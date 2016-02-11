CSE: 2016-1101 - Fundamental Change - Genovation Capital Corp. (GEC)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- The Fundamental Change of Genovation Capital Corp. has been approved.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at .

The name and symbol will not change.

Genovation Capital will resume trading on November 3, 2016.

The company also announced a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a three (3) old to one (1) new basis. No fractional common shares were issued pursuant to the Consolidation.

