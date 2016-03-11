Cogeco Communications Inc. Releases Its Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2016 and Increases Its Dividend

- Revenue increased by $23.6 million, or 4.5% to reach $544.1 million; - Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased by $7.2 million, or 3.0%, to reach $247.8 million compared to $240.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015; - Free cash flow(1) increased by $9.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015, or 13.3%, to reach $81.6 million; and - A quarterly eligible dividend of $0.43 per share was declared, an increase of 10.3% compared to the same period of fiscal 2015.

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Today, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2016, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016:

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2016:

"As we close our fiscal year 2016, we are generally satisfied with our results for the fourth quarter," declared Louis Audet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc. "Our Canadian broadband services subsidiary, Cogeco Connexion, continues to perform well in a highly competitive and evolving market. Results for the quarter are in line with expectations, demonstrating our capacity to grow, while maintaining rigorous cost control discipline."

"Our American broadband services subsidiary, Atlantic Broadband, has continued to report steady growth, including an increase in primary service units, confirming strong organic growth, and the solid performance of our newly acquired Connecticut system, which recently launched its Gigabit Internet service," added M. Audet.

"At Cogeco Peer 1, our Business ICT services subsidiary, we have been working to grow our client-base through an enhanced go- to-market strategy, always supported by exceptional customer service," stated Mr. Audet. "With a solid new senior leadership team now in place, we have been focused on bringing more relevant solutions to market, redefining our product portfolio - collaborating with partners such as Microsoft Azure - to ensure we continue to meet and exceed the needs of our customers. We expect these strategies will lead to growth in future years."

Fiscal 2017 Financial Guidelines

Cogeco Communications revised its fiscal 2017 preliminary financial guidelines issued on July 6, 2016, to take into consideration the recent decision of the CRTC, on October 6, 2016, to reduce significantly on an interim basis the third party Internet access ("TPIA") capacity rates as well as the changing industry dynamics and the increasingly competitive environment in certain operating segments. Please consult the "Fiscal 2017 financial guidelines" section of the Corporation's 2016 Annual Report for further details.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband name in western Pennsylvania, south Florida, Maryland/Delaware, South Carolina and eastern Connecticut. Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Through its subsidiary Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), through its 17 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Contacts:



Source:

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Patrice Ouimet

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

514-764-4700



Information:

Media

Rene Guimond

Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs and Communications

514-764-4700





More information:

http://www.cogeco.ca/



PressRelease by

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 01:13

Language: English

News-ID 504601

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cogeco Communications Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 85



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease