Enghouse Systems Announces TSX Trading Symbol Change to "ENGH"

(firmenpresse) - MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved a change of its trading symbol and the common shares of Enghouse will trade on the TSX under the symbol "ENGH" effective immediately.
About Enghouse
Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a larger and more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business segments: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ENGH). Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from its website at .
Contacts:
Enghouse Systems Limited
Sam Anidjar
VP, Corporate Development
(905) 946-3302
More information:
http://www.enghouse.com
