volume transacted on the platform annually, Magento Commerce is the dominant provider to the Internet Retailer Top 1000, counting more than double the clients to the next closest competitor, and to the Internet Retailer Hot 100. Magento Commerce is supported by a vast global network of solution and technology partners, a highly active global developer community and the largest Commerce marketplace for extensions available for download on the Magento Marketplace. More information can be found at .

Acquia is the leading provider of cloud-based, digital experience management solutions. Forward-thinking organizations rely on Acquia to transform the way they can engage with customers -- in a personal and contextual way, across every device and channel. Acquia provides the agility organizations need to embrace new digital business models and speed innovation and time to market. With Acquia, thousands of customers globally including the BBC, Cisco, Stanford University, and the Australian Government are delivering digital experiences with transformational business impact.

