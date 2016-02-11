Vancouver Aquarium Earns CIPH National Water Wise Award

Self-supported, not-for-profit organization shows widespread commitment to aquatic life

The Canadian Institute of Plumbing and Heating (CIPH) has awarded the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre with its National Water Wise Award for the Aquarium's longstanding commitment to aquatic life conservation, education, research and innovative operating practices.

This is the second award being presented in 2016, its inaugural year. The CIPH award program was developed to recognize outstanding efforts to improve our relationship with water.

"The Vancouver Aquarium is an international leader in both innovation and results. It is impressive that a cultural institution can be such a shining light for others to follow," says Bill Palamar, CIPH Chairman and President at Weil-McLain Canada. "The wide-ranging initiatives are both motivating and inspiring."

The Vancouver Aquarium engages in several important programs and specific practices, such as:

"As a conservation organization, we're proud to lead nationwide direct action programs that help protect our oceans and the aquatic life that depend on it," says Dr. John Nightingale, President and CEO of Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre. "Our aim is to engage millions of people to become stewards of our oceans through our Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup or Ocean Wise programs. Our collective efforts will help reduce overfishing and ocean pollution, leading to cleaner, healthier waters."

As well, the Vancouver Aquarium's certified ISO14001 Environmental Management System is led by seven pillars: freshwater conservation, chemical management, waste management, energy management, sustainable purchasing, species conservation, and environmental education.

In March, WaterAid Canada earned the inaugural CIPH Water Wise Award for its ongoing efforts to improve access to safe water, hygiene and toilets in the world's poorest communities.

About Canadian Institute of Plumbing and Heating

Founded in Montreal in 1933, the is a not -for-profit trade association that is committed to providing members with the tools for success in today's competitive environment. More than 260 companies are members of this influential Canadian industry association. They are the manufacturers, wholesaler distributors, master distributors, manufacturers' agents, and allied companies who manufacture and distribute plumbing, heating, hydronic, industrial, waterworks, and other mechanical products. CIPH wholesalers operate more than 700 warehouses and showrooms across Canada. Total industry sales exceed $6.5 billion annually and CIPH members have more than 20,000 employees from coast to coast.

