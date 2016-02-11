       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Cars


Methode Electronics to Present at the Baird 2016 Industrial Conference

ID: 504556
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, will present at the Baird 2016 Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL, on Wednesday, November 9 at 8:00 a.m. Central time.

The Company invites you to listen to the webcast of this presentation through or through the Investor Relations Section of the Company's Website at .

The webcast will be archived for 90 days at the above link.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Interconnect, Power Products and Other. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's Web site .

Kristine Walczak
Dresner Corporate Services
312-780-7205



More information:
http://www.methode.com



Keywords (optional):

methode-electronics, inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/02/2016 - 20:15
Language: English
News-ID 504556
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Methode Electronics, Inc.
Stadt: CHICAGO, IL


Number of hits: 33

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Cars




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.226
Registriert Heute: 18
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 167


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z