Wawa Celebrates Grand Opening of 100th Florida Store by Offering Free Any Size Coffee All Day at All Florida Locations

Wawa Toasts Florida Customers with FREE Coffee on November 4 -- Any Size, All Day -- to Celebrate Major Florida Milestone and Next Phase in Wawa Florida Expansion

(firmenpresse) - BRANDON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Wawa, Inc., today announced in honor of the grand opening of its Wawa will be The giveaway is a part of the company's 100th Florida store milestone, and serves as a thank you to customers and associates for the continued support that allowed Wawa to reach this milestone ahead of schedule. Wawa plans to give away more than to celebrate this event on November 4.

"We truly owe our Sunshine State expansion from a single store in 2012 to our milestone 100th location to our incredible customers, associates and the support of our communities," said Chris Gheysens, Wawa's President and CEO. "So as a special thanks, we'd like to offer up a toast and free coffee to any customer who visits a Wawa Florida store on Nov. 4. We look forward to not only continuing to ingrain ourselves in Florida communities, but to fulfilling the lives of our Florida customers each and every day!"

In July of 2012, Wawa launched in Orlando with a goal to provide a whole new world of quality and convenience for Floridians. Just four years later Wawa is celebrating the 100th store opening in Florida significantly ahead of its initial timeline projection. As a part of this milestone celebration, Wawa will be announcing the next phase in its continued Florida expansion spread throughout markets across the state.

"We look forward to the next phase in our Florida growth and to fulfill the lives of more customers and more communities each and every day," Gheysens said. "Thank you for supporting us over the past four years. We can't wait to see what the future of Wawa in Florida holds!"

Wawa coffee is a proprietary, private-label blend, available only at Wawa stores and on Wawa.com. Since the year 2000, Wawa has served more than cups of coffee. Within the brewed coffee market, Wawa ranks #1 in Philadelphia and #6 in share nationally.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and surcharge-free ATMs. In 2015, Wawa was named "America's Most Beloved Convenience Store" by a Market Force study of 7,000 consumers, and in 2016 Wawa was recognized in Forbes as one of "America's Best Large Employers", a survey-based ranking of employers offering the best associate experiences and strongest opportunities. A chain of more than 730 convenience retail stores (almost 500 offering gasoline), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. The stores offer a large fresh food service selection, including Wawa brands such as built-to-order hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, built-to-order Specialty Beverages, and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

