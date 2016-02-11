ISC Reveals New Brand as the Leading Provider of Registry and Information Management Services for Public Data and Records

(firmenpresse) - REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Information Services Corporation (TSX: ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") today revealed a new company brand, logo and tagline as the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. The brand identity will be released via ISC's new investor website at company.isc.ca that will be available on November 3, 2016.

"This is an exciting day for us as we reveal our new brand, logo and tagline to the marketplace. We celebrate our legacy as we move forward with thanks to our people for their work and contributions to building and operating a company that is the trusted leader in our industry," said Jeff Stusek, President and CEO of ISC. "This branding process allows us to reach new potential customers through a refreshed focus on our services and our unique expertise."

Last year ISC set about reviewing its brand with input from internal and external stakeholders to help articulate our current state yet broad enough to accommodate our future direction.

The symbol of our brand is our logo. The square represents stability and strength. The way the "I" in ISC completes the square conjures a sense of integrity. The shift in visual identity from a circle to a square is recognition of the company's past and its logical evolution. The use of blue conveys a calm and confident corporate personality and the colour is also associated with strength, possibility and openness.

ISC's tagline fulfills a very important purpose - it quickly and efficiently sums up what our company is all about. Our tagline is "Information in the right hands." It expresses confidence in our ability to hold the information we are entrusted to manage - with security, accuracy and integrity.

Our brand will continue to evolve with us over time. Proud of where we are from, we are equally proud of how we have evolved. At ISC, we put the right information, in the right hands, at the right time.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our registry and services segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including management's expectations and certain assumptions with respect to our registry services and products, the other services we provide, our competitive landscape, economic conditions in Canada and in particular, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, real estate market in Saskatchewan, economic impact of energy and resource sectors, transaction volumes, statements regarding the future financial position or results of ISC, customer growth and diversification, dividend expectations, creation of shareholder value, growth opportunities, capital and operating expectations, real gross domestic product, changes that impact our registry services, such as changes in high-value property registrations, motor vehicle sales volume and the number of active business entities, consolidated EBITDA margin, income taxes, our ability to attract and retain skilled staff, the compensation and benefits that will be paid or provided to employees and our level of customer service, as well as goodwill and intangibles are material factors in preparing forward-looking statements. In addition, the words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "trend", "indicate", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "project", "targets", "strive", "strategy", "continue", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although ISC believes the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon reasonable assumptions, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. Many factors and risks could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information including those detailed in ISC's Annual Information Form, dated March 15, 2016, ISC's Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, as well as other documents filed by ISC with Canadian securities regulators through SEDAR at from time to time. Investors and others should carefully consider the above-noted factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

