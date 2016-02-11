Tervita Corporation Announces Q3 2016 Financial Results Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Tervita Corporation announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its Q3 2016 financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

The call will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern).

Details for the call can be found on the Intralinks website. Copies of the September 30, 2016 financial statements will be available on the same website on Tuesday, November 8, 2016. Holders of Tervita Corporation's Senior Secured Notes, Senior Notes or Senior Subordinated Notes can request access to Intralinks by contacting the Depository Trust Company or Ryan Wong, Vice President, Treasury.

About Tervita

Tervita is a leading environmental solutions provider. Our integrated earth, water, waste and resource solutions deliver safe and efficient results through all phases of a project by minimizing impact, maximizing returns. Our dedicated employees are trusted sustainability partners to oil and gas, construction, mining, government and communities. Safety is our highest priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. For more information visit Tervita.com.

Contacts:

Tervita Corporation

Ryan Wong

Vice President, Treasury

(403) 231-1116





http://www.tervita.com



