Phoenix Children's Hospital CIO Named CHIME 2016 Innovator of the Year

ExtraHop Congratulates Marquee Customer for Award-Winning Lean IT Initiative, Providing Outstanding Care for Arizona's Children and Families

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- -- ExtraHop congratulates its customer, Phoenix Children's Hospital and its CIO David Higginson on winning the College of Healthcare Information Management Executive's (CHIME) 2016 Innovator of the Year Award. CHIME recognized Phoenix Children's Hospital's Lean IT initiative, which leverages data analytics and other advanced IT solutions such as ExtraHop, Microsoft SCCM, and other open-source technologies, for saving the healthcare organization millions while also dramatically improving patient care. CHIME honored Higginson at this year's , taking place Nov. 1-4 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix.

"Healthcare IT has exploded over the past decade, with increasing requirements around meaningful use and a growing number of systems that rely on technology to support patient care and experience," said Higginson. "With partners like ExtraHop, Microsoft, and others, we're able to fulfill our mandate with fewer resources. That means that more dollars go to what matters most -- providing the best possible care and experience to the children and families of Arizona that come to us in their hour of greatest need."

"David Higginson and Phoenix Children's Hospital are pioneers in Lean IT. The initiative is not one person, one system, one innovation, or a one-time change. This is an innovation of thought, approach, and vision that in turn has led to many innovative technology solutions, like ExtraHop, being used to solve business problems in a long-term, sustainable way," said Raja Mukerji, Chief Customer Officer at ExtraHop. "Being a part of such a significant endeavor is a true honor."

As a provider of streaming data analytics that into actionable insight, ExtraHop is an important partner in Phoenix Children's Lean IT Initiative. For more information, check out:

For more information on Phoenix Children's Hospital's Lean IT Initiative, check out:

: Learn how wire data has become the linchpin of successful big data analytics at Phoenix Children's Hospital

: ExtraHop Enables Seamless IT Operations at Phoenix Children's Hospital

: Award-Winning Children's Hospital Saves $600,000 Annually in IT Staffing Costs with ExtraHop

To learn more about the CHIME Innovator of the Year Award program, including previous winners, click .

makes real-time data-driven IT operations possible. By harnessing the power of in real time, network, application, security, and business teams make faster, more accurate decisions that optimize performance and minimize risk. Hundreds of organizations, including Fortune 500 companies such as Sony, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Adobe, and Google, start with ExtraHop to discover, observe, analyze, and intelligently act on all data in flight on-premises and in the cloud. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our . Connect with us on , , and .

Image Available:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3075137



PressRelease by

ExtraHop Networks

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 504508

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ExtraHop Networks

Stadt: PHOENIX, AZ





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease