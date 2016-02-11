Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Dividend

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- The Board of Directors of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) today declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per Common Share payable December 30, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2016.

Economic Investment Trust Limited advises that the above referenced dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial tax legislation.

Contacts:

Economic Investment Trust Limited

Frank J. Glosnek

Treasurer

(416) 947-2578

(416) 362-2592 (FAX)

Economic Investment Trust Limited

