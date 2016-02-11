Methode Electronics to Present at the Baird 2016 Industrial Conference

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, will present at the Baird 2016 Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL, on Wednesday, November 9 at 8:00 a.m. Central time.
The Company invites you to listen to the webcast of this presentation through or through the Investor Relations Section of the Company's Website at .
The webcast will be archived for 90 days at the above link.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Interconnect, Power Products and Other. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's Web site .
Kristine Walczak
Dresner Corporate Services
312-780-7205
More information:
http://www.methode.com
