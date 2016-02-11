Barona Resort & Casino Slot, Video Poker and Keno Players Win up to $500 in Free Play on Thursday, November 3, 10, & 17

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- is the place to be on Thursdays in November for a chance to win up to $500 in Free Play during an exciting new promotion called Pick, Spin, Win! On Thursday, November 3, 10, and 17, three drawings will take place at 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. each day. Hundreds of lucky slot, video poker and keno players will win $25 to $500 in Free Play during each drawing.

"We are always looking for fun new ways for our players to win and they all love to win Free Play," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "There will literally be hundreds of winners in this new promotion with every player having a one in four chance of winning Free Play at each drawing, so head out to Barona and join in the fun."

Club Barona members who have earned 500 points will be eligible to play Pick, Spin, Win! Players will get to select any card from a 52 card deck and at each drawing, the Party People will spin a wheel of playing cards. If a player matches the exact card drawn, he/she will win $500 in Free Play, if they match the card value, they will win $100 in Free Play and if the player just matches the suit of the card, he or she will still win $25 in Free Play. So there is a one in four chance for every player to win at least $25 on each drawing.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit , or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on , , and .





