Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results for the period ending Saturday, October 29, 2016.

Financial results will be released over Marketwired via US National, European Technology Trade Media and Western Europe distribution circuits, after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 16, 2016.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at under the "Newsroom" section.

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

888-848-6507

212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

No RSVP is necessary

We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at .

A telephone playback of the Q1 FY 2017 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on November 16, 2016, through 4:00 PM (PT) on November 23, 2016. The replay will be accessible by calling 866-439-3743 (International callers: 203-369-1047). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco Systems' Investor Relations website at .

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at and follow us on Twitter at (at)Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

RSS Feed for Cisco:

Carol Villazon



Cisco

(408) 527-6538





Andrea Duffy

Cisco

(646) 295-5241





More information:

http://newsroom.cisco.com



PressRelease by

Cisco

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 20:30

Language: English

News-ID 504560

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cisco

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease