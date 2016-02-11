Mattersight Announces Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ: MATR), the pioneer in personality-based software applications, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016.

"Mattersight's third quarter was marked by reaccelerated growth thanks to a deployment of backlogged revenue, which resulted in an on-target quarter-over-quarter revenue increase of 15%," said Mattersight CEO Kelly Conway. "We are extremely pleased with the progress we've made during the past quarter, and with our trajectory heading toward the end of the year. With a backlog that is up 64% over last year and a sales pipeline that continues to be the strongest we've ever seen, we expect to maintain our pattern of acceleration throughout 2017."

Annual Contract Value (ACV) bookings for the third quarter were $4.7 million. ACV bookings for the last four quarters were $21.5 million.

Total subscription revenue for the third quarter was $9.6 million.

Total revenue for the third quarter was $10.4 million.

: ACV in deployment was $19.2 million at the end of the third quarter.

Gross margin was 67% in the third quarter.

Added five new patents, bringing Mattersight's total U.S. patent portfolio to 31 and further bolstering the protection of Mattersight's innovative analytics and routing solutions.

Entered into a long-term loan facility for up to $30 million with Hercules Capital, with initial proceeds of $22.5 million. The facility will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, and carries a term of 42 months.

Hosted over 200 attendees from 70+ unique companies at Mattersight's second annual Call to Loyalty customer summit in Austin, Texas.

Launched Mattersight's first non-commercial research and thought leadership platform, featuring a joint research article with customer experience analyst firm Temkin Group.

Mattersight's net loss was $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2016. The Company realized an "Adjusted EBITDA(1)" loss of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, see the accompanying schedule.

Mattersight management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 2, 2016. The conference call and slide presentation will be available at the Investor Relations section of Mattersight's website at . To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call 800.952.4789 (domestic) or 404.665.9579 (international), conference ID: 88669579.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the live call is completed until December 2, 2016, by dialing 855.859.2056 (domestic) or 404.537.3406 (international), conference ID: 88669579.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, which may be identified by use of words such as "plan," "may," "might," "believe," "expect," "intend," "could," "would," "should," and other words and terms of similar meaning, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition to other factors and matters contained or incorporated in this document, important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the risks detailed from time to time in Mattersight's SEC filings. You can locate these filings on the Investor Relations page of Mattersight's website, . Statements included or incorporated by reference into this press release are based upon information known to Mattersight as of the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason. In light of Regulation FD, it is our policy not to comment on earnings, financial guidance or operations other than through press releases, publicly announced conference calls, or other means that will constitute public disclosure for purposes of Regulation FD. Mattersight uses its website at as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Mattersight's mission is to help brands have more effective and effortless conversations with their customers. Using a suite of innovative personality-based software applications, Mattersight can analyze and predict customer behavior based on the language exchanged during service and sales interactions. This insight can then facilitate real-time connections between customers and the agents best capable of handling their needs. Mattersight's stack of patented SaaS applications has influenced hundreds of millions of shorter, more satisfying customer interactions. Organizations across the Financial Services, Healthcare, Technology and Telco industries rely on Mattersight to drive customer retention, employee engagement and operating efficiency. documents the average return on investment for these organizations is 344%. To learn more about how Mattersight can help your company, please visit .

(1) Mattersight presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that represents cash earnings performance, excluding the impact of non-cash expenses and expense reduction activities, because management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a better understanding of the results of Mattersight's operations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA reflects Mattersight's resources available to invest in its business and strengthen its balance sheet. In addition, expense reduction activities can vary significantly between periods on the basis of factors that management does not believe reflect current-period operating performance. Although similar adjustments for expense reduction activities may be recorded in future periods, the size and frequency of these adjustments cannot be predicted. The Adjusted EBITDA measure should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, operating income, cash flows or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

