American Creek Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - CARDSTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AMK) ("the Corporation") today announced that it has granted stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan.

The Corporation today granted a total of 1,900,000 incentive options to certain Directors, Officers and contractors of the Corporation. The options were granted at a deemed price of $0.065 and are exercisable until November 1, 2026. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

American Creek Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits within the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
American Creek Resources Ltd.
Kelvin Burton
403 752-4040



More information:
http://www.americancreek.com



Date: 11/03/2016 - 03:47
Firma: American Creek Resources Ltd.
Stadt: CARDSTON, ALBERTA


