Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and Boston Pizza International Inc. to Announce 2016 Third Quarter Results on November 10th.

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") today announced that they will issue 2016 third quarter results via news release and on the Fund's website at on the morning of November 10, 2016.

The Fund will also host a conference call with BPI's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Pacinda and Chief Financial Officer, Wes Bews to discuss the results for the third quarter which ended on September 30, 2016. The call will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll free number approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340

A replay will be available until December 10, 2016 by dialing:

1-855-669-9658 or 604-674-8052 and enter the access code: 0896 followed by # sign.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

Contacts:
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Wes Bews
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 604-270-1108
E-mail:



More information:
http://www.bostonpizza.com



Date: 11/02/2016 - 22:50
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and Boston Pizza International Inc.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


