CSE: 2016-1101 - Fundamental Change - Genovation Capital Corp. (GEC)
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- The Fundamental Change of Genovation Capital Corp. has been approved.
The name and symbol will not change.
Genovation Capital will resume trading on November 3, 2016.
The company also announced a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a three (3) old to one (1) new basis. No fractional common shares were issued pursuant to the Consolidation.
Contacts: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Listings (416) 367-7340
