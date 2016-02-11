Gold Resource Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.6 Million, or $0.03 per Share; Maintains 2016 Production Outlook

(firmenpresse) - COLORADO SPRINGS, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE MKT: GORO) (the "Company") reported production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 of 6,066 ounces of gold and 431,335 ounces of silver, which along with base metal revenue generated $21.4 million in net revenue and $1.6 million in net income for the quarter. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $108 million to shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010, and offers shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

6,066 gold ounces produced

431,335 silver ounces produced

$21.4 million net sales

$1.6 million net income

$623 total cash cost per gold equivalent ounce (after by-product credits)

$8.7 million adjusted cash flow from mine site operations

$8.7 million by-product credits, or $664 per ounce sold

$0.3 million dividend distributions, or $0.005 per share for quarter

$17.1 million cash and cash equivalents

Purchased 100% interest in the Isabela Pearl development project in Nevada, USA

Purchased 100% interest in the Mina Gold exploration property in Nevada, USA

Gold Resource Corporation's Aguila Project sold 13,054 gold equivalent ounces at a total cash cost of $623 per ounce (after by-product credits). Realized average metal price sales during the quarter were $1,339 per ounce gold and $20.79 per ounce silver. The Company recorded net income of $1.6 million, or $0.03 per share. Adjusted cash flow from mine site operations totaled $8.7 million. The Company paid $0.3 million to shareholders in dividends, or $0.005 per share during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $17.1 million. Realized gold and silver prices increased 20% and 43%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2015.

Production for the first three quarters of 2016 included 22,540 ounces of gold and 1,437,975 ounces of silver. The Company maintains its 2016 Annual Outlook, targeting a plus or minus 5 percent production, of 26,000 gold ounces, 1,900,000 silver ounces, 1,100 tonnes of copper, 3,200 tonnes of lead and 12,900 tonnes of zinc.

As previously announced, during the third quarter, the Company purchased a 100% interest in the Isabella Pearl high-grade gold potential open pit heap leach project located in Nevada, U.S.A. An earlier study completed by a third-party reported that the project contains Proven and Probable Reserves of 191,400 gold ounces at an average grade of 2.18 grams per tonne (g/t) and it is in advanced stages of engineering and mine permitting. The Company also acquired the Mina Gold property located in Mineral County, Nevada. The Mina Gold property contains an historic third-party estimate of mineralized material totaling 1,606,000 tonnes grading 1.88 gram per tonne (g/t) gold.

The following Production and Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our mining operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015:

The following information summarizes the results of operations for Gold Resource Corporation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015, its financial condition at September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015 and its cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015. The summary data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 is unaudited; the summary data as of December 31, 2015 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company's Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at .

The calculation of our cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent per ounce, total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent per ounce and total all-in cost per precious metal gold equivalent per ounce contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of gold and silver projects that feature low operating costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in six potential high-grade gold and silver properties at its producing Oaxaca, Mexico Mining Unit and exploration properties at its Nevada, USA Mining Unit. The Company has 56,566,874 shares outstanding, no warrants, no long term debt and has returned $108 million back to shareholders since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010. Gold Resource Corporation offers shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's 10-K filed with the SEC.

