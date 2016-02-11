PowerHub Spurs Change in Asset Management for Renewable Energy Projects through Microsoft Azure

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- PowerHub today announced plans to enhance its cloud deployment through the use of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to help with its development of a cloud-based renewable energy management solution. PowerHub offers a truly scalable platform designed for renewable energy professionals powered by Azure.

At PowerHub, we're passionate about renewable energy and we believe that it is the future. For this industry to grow, we believe that its tools need to be as cutting edge as renewable energy itself, and by leveraging Azure we can help our industry become proactive and more cost competitive.

PowerHub's continued use of the latest Azure technologies will allow it to offer a robust, modern, and scalable platform for the renewable energy industry.

PowerHub is a simple cloud-based asset management solution designed by and for renewable energy professionals, trusted by over 1 GW of clients. By intelligently centralizing project information, PowerHub helps clients unlock efficiencies, capabilities, and insights that have the potential to transform businesses.

If you'd like more information on how PowerHub can help you reduce costs and increase productivity by automating and streamlining key internal processes, visit .

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Note to editors: If you are interested in viewing additional information on PowerHub, please visit

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Etienne Lecompte

PowerHub

1-855-769-7482





More information:

http://www.powerhub.com



PressRelease by

PowerHub

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 16:03

Language: English

News-ID 504496

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PowerHub

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease