Teekay LNG Partners Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results

Teekay GP L.L.C., the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE: TGP), today reported the Partnership's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

CEO Commentary

"Following the Partnership's strong cash flows generated in the second quarter of 2016, which were supplemented by a favorable charter dispute settlement, the Partnership continued to generate strong cash flows in the third quarter of 2016 with the delivery of the Oak Spirit MEGI LNG carrier newbuilding which commenced its five-year charter contract with Cheniere Energy in early-August 2016," commented Peter Evensen, Chief Executive Officer of Teekay GP LLC.

"We are pleased to report that our commercial team has now successfully secured charter contracts for all of our LNG carrier newbuildings," Mr. Evensen continued. "We have now secured a short-term charter contract with a major energy company and a new 15-year charter contract with the fully-financed Yamal LNG project for our two previously unchartered MEGI LNG carrier newbuildings delivering in early-2017 and early-2019, respectively."

"Securing long-term financing for our growth projects that deliver through early-2020 is a major focus," commented Mr. Evensen. "We continued to make significant progress and anticipate completing approximately $1.3 billion(1) in long-term financings for various growth projects over the next few months. In addition, the Partnership has again demonstrated its access to capital markets and has bolstered its liquidity position through the recent issuance of $125 million in preferred equity and $110 million of five-year Norwegian Kroner-denominated unsecured bonds in an over-subscribed offering."

Mr. Evensen added, "As announced last week, I have decided to retire after 11 years with the Partnership and I am confident that Mark Kremin is the right person going forward as the President and CEO of Teekay Gas Group Ltd. Mark is a highly experienced leader in the gas industry and has led the business and project development aspects of many of Teekay LNG's largest and most successful investments and, since December 2015, has headed up the teams responsible for the commercial and technical operations as well. We are well-positioned with a market-leading position, strong operations, a pipeline of built-in growth projects which are expected to provide significant cash flow growth, and a great team now led by Mark, while Teekay's existing corporate finance team continues to be responsible for our financings."

Summary of Recent Events

Secured Charter Contracts for Previously Uncommitted Newbuildings

In September 2016, the Partnership entered into a 15-year charter contract with the Yamal LNG project, sponsored by Novatek OAO, Total SA, China National Petroleum Corporation and Silk Road Fund (the Yamal LNG Project), to provide the Yamal LNG Project with conventional LNG transportation services. The Yamal LNG Project, which is now fully-financed, is currently scheduled to start production in late-2017. The charter contract will be serviced by one of the Partnership's previously unchartered 174,000 cubic meter (cbm) LNG carrier newbuildings that is scheduled for delivery in early-2019.

Additionally, in November 2016, the Partnership entered into a 10-month plus one-year option charter contract with a major energy company. The charter contract will be serviced by the Partnership's previously unchartered 173,400 cbm LNG carrier newbuilding that is scheduled for delivery in late-February 2017. Prior to the conclusion of this charter, the Partnership will seek to secure a long-term contract for this vessel.

(1) Based on Teekay LNG's proportionate ownership interests in the projects.

Operating Results

The following table highlights certain financial information for Teekay LNG's two segments: the Liquefied Gas Segment and the Conventional Tanker Segment (please refer to the "Teekay LNG's Fleet" section of this release below and Appendices C through E for further details).

Liquefied Gas Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations from consolidated vessels increased primarily due to the deliveries of the Creole Spirit and Oak Spirit MEGI LNG carrier newbuildings, which commenced their five-year charter contracts with Cheniere Energy in late-February 2016 and early-August 2016, respectively.

Equity income and cash flow from vessel operations from equity accounted vessels decreased primarily due to the impact of lower mid-sized LPG carrier spot rates, unscheduled off-hire related to certain of the LPG carriers and the redelivery of an older in-chartered LPG carrier (net of the additions of three LPG carrier newbuildings delivered from September 2015 to June 2016) in the Partnership's 50 percent-owned joint venture with Exmar (or the Exmar LPG Joint Venture) and temporary deferral of a portion of the charter payments for the Marib Spirit and Arwa Spirit, effective January 2016, in the Partnership's 52 percent-owned LNG joint venture with Marubeni Corporation (or the MALT Joint Venture) as the charterer temporarily closed its LNG operations in 2015. Equity income was also impacted by unrealized gains on derivative instruments during the three months ended September 30, 2016, compared to unrealized losses in the same period of the prior year.

Conventional Tanker Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations decreased primarily due to the sales of the Bermuda Spirit and Hamilton Spirit in April and May 2016, respectively, and lower charter rates upon the charterer exercising its one-year extension options between September 2015 to January 2016 for the European Spirit, African Spirit and Asian Spirit.

Teekay LNG's Fleet

The following table summarizes the Partnership's fleet as of November 1, 2016:

Liquidity

In October 2016, the Partnership completed a public offering of $125 million of its 9.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, raising net proceeds of $120.7 million. The net proceeds will be used for general partnership purposes, which may include debt repayments or funding installment payments on future newbuilding deliveries.

In October 2016, the Partnership issued NOK 900 million in senior unsecured bonds that mature in October 2021 in an oversubscribed offering in the Norwegian bond market. The Partnership entered into U.S. Dollar swap agreements relating to the new bond issuance, resulting in gross proceeds to the Partnership of approximately $110 million and a U.S. Dollar fixed-rate coupon of 7.72%. In connection with the new bond issuance, the Partnership agreed to repurchase NOK 292 million of the Partnership's Norwegian senior unsecured bonds maturing in May 2017 at a price of 101.50 of the principal amount of the repurchased bonds. The remaining proceeds will be used for general partnership purposes, which may include funding of newbuilding installments. Teekay LNG will apply for listing of the new bonds on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

As of September 30, 2016, the Partnership had total liquidity of $315.8 million (comprised of $268.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $47.4 million in undrawn credit facilities). Giving pro-forma effect to the $125 million preferred unit issuance and NOK 900 million bond issuance (net of associated NOK 292 million bond repurchase) in October 2016, the Partnership's total liquidity as at September 30, 2016 would have been approximately $490 million.

Conference Call

The Partnership plans to host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2016. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

An accompanying Third Quarter Earnings Presentation will also be available at in advance of the conference call start time.

The conference call will be recorded and made available until Thursday, November 17, 2016. This recording can be accessed following the live call by dialing (888) 203-1112 or (647) 436-0148, if outside North America, and entering access code 7989662.

About Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 50 LNG carriers (including 19 newbuildings), 29 LPG/Multigas carriers (including five newbuildings) and six conventional tankers. The Partnership's interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TGP".

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These non-GAAP financial measures, which include Cash Flow from Vessel Operations, Adjusted Net Income, and Distributable Cash Flow, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership's financial performance.

Cash Flow from Vessel Operations

Cash flow from vessel operations (CFVO) represents income from vessel operations before depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of in-process revenue contracts, vessel write-downs, gains or losses on the sale of vessels and adjustments for direct financing leases to a cash basis, but includes realized gains or losses on the settlement of foreign currency forward contracts and a derivative charter contract. CFVO from Consolidated Vessels represents CFVO from vessels that are consolidated on the Partnership's financial statements. CFVO from Equity Accounted Vessels represents the Partnership's proportionate share of CFVO from its equity-accounted vessels. CFVO is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to measure the operational financial performance of companies. Please refer to Appendices D and E of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income excludes from net income items of income or loss that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the Partnership's financial results. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership's financial performance. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements.

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow (DCF) represents net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, deferred income tax and other non-cash items, estimated maintenance capital expenditures, unrealized gains and losses from non-designated derivative instruments, ineffectiveness for derivative instruments designated as hedges for accounting purposes, distributions relating to equity financing of newbuilding installments, adjustments for direct financing leases to a cash basis and foreign exchange related items, including the Partnership's proportionate share of such items in equity accounted for investments. Maintenance capital expenditures represent those capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership's capital assets. Distributable cash flow is a quantitative standard used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community to assist in evaluating financial performance. Please refer to Appendix B of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements regarding: the timing of newbuilding vessel deliveries and the commencement of related contracts; the timing of the Yamal LNG project start-up; the Partnership's intent to secure a long-term charter for newbuildings; and the Partnership's access to capital markets and the timing, amount and certainty of securing financing for the Partnership's committed growth projects. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: potential shipyard and project construction delays, newbuilding specification changes or cost overruns; changes in production of LNG or LPG, either generally or in particular regions; changes in trading patterns or timing of start-up of new LNG liquefaction and regasification projects significantly affecting overall vessel tonnage requirements; changes in applicable industry laws and regulations and the timing of implementation of new laws and regulations; the potential for early termination of long-term contracts of existing vessels in the Teekay LNG fleet; the inability of charterers to make future charter payments; the inability of the Partnership to renew or replace long-term contracts on existing vessels; the Partnership's and the Partnership's joint ventures' ability to secure financing for its existing newbuildings and projects; potential failure of the Yamal LNG project to be completed for any reason, including due to lack of funding as a result of existing or future sanctions against Russian entities and individuals, which may affect partners in the project; potential delays or cancellation of the Yamal LNG project; and other factors discussed in Teekay LNG Partners' filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

