PRAIRIE and CHINA COAL Enter Into a Financing and Construction Co-Operation Agreement for the Jan KarskiI Mine



Prairie Mining and China Coal, the second largest coal mining company in China and one of the worlds most advanced and prolific shaft sinking and total underground coal mine construction companies, have signed a landmark Strategic Co-operation Agreement to advance the financing and construction of Prairies Jan Karski Mine in Poland.



Under the terms of the agreement, China Coal and Prairie intend to complete a Bankable Feasibility Study by mid-2017, which will provide the basis for an EPC contract and a construction-funding package for the Jan Karski Mine.



HIGHLIGHTS:



- China Coal No.5 Construction Company Ltd. (CC5C) and Prairie intend to enter into a full wrap-around Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) contract which will see CC5C construct the Jan Karski Mine (JKM or Project) and procure a debt financing package to fund the development of the JKM



- CC5C and Prairie, together with the Chinese Governments authorised mine design institute, intend to complete a Bankable Feasibility Study by mid-2017 which will form the basis for Chinese bank credit approval

Figure 1 - Prairie Mining team visit CC5C shaft sinking site in China



- A senior delegation from CC5C recently conducted a site visit to the JKM that included meetings with regional officials and potential Polish sub-contractors and suppliers



- Prairie will work with a range of Polish mining and engineering specialists, alongside CC5C, to ensure all design and construction conforms to Polish regulations and safety standards



- Prairies and CC5Cs Strategic Co-operation Agreement demonstrates the increasing economic collaboration between Poland and China following Chinas proposed One Belt, One Road development strategy and highlights Polands importance as a One Belt Economy for accessing key European markets





- CC5C has been serving the mining industry for 40 years and accounts for 40% of the Chinese market share for coal mine construction, having completed 340 projects in China and overseas including sinking more than 300 major shafts. This agreement fits with CC5Cs strategy of increasing its international presence as a major project contractor



- As the leading underground mining contractor in China, CC5C holds unparalleled expertise in disciplines central to development of the JKM including, shaft sinking, drilling, freezing and overall mine development and installation

Figure 2 - Nalinhe 8 Mtpa Coal Mine Shaft - CC5C project utilizing ground freezing

Figure 3 - CC5C shaft sinking method by freezing



- CC5Cs parent company China Coal, is the second largest coal producer in China with total assets of ~US$50bn and 110,000 employees across 53 subsidiaries. In 2015, China Coal produced 166Mt of coal across 46 open pit and underground coal mines



Following six months of intensive review of the PFS by China Coal, including comprehensive meetings with management, this agreement successfully ties Prairie to one of the worlds largest and most successful coal mine construction firms and is testament to the quality and low-operating cost nature of the Jan Karski Mine, commented Prairie Minings CEO Ben Stoikovich. Prairies team has visited many of China Coals mine construction projects and operating coal mines, and it is clear that China Coal are world leaders in mining technology and mine construction. They have extremely high engineering, productivity and safety standards that rival the very best Australian and US longwall coal mines. CC5Cs expertise, particularly in shaft sinking, has the potential to significantly accelerate the construction schedule of the Jan Karski Mine. Of equal importance is the potential for this transaction to unlock significant financing for the Project from Chinese banks who have a track record of supporting major EPC-led international contracts.



Prairie Mining Group Executive and former Head of the Secretariat of the Polish Prime Ministers Office, Mr. Artur Kluczny said The Governments economic policy for Poland recognises coal as a pillar of energy security, and calls for the re-industrialisation of the domestic economy. New investment in state of the art and highly efficient new coal mines will boost the mining sector and see Polands renaissance as a significant coal exporter. By co-operating with China Coal we contribute to establishing new trade and investment links with China which is also seen as a strategic option for the country. Prairie Mining will be integrating Polish experts with the CC5C team to ensure that all local regulatory requirements are met. We are looking forward to seeing CC5C establish their European operating base in Poland.



Deputy General Manager of China Coal No.5 Construction Company, Mr. Sang H

ua said, The Jan Karski Mine is managed by a highly experienced team in Prairie Mining and, with CC5Cs shaft sinking and coal mine construction expertise, will no doubt be developed into a world class coal mine. We are excited to have entered into this co-operation agreement with Prairie Mining and see the Jan Karski Mine as a flagship overseas development project for China Coal as part of our strategy to increase China Coals international presence as a major mine development contractor.



