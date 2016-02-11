Mettrum Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Notification

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Mettrum Health Corp. ("Mettrum" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MT), a vertically integrated provider of cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it will report its second quarter 2017 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2016, on November 15, 2016 after the close of market.

About Mettrum Health Corp.

Mettrum Health Corp. is a Tier 1 Industry Issuer listed on TSX Venture Exchange. Mettrum Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a Toronto-based company and a licensed producer of medical cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada) issued pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) (the "ACMPR"), which came into effect on August 24th, 2016. Mettrum received its first license from Health Canada under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "MMPR") on November 1, 2013 and began production of medical cannabis at its first production facility in Bowmanville, Ontario. Mettrum received its second license from Health Canada under the MMPR on December 11, 2014 for its other wholly-owned subsidiary, Agripharm Corp., at Mettrum Creemore facility in Clearview, Ontario. Mettrum received its third license from Health Canada under the MMPR on December 17, 2015 for Mettrum Ltd. at its new 60,000 square foot production and distribution facility in Bowmanville, Ontario. Mettrum is a leading producer and vendor of medical cannabis under the ACMPR system. In addition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mettrum Hempworks, Mettrum also is a licensed producer and distribution of industrial cannabis (hemp) products, including Mettrum's functional food line, Mettrum Originals, under the Industrial Hemp Regulations (Canada) issued pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

