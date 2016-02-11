Bradmer Announces Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

Financial Results

Amounts in US dollars, unless specified otherwise, and results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

For the three months ended September 30, 2016, we recorded a net loss of $20,000 or $0.001 per common share based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726 during the three month period, compared to net income of $3,000 or $0.0001 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2015 based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726.

General and administrative expenses were $24,000 in the three months ended September 30, 2016 compared to $25,000 in the same quarter of the prior year. Major expenses in 2016 consisted of consulting fees of $14,000, legal fees of $3,100, audit fees of $2,300 and directors' and officers' liability insurance premiums of $2,400. Expenses in 2015 consisted of consulting fees of $14,000, legal fees of $4,000, directors' and officers' liability insurance premiums of $3,000 and audit fees of $2,000.

The $3,000 foreign exchange gain in the third quarter of 2016 compared with the $28,000 foreign exchange gain in the same quarter of 2015.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, we recorded a net loss of $114,000 or $0.006 per common share based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726 during the nine month period, compared to a net loss of $53,000 or $0.003 per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2015 based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726.

General and administrative expenses were $92,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to $110,000 in the same period of the prior year. Major expenses in 2016 consisted of consulting fees of $41,000, legal fees of $23,000, transfer agent and stock exchange listing fees of $10,000, audit fees of $7,000 and insurance premiums of $7,000. Expenses in 2015 consisted of a work fee from WCM Capital of $20,000, consulting fees of $43,000, legal fees of $20,000, audit fees of $8,000, transfer agent and stock exchange listing fees of $7,000 and insurance premiums of $9,000.

A $22,000 foreign exchange loss in the first nine months of 2016 compared with a $56,000 foreign exchange gain in the prior year period.

Bradmer's operational activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 were financed by cash on hand. At September 30, 2016, we had working capital of $412,000, compared to $500,000 at December 31, 2015. We had available cash of $448,000 (CDN $588,000) as at September 30, 2016, compared to cash of $521,000 (CDN $721,000) as at December 31, 2015. The $73,000 decrease in cash was due to the $114,000 net loss offset by $26,000 of foreign currency translation adjustments and $15,000 in working capital changes.

As at November 2 and September 30, 2016, the Company had 19,659,726 common shares and options to purchase 1,950,000 common shares outstanding.

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position As at

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three and nine months ended September 30

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the nine months ended September 30

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

