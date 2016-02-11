Enghouse Systems Announces TSX Trading Symbol Change to "ENGH"

(firmenpresse) - MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved a change of its trading symbol and the common shares of Enghouse will trade on the TSX under the symbol "ENGH" effective immediately.

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a larger and more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business segments: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ENGH). Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from its website at .

Contacts:

Enghouse Systems Limited

Sam Anidjar

VP, Corporate Development

(905) 946-3302





More information:

http://www.enghouse.com



PressRelease by

Enghouse Systems Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 17:54

Language: English

News-ID 504519

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Enghouse Systems Limited

Stadt: MARKHAM, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease