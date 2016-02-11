       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
IGM Financial Inc. Announces October 2016 Mutual Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total mutual fund net new money in October of $74.5 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $139.9 billion at October 31, 2016, compared with $139.9 billion at September 30, 2016 and $134.2 billion at October 31, 2015. Mutual fund assets under management were $133.6 billion at October 31, 2016, compared with $133.6 billion at September 30, 2016 and $127.9 billion at October 31, 2015. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.

Preliminary average mutual fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over $139 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group's network of Consultants located across Canada, Mackenzie Financial Corporation's diversified network of third-party financial advisors and Investment Planning Counsel's network of financial planners dedicated to serving the needs of their clients.

