Kaizen Discovery Signs New Collaboration Agreement With ITOCHU Corporation

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KZD) announced today that it has entered into a new agreement with ITOCHU Corporation of Japan through which ITOCHU may continue to be a joint-venture partner or financier with Kaizen on selected, high-quality, international mineral projects.

The new agreement, which replaces the January 2014 framework agreement between Kaizen and ITOCHU, establishes a process by which ITOCHU may seek to invest and work together with Kaizen on future exploration and development projects. The new agreement also allows Kaizen the flexibility to seek joint-venture partners or financiers other than ITOCHU.

"ITOCHU has been a loyal and supportive partner for Kaizen for the past three years," said Eric Finlayson, Kaizen's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "The new collaboration agreement allows us to maintain our partnership with ITOCHU while also opening the door for us to other potential joint-venture partners or financiers."

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Kaizen Discovery Inc.
Eric Finlayson
Interim Chief Executive Officer
+1-604-669-6446



More information:
http://www.kaizendiscovery.com



Date: 11/02/2016 - 21:30
Kaizen Discovery Inc.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


