Teekay Offshore Partners Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - HAMILTON, BERMUDA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Highlights

Teekay Offshore GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE: TOO), today reported the Partnership's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

CEO Commentary

"The Partnership's results for the third quarter of 2016 were negatively affected primarily by the seasonal maintenance of the North Sea oil fields, lower utilization in our towage fleet, higher operating expenses in our FPSO fleet, and the redelivery of the Varg FPSO at the end of July 2016 after operating on the Varg field for almost 18 years," commented Peter Evensen, Chief Executive Officer of Teekay Offshore GP LLC. "Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2016, we expect our distributable cash flow to increase as a result of anticipated higher fleet utilization and lower operating costs."

"Also during the third quarter of 2016, our commercial team successfully secured the largest North Sea shuttle tanker contract award in five years," Mr. Evensen continued. "We secured a new three-year shuttle tanker contract of affreightment (CoA), plus extension options, with BP, Royal Dutch Shell and OMV Group. This contract further enhances our CoA contract portfolio and is expected to add future cash flow through higher shuttle tanker fleet utilization without the need for incremental capital expenditures. Looking ahead, the shuttle tanker market in the North Sea is expected to remain tight, supported by a combination of more lifting points from new fields coming on-line and limited fleet growth with no uncommitted shuttle tanker newbuildings on order."

"Looking ahead, we continue to focus on the execution of our existing growth projects, which are scheduled to deliver through early-2018," commented Mr. Evensen. "These projects are progressing well except we are expecting a delay and additional costs associated with the upgrade of the Petrojarl I FPSO for the Atlanta project in Brazil, which we are currently discussing with the charterer, shipyard and our lenders. Once delivered, these projects are expected to provide significant cash flow growth in the future."

Mr. Evensen added, "As announced last week, I have decided to retire after 10 years with the Partnership and I am confident that Ingvild Saether is the right person going forward as the President and CEO of Teekay Offshore Group Ltd. Ingvild has led a team that has consistently improved results from our shuttle tanker business as well as strategically positioned us for future opportunities within this segment. As a highly experienced leader, I am confident that Ingvild, in this broader role, will enable the teams to continue to create strong results. We are well-positioned with our market-leading businesses in the offshore oil production and transportation sector, a pipeline of growth projects which are expected to provide significant cash flow growth, and a great team now led by Ingvild, while Teekay's existing corporate finance team continues to be responsible for our financings."

Summary of Recent Events

New North Sea Shuttle Tanker Contracts

In September 2016, the Partnership was awarded a new three-year shuttle tanker CoA, plus extension options, with BP plc, Royal Dutch Shell and OMV Group, to service the new Glen Lyon FPSO unit located west of Shetland in the North Sea. This CoA is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2017 and requires the use of approximately two shuttle tankers from the Partnership's existing CoA shuttle tanker fleet.

Delivery of Newbuilding Towage Vessel

In September 2016, the Partnership took delivery of the ALP Striker, the first of four state-of-the-art SX-157 Ulstein Design ultra-long distance towing and offshore installation newbuildings being constructed by Niigata Shipbuilding & Repair in Japan. In connection with the delivery, the Partnership received cash compensation from the shipyard totaling approximately $7 million due to the delayed delivery, which was recognized in Teekay Offshore's distributable cash flow for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The Partnership also expects to receive additional cash compensation for the remaining three towing and offshore installation newbuildings when they deliver in 2017.

Operating Results

The following table highlights certain financial information for Teekay Offshore's six segments: the floating production, storage and off-loading (FPSO) segment, the shuttle tanker segment, the floating storage and off-take (FSO) segment, the units for maintenance and safety (UMS) segment, the towage segment and the conventional tanker segment (please refer to the "Teekay Offshore's Fleet" section of this release below and Appendices C through E for further details).

FPSO Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations were negatively affected by the redelivery and associated decommissioning costs of the Varg FPSO to the Partnership at the end of July 2016, after operating on the Varg field for almost 18 years, and higher operating expenses for the Knarr FPSO related to the successful completion of the final performance test in August 2016 as required under its charter contract, partially offset by a business development fee paid by the Partnership to Teekay Corporation in the third quarter of 2015 in connection with the acquisition of the Knarr FPSO.

Shuttle Tanker Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flows from vessel operations were positively affected by an increase in charter rates under certain contracts, offset by the redelivery of the Navion Anglia to the Partnership in June 2016 upon completion of its time-charter out contract in Brazil, and higher operating expenses related to preparing this vessel for operating in the North Sea as it joins the CoA fleet to add needed capacity. Income from vessel operations in the third quarter of 2016 was also affected by higher vessel depreciation and amortization expense as a result of the change in the useful life estimate of the shuttle component of the Partnership's shuttle tankers effective January 1, 2016.

FSO Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations increased primarily due to lower operating expenses as a result of the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar relative to currencies in which such expenses are paid.

UMS Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations decreased mainly as a result of the timing of repairs and maintenance expenditures. This was partially offset by a retroactive increase in charter rates due to inflation indexation for the Arendal Spirit in the third quarter of 2016 and a business development fee paid by the Partnership to Teekay Corporation in the third quarter of 2015 in connection with the acquisition of the unit.

Towage Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations decreased primarily due to lower towage fleet charter rates and utilization, partially offset by a business development fee paid by the Partnership to Teekay Corporation in the third quarter of 2015 in connection with the acquisition of the six towage vessels, which commenced operations throughout 2015.

Conventional Tanker Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations decreased primarily due to the sale of the SPT Explorer and Navigator Spirit in the fourth quarter of 2015 and time-charter hire expenses of the Partnership arising after the sale-leaseback transactions related to the Fuji Spirit and Kilimanjaro Spirit during the first quarter of 2016. The Kilimanjaro Spirit is trading in the spot conventional tanker market and the Fuji Spirit is employed under a two-year fixed-rate time-charter contract.

Teekay Offshore's Fleet

The following table summarizes Teekay Offshore's fleet as of November 1, 2016.

Liquidity and Continuous Offering Program Update

In August 2016, the Partnership implemented a continuous offering program (COP) under which the Partnership may issue new common units, representing limited partner interests, at market prices up to a maximum aggregate amount of $100 million. During the third quarter of 2016, the Partnership sold approximately 3.7 million common units under the COP, generating net proceeds of approximately $21.4 million (including the general partner's 2% proportionate capital contribution and net of offering costs). The net proceeds from the issuance of these common units are expected to be used for general partnership purposes.

As of September 30, 2016, the Partnership had total liquidity of $398.1 million (comprised of $222.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $175.2 million in an undrawn credit facilities).

Conference Call

The Partnership plans to host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2016. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

An accompanying Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Presentation will also be available at in advance of the conference call start time.

The conference call will be recorded and available until Thursday, November 17, 2016. This recording can be accessed following the live call by dialing 1-888-203-1112 or 647-436-0148, if outside North America, and entering access code 5250500.

About Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the oil industry, primarily focusing on oil production-related activities of its customers and operating in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) with consolidated assets of approximately $5.7 billion, comprised of 64 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers, floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, units for maintenance and safety (UMS), long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and conventional tankers. The majority of Teekay Offshore's fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Teekay Offshore's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOO", and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TOO PR A " and "TOO PR B".

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cash Flow from (used for) Vessel Operations, Adjusted Net Income, and Distributable Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership's financial performance.

Cash Flow from (used for) Vessel Operations

Cash flow from (used for) vessel operations (CFVO) represents income (loss) from vessel operations before depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of in-process revenue contracts, vessel write-downs, gains or losses on the sale of vessels, adjustments for direct financing leases to a cash basis, but includes realized gains or losses on the settlement of foreign currency forward contracts. CFVO from Consolidated Vessels represents CFVO from vessels that are consolidated on the Partnership's financial statements. CFVO from Equity Accounted Vessels represents the Partnership's proportionate share of CFVO from its equity-accounted vessels. CFVO is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to measure the financial performance of companies. Please refer to Appendices D and E of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to income (loss) from vessel operations and income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income excludes items of income or loss from GAAP net income (loss) that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the Partnership's financial results. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership's financial performance. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements.

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow (DCF) represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, deferred income tax and other non-cash items, vessel write-downs and gains or losses on the sale of vessels, distributions relating to equity financing of newbuilding installments and conversion costs, distributions on the Partnership's preferred units, gains on extinguishment of contingent liabilities, estimated maintenance capital expenditures, unrealized gains and losses from non-designated derivative instruments, ineffectiveness for derivative instruments designated as hedges for accounting purposes, adjustments to direct financing leases to a cash basis and unrealized foreign exchange related items, including the Partnership's proportionate share of such items in equity accounted investments. Maintenance capital expenditures represent those capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership's capital assets. DCF is a quantitative standard used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community to assist in evaluating financial performance. Please refer to Appendix B of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Summary Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except unit data)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Specific Items Affecting Net Income (Loss)

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix B - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Distributable Cash Flow

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit and per unit data)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix C - Supplemental Segment Information

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix D - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Flow From (Used For) Vessel Operations From Consolidated Vessels

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Flow From Vessel Operations From Equity Accounted Vessels

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including: the Partnership's expectations for its fourth quarter 2016 distributable cash flow; the timing of start-up and the voyage requirements of the new CoA; the effect of the new CoA on the Partnership's future cash flows, including the Partnership's fleet utilization; the fundamentals in the shuttle tanker market; and the Partnership's timing of delivery and costs of various newbuildings and conversion projects, including potential delays and additional costs on the Petrojarl I FPSO and the outcome of associated discussions with the charterer, shipyard and lenders. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: timing of the start-up of the CoA contract to service the Glen Lyon FPSO unit in the North Sea; vessel operations and oil production volumes; significant changes in oil prices; variations in expected levels of field maintenance; increased operating expenses; different-than-expected levels of oil production in the North Sea, Brazil and East Coast of Canada offshore fields; potential early termination of contracts; shipyard delivery or vessel conversion and upgrade delays and cost overruns; changes in exploration, production and storage of offshore oil and gas, either generally or in particular regions that would impact expected future growth; delays in the commencement of charter contracts; the inability of the Partnership to negotiate acceptable terms with the charterer, shipyard and lenders related to the delay of the Petrojarl I FPSO; and other factors discussed in Teekay Offshore's filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:



For Investor Relations enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton

+1 (604) 609-6442





More information:

http://www.teekayoffshore.com



PressRelease by

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 04:33

Language: English

News-ID 504611

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Stadt: HAMILTON, BERMUDA





Number of hits: 19



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease