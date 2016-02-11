Web Design Pros Enter the Financial Advisory Industry with the Public Launch of Twenty Over Ten

Professor of Graphic Design Debuts Website-Builder Platform with Integrated Compliance Features Never Before Attempted in Tailored Web Design

(firmenpresse) - STATE COLLEGE, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- , an unparalleled, compliant website-builder, today announced its formal public launch. Cofounded by Penn State Associate Professor of Graphic Design Ryan Russell and Designer and Developer Nick Dimatteo, Twenty Over Ten helps financial advisors create beautiful and compliant websites tailored to their unique brands.

Unlike their competitors, Twenty Over Ten does not limit advisors to strict website templates. Instead, Twenty Over Ten's Platform allows advisors to easily build their own unique websites or engage Twenty Over Ten's in-house design team to create a tailor-made website for them. Additionally, Twenty Over Ten is launching a broker-dealer (b/d) platform, , that allows institutions to review, monitor and approve/request changes to all their professionals' websites from a single dashboard.

"The idea for Twenty Over Ten was born after I continued to experience the same challenges while consulting in the financial services industry," said Ryan Russell, Cofounder and Designer of Twenty Over Ten. "I saw first-hand that financial advisors' brands, web presence, and online marketing capabilities were held back by regulations. Because it was more difficult for advisors to maintain an auditable content record of tailor-made websites, advisors were limited to a small offering of over-used website templates that had the same images and content across the board. I knew advisors needed and deserved more."

With its name meaning perfect ocular (20/10) vision, Twenty Over Ten's mission is to help financial professionals effectively communicate their unique brand visions via websites that meet the highest standards of design, accessibility, and user experience. In addition to its proprietary website builder, Twenty Over Ten offers a Basic Website Setup bundle for professionals looking to work with in-house designers as well as add-on bundles that include Copywriting, Social Media Starter, Social Media Strategy, and Logo Design.

Nick Dimatteo, Co-Founder, Designer and Developer at Twenty Over Ten, added, "As a newcomer to the financial services industry, we've spent the past few years developing our platform and refining our offering. We are proud to announce that after creating and maintaining websites for hundreds of financial companies, forging integration relationships with industry-leading content and fintech providers, and perfecting our proprietary website-builder, we are launching to the public formally today at the 2016 T3 Enterprise Conference."

In addition to its public launch, Twenty Over Ten will also be announcing new Platform features that will be rolled out in Q1 2017. Notable new features include:

Twenty Over Ten will roll out the most comprehensive blogging tool for financial advisors allowing users to create multiple blogs in a single website, update and categorize posts for searchability, and control social sharing capabilities.

- Users will be able to create unlimited landing pages that can be customized to niche markets, enhance lead generation, or further engage current clients.

- All Twenty Over Ten websites meet the highest w3 standards and are completely mobile-responsive. New SEO Tools will be added to the Platform in Q1 including meta-data for all pages (blog posts included), customizable URLs for pages and posts, image alt tags, and more.

- The Twenty Over Ten platform will feature the most modern in-page editor further simplifying content management for all users.

Twenty Over Ten Integration and Content Partners include , , , and , among others. For more information on Twenty Over Ten, please email or visit our website, , to sign up for a demo or begin your website building experience with a free 45-day trial.

is an unparalleled, compliant website-builder for financial advisors. Co-Founded by a tenured, Associate Professor of Graphic Design at Penn State, Twenty Over Ten's mission is to help professionals in regulated industries create websites that meet the highest standards of design, accessibility, and user experience. Twenty Over Ten further offers a Broker-Dealer platform, , that allows institutions to review, monitor and approve/request changes to all their professionals' websites from a single dashboard. For more information, please visit, .

