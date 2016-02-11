E-Tech File Repair Service Aims to Resolve Older Versions of Quickbooks Crashing with Windows 10

With older versions of Quickbooks failing due to the latest Window 10 versions, E-Tech focuses their advanced file repair service on data corruption and software crashing for customers.

Many users have been inundated with error messages that read Quickbooks has stopped working, or Quickbooks has encountered a problem with the newest Windows 10. This problem has been left unresolved by Microsoft. In an effort to combat further data corruption and unexpected crashes, many Quickbooks users are turning to E-Tech file repair service to get their account systems back up and running smoothly.



With a no-fix, no pay policy, the company has been working with Quickbooks data recovery for over two decades and boasts a fast turnaround time of 8 hours or standard delivery of 1-2 business days. The company ensures little to no downtime for small businesses for any package.



QuickbooksFileRepair.com policy was a safe bet for mewith the risk on them to repair my files. I only paid when I saw proof that my file could be recovered, explains James K, customer to QuickbooksFileRepair.coms data recovery service. It worked wonderfully and I am one happy customer.



Prices start at $449 for expedited delivery or 1-2 days for standard delivery. For more information about Quickbooks data recovery services, visit quickbooksfilerepair.com



About E-Tech:



Founded in 2001, E-Tech is the leading file repair, data recovery, and data conversion services provider in the United States and Canada. The company works to stay up to date on the latest technology news, reviews, and more for their customers.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie(at)e-tech.ca. To learn more about the company, please visit: www.e-tech.ca



