       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Consulting


PowerHub Spurs Change in Asset Management for Renewable Energy Projects through Microsoft Azure

ID: 504496
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- PowerHub today announced plans to enhance its cloud deployment through the use of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to help with its development of a cloud-based renewable energy management solution. PowerHub offers a truly scalable platform designed for renewable energy professionals powered by Azure.

At PowerHub, we're passionate about renewable energy and we believe that it is the future. For this industry to grow, we believe that its tools need to be as cutting edge as renewable energy itself, and by leveraging Azure we can help our industry become proactive and more cost competitive.

PowerHub's continued use of the latest Azure technologies will allow it to offer a robust, modern, and scalable platform for the renewable energy industry.

PowerHub is a simple cloud-based asset management solution designed by and for renewable energy professionals, trusted by over 1 GW of clients. By intelligently centralizing project information, PowerHub helps clients unlock efficiencies, capabilities, and insights that have the potential to transform businesses.

If you'd like more information on how PowerHub can help you reduce costs and increase productivity by automating and streamlining key internal processes, visit .

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Note to editors: If you are interested in viewing additional information on PowerHub, please visit

Contacts:
For more information, press only:
Etienne Lecompte
PowerHub
1-855-769-7482



More information:
http://www.powerhub.com



Keywords (optional):

powerhub,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/02/2016 - 16:03
Language: English
News-ID 504496
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: PowerHub
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 30

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Consulting




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.223
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 210


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z