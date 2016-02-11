Tanager Energy Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Tanager Energy Inc. ("Tanager" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: TAN) announced today that Roger S. Braugh, Jr. has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Tanager.

Roger S. Braugh, Jr. is the founder and President of the Santa Rosa Energy family of companies, including Santa Rosa Energy, Ltd., Santa Rosa Operating, LLC, Paleo Oil Company LLC, and Santa Rosa Drilling LLC. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in 1992, and graduated from Baylor University School of Law, earning his juris doctorate degree in 1996. He is a partner at the law firm of Sico Hoelscher Harris & Braugh LLP, which has offices in Houston, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi, Texas, and offices in Pasadena, California.

The Corporation also announced that Roland Oberlin has resigned as a director of Tanager. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Oberlin for this dedication and service to the Corporation.

Tanager Energy Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company with producing and development assets in Canada and East Texas, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TAN".

Thomas M. Crain, Jr.

Interim Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

713-922-1219





http://www.tanagerenergy.com/



