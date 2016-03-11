UPDATE - OneSpin Solutions heads to Japan for IEEE Asian Solid-State Circuits Conference, Israel for SemIsrael Expo in November, U.K. for DVClub Europe

Will Demonstrate Complement of Formal Verification Solutions at IEEE A-SSCC, SemIsrael, Presentation on Formal Fault Analysis for ISO 26262 at DVClub Europe

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- , provider of innovative formal verification solutions for error-free digital integrated circuits (ICs), will travel to Japan for IEEE Asian Solid-State Circuits Conference (IEEE A-SSCC) November 8 and Israel November 15 for SemIsrael Expo 2016, demonstrating its range of formal verification solutions.

Additionally, OneSpin's Joerg Grosse, Safety Critical Solution product manager, will present, "Formal Fault Analysis for ISO 26262 Fault Metrics on Real-World Designs," during Design Verification Club (DVClub) November 29, an event dedicated to the topic of safety. The event, organized by Test and Verification Solutions (T&VS), will be broadcast simultaneously in various locations in the U.K. and France or via worldwide remote access. Registration information can be found at:

OneSpin will exhibit at IEEE A-SSCC Tuesday, November 8, and Wednesday, November 9, at the Toyama International Conference Center in Toyama, Japan. For details, visit the website at:

OneSpin will have a booth at SemIsrael, a one-day event for the Israeli Semiconductor Community to be held Tuesday, November 15, at the Avenue Convention Center in Airport City, Israel. To learn more, visit:

Electronic design automation (EDA) supplier demonstrates formal verification leadership through a range of advanced, leading-edge verification solutions for reliable digital integrated circuits (ICs). Its comprehensive product line improves verification quality and coverage while accelerating and simplifying development processes through automated and advanced verification techniques. Leading semiconductor and electronic system companies across all industry sectors rely on OneSpin in their innovative product development to achieve the highest possible product quality while reducing time-to-market pressures. Its United States headquarters is located in San Jose, Calif. Corporate headquarters is in Munich, Germany. Email: . Website: Follow OneSpin on Twitter (at)OneSpinSolution

