New round of investment for Grid Optimization Pioneer Opus One Solutions

ENGIE's strategic investment in Opus One Solutions will help the software engineering company to expand its global reach with utilities and other distributed energy solution providers

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- ENGIE, a global leader in energy solutions and services, today announced a strategic investment in Opus One Solutions, a smart grid software engineering company enabling the transition to a Connected Energy Internet. The investment in Opus One gives the company expanded reach in Europe and other global markets, and supports further development of the company's applications for real-time visibility and management of utility distribution grids.

The ENGIE investment adds to a notable year for Opus One Solutions, including a recent investment by Energy Impact Partners (a utility-backed fund representing seven of North America's largest utilities) and multiple project awards with five utilities in the US and Canada. Two of these projects include the demonstration of industry leading transactive energy functionality in which Opus One's platform will create markets, tariffs and operational systems that will allow resource providers to monetize products and services, while the utility becomes the purchaser and aggregator of DERs, allowing the customer to have a greater role in how they use energy.

Opus One Solutions has also been recognized with Greentech Media's Grid Edge 2016 Award, CIO Energy Insights' Top 10 Best Smart Grid Solution Providers and the Canadian Innovation Exchange's Top 10 Cleantech Ventures.

"ENGIE brings incredible reach and experience to our team," said Joshua Wong, Founder and CEO of Opus One Solutions. "Given the global trend toward distributed energy solutions, the collaboration with ENGIE will allow Opus One to deliver real-time situational awareness and adaptive control to new markets and customers in need of these capabilities."

Through its innovative software platform GridOS®, Opus One applies sophisticated data analytics to operate, manage, and optimize distribution grids with increasing penetrations of distributed energy assets, including wind, solar, battery storage, EV chargers, and other responsive sources of demand. By enabling 100% penetration of clean energy resources, Opus One can unlock new support services and business models for utilities while reducing energy costs for customers.

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a Connected Energy Internet. Through GridOS®, its intelligent energy networking platform, Opus One optimizes complex power flows so that it can deliver real-time energy management to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids - from homes to businesses to communities - for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer. Visit Opus One Solutions at and on Twitter .

About ENGIE

ENGIE develops its businesses (power, natural gas, energy services) around a model based on responsible growth to take on the major challenges of energy's transition to a low-carbon economy: access to sustainable energy, climate-change mitigation and adaptation and the rational use of resources. The Group provides individuals, cities and businesses with highly efficient and innovative solutions largely based on its expertise in four key sectors: renewable energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas and digital technology. ENGIE employs 154,950 people worldwide and achieved revenues of EUR69.9 billion in 2015. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main international indices: CAC 40, BEL 20, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe, DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo (Eurozone 120, Europe 120 and France 20)

Contacts:



Media contact:

Opus One Solutions Energy Corporation

Surbhi Jain





More information:

http://www.opusonesolutions.com



PressRelease by

Opus One Solutions

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 16:22

Language: English

News-ID 504501

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Opus One Solutions

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 8



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease