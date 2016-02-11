Unite Los Angeles: 2016 Unity Award Winners Announced

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Unity Technologies, the creator of Unity, the leading platform for creating games and experiences in 2D, 3D, VR and AR, is proud to announce the winners of the 2016 Unity Awards, revealed at the in Los Angeles.

The Unity Awards are an annual event held to honor the developers and creators behind the best video games, interactive experiences, and other projects made with Unity. This year's winners were chosen by a combined vote between Unity Technologies and the Unity community of developers. The winners are:

Best Student Project - Pine by Twirlbound at NHTV Breda University of Applied Sciences

Best 3D Visuals - Firewatch by Campo Santo

Best 2D Visuals - Seasons after Fall by Swing Swing Submarine

Best Vizsim - FACTORY I/O by Real Games

Best Non-game - Tilt Brush by Google

Best VR Game - Job Simulator by Owlchemy Labs

Best VR Experience - The Lab by Valve

Best Desktop/Console Game - INSIDE by Playdead

Best Mobile Game - Lara Croft GO by Square Enix Montreal

Asset Store Award - Dungeon Architect by Code Respawn

Golden Cube - INSIDE by Playdead

Final category nominees are chosen by The Unity Technologies team. In spring 2017, open nominations for the next Unity Awards will begin.

Taking place November 1-3, 2016 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, Unite 2016 is an event for developers, publishers, enthusiasts and others interested in Unity to come together to learn more about the market-leading platform for creating high quality video games, training simulations, medical and architectural visualizations and other 3D and 2D interactive content -- and how to get the most out of it. The conference offers three days of learning including advanced hands-on class tutorials, technical sessions, previews of upcoming technology as well as the chance to network in a creative and energetic environment and attend awesome parties. For more information about Unite 2016, please visit: . Follow #Unite16 on Twitter for real-time news during the conference!

Unity Technologies is the creator of a flexible and high-performance end-to-end development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. Unity's powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Unity also offers solutions and services for creating games, boosting productivity, and connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves millions of registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe. For more information, visit: to see the latest games and experience created in Unity, go to: .

