US Nurses Vote No-Confidence on Trump and Clinton's Ability to Improve Healthcare, According to New Data From InCrowd

63% Not At All Confident that Either Major Party Candidate Will Improve Current System; 39% Say Neither Is Addressing Healthcare Concerns Important to Them

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- US nurses are profoundly dissatisfied with both major political party candidates for President when it comes to their ability to be successful in improving the current healthcare system, according to new data from , a real-time market insights technology firm.

63% of US nurses responding to a microsurvey last week say they are "not at all confident" that either major party Presidential candidate will be successful in improving the current healthcare system. Only 29% of respondents were even somewhat confident that either major party candidate would be successful in improving healthcare, and only 8% characterized themselves as very confident.

Healthcare costs and insurance were the #1 concern that nurse respondents wanted the next president to address -- from both their professional view (41%) and personally (53%). Gaining access to quality care was the #2 greatest concern, cited by roughly 22%. Verbatim remarks were often scathing. "People have paid into Medicare/Medicaid for years. Yet they are under-covered and over charged. Most have to decide on medical treatment or food," said one RN from Michigan. "There are not enough mental health facilities to take care of all of those who have mental health issues," said a BSN from Florida.

When asked to choose the candidate that addressed the healthcare concerns most important to them, including candidates no longer in the race, 29% of nurse respondents chose Donald Trump, and 25% chose Hillary Clinton. 18% said there is no candidate who addressed their healthcare concerns, with 11% choosing Bernie Sanders and 10% choosing Ben Carson.

The nurses and presidential election microsurvey used InCrowd's 5-minute MicroSurvey platform to assess the responses of 200 qualified US-based nurses with an average of 12 years of practice and median age 46. Responses were fielded on October 24-27, 2016.

: Nurses vote No-Confidence on #Trump, #Clinton's ability to improve healthcare, says InCrowd data (at)CrowdTalk

For more information regarding InCrowd's , please contact .

Meghan Oates-Zalesky



Vice President of Marketing



617-435-2470



Mary Kae Marinac

PR Representative for InCrowd



978-685-3136

PressRelease by

InCrowd

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 17:10

Language: English

News-ID 504512

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: InCrowd

Stadt: BOSTON, MA





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease