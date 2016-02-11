Sirios restarts drilling in CHEECHOO and discovers visible gold in new areas

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Management of SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE: SOI) is pleased to announced the resumption of diamond drilling on the Cheechoo gold property adjacent to the Eleonore gold mine property of Goldcorp at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The planned drill holes, for a total of approximately 3,000 metres, will complete the 10,000 metres program started last summer. Several drill holes have been already designed based on observations made in the first phase of the drilling program.

Assay results of the last 25 drill holes (#60 to 83, and extension of #52) will be announced simultaneously when they will be completely available. Drill cores of last three holes are currently being assayed, re-analysis and verifications of some samples are also currently underway.

Prospecting

Despite snow cover, prospecting has been undertaken in the past few days. A new outcrop was cleared in a zone where no previous outcrop was known, which is at approximately 85 metres south-west of drill hole #14. A channel was sampled in tonalite with visible gold found in one of the samples. In another area, close to drill hole #38, few boulders of tonalite were cleared and sampled. Visible gold was again observed in a sub-angular pluri-metric boulder.

The CHEECHOO gold project, owned 100% by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, 800 km north of Montreal, at 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from the Eleonore gold mine of producer Goldcorp that has begun production in 2015.

This press release was prepared by Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., President of Sirios, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

