Cap-Ex Iron Ore To Be Renamed ML Gold Corp

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Cap-Ex Iron Ore Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: CEV) is pleased to report that the Company is changing its name to ML Gold Corp. (ML Gold) to better reflect the current focus of Company activities. Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 3, 2016, the common shares of ML Gold will commence trading under the new symbol "MLG". There is no consolidation of capital.

ML Gold will continue exploration of its Aspen Gold and Later Copper-Gold properties in British Columbia, Canada, and on its newly acquired Palmetto Gold Project in Nevada, USA.

In addition, the Company plans to review opportunities with its wholly owned Block 103 iron ore project in Labrador, Canada, which hosts an initial NI 43-101 inferred resource of 7.2 billion tonnes at 29.2% total iron. Renewed interest in Labrador iron is being driven by rising iron ore prices and the Quebec Government's recent acquisition and investment in rail, terminal facilities and other infrastructure in the region.

ABOUT CAP-EX IRON ORE LTD.

Cap-Ex Iron Ore Ltd. is a Canadian listed company, focused on creating shareholder value through discovery and strategic development of mineral properties in North America.

For additional information please visit the Company's website at .

CAP-EX IRON ORE LTD.

Andrew Bowering, Chairman

