Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results

GAAP net loss and adjusted net loss were impacted by lower spot tanker rates in the third quarter of 2016 compared to the same period of the prior year, partially offset by an increase in fleet size as a result of the acquisition of 19 modern mid-size tankers during 2015. GAAP net loss was also impacted by the write-down of one MR tanker that is scheduled to be sold in early-November 2016, partially offset by an increase in unrealized gains on derivative instruments.

CEO Commentary

"During the third quarter of 2016, we generated free cash flow of $26.6 million and declared a dividend of three cents per share," commented Kevin Mackay, Teekay Tankers' Chief Executive Officer. "Our results during the quarter were impacted by the lowest quarterly crude tanker rates in three years resulting from various factors, including normal seasonality, reduced oil supply due to temporary outages in key export regions, and lower refinery throughput. Many of the seasonal factors and temporary outages have now diminished or passed, resulting in significantly higher tanker rates so far in the fourth quarter compared with this past August. We anticipate rates for mid-size tankers will continue to strengthen into the fourth quarter, allowing Teekay Tankers to continue to generate strong cash flow and strengthen its balance sheet."

Mr. Mackay added, "Teekay Tankers recently agreed to sell its last remaining MR product tanker and two older Suezmax tankers for total proceeds of approximately $47.0 million, which, when combined with cash flow generated during the quarter, will further delever our balance sheet to below 49 percent on a net debt to book capitalization basis."

"We have also continued to focus on growing our ship-to-ship lightering business in the U.S. Gulf, and I am pleased to report that we have recently secured two key lightering contracts with major oil companies, strengthening our position in this business and providing us with cargo volumes to employ up to three Aframax tankers per year," Mr. Mackay continued. "Our lightering business benefits from our strong U.S. Gulf presence through our Aframax RSA pool and provides Teekay Tankers with the opportunity to earn above market rates."

Summary of Recent Developments

Sale of Three Conventional Tankers

In October 2016, Teekay Tankers agreed to sell its remaining MR product tanker and two 2002-built Suezmax tankers for aggregate proceeds of approximately $47.0 million. The MR product tanker is expected to be delivered in November 2016 and the two Suezmax tankers are expected to be delivered between late-2016 and early-2017.

Growing Teekay Tankers' Lightering Business

Since August 2016, Teekay Tankers has secured two significant ship-to-ship lightering contracts with major oil companies for up to 24 months commencing in the fourth quarter of 2016. These contracts are expected to utilize up to three Aframax vessel-equivalents at a premium to current spot market rates.

Tanker Market

Crude tanker rates fell to a three-year low in the third quarter of 2016 as normal seasonality was compounded by oil production outages in key Aframax and Suezmax load areas, a shift to shorter-haul trade routes as a result of production outages in the Atlantic, very low refinery throughput, and tanker fleet growth.

Nigerian crude oil production fell to a low of 1.4 million barrels per day (mb/d) during the third quarter of 2016, down from 1.8 mb/d at the start of the year and well below Nigeria's maximum production capacity of 2.2 mb/d. This led to a reduction in cargoes from West Africa, which had a negative impact on the Suezmax market. Furthermore, a shift by Asian buyers from Atlantic oil barrels to more Middle-Eastern oil barrels reduced overall tanker ton-mile demand. Although global oil demand remains robust, refineries have lowered their purchases of crude oil due to high inventory levels, which impacted tanker demand during the third quarter of 2016. Finally, there has been an acceleration in tanker fleet growth in recent months with 18 Suezmax tanker newbuildings delivered since the start of May 2016 versus just two deliveries in the first four months of 2016.

Crude tanker rates have recovered during the early part of the fourth quarter of 2016, in tandem with a recovery in Nigerian oil production as force majeures are lifted, and as refineries have increased purchases of crude oil ahead of the peak winter demand season. In addition, an increase in Libyan crude oil exports upon the reopening of key ports, and the first export cargos from the Kashagan field via Baltic and Black Sea ports, are further supporting mid-size crude tanker demand in the Atlantic basin. With the onset of winter weather conditions and associated vessels delays, crude tanker rates are expected to continue to improve through the winter months.

Looking ahead to 2017, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts global oil demand growth of 1.2 mb/d, which is similar to 2016 levels. In addition, the IEA is forecasting an increase in non-OPEC production during 2017 including higher volumes from Brazil and Kazakhstan, both of which are expected to contribute to increased demand for mid-size tankers. Recovering supply in Nigeria and Libya are also expected to be positive for mid-size tanker demand, although a potential reduction in supply from other parts of OPEC could weigh on crude tanker demand should OPEC decide to introduce production limits at its upcoming meeting on November 30, 2016.

The global tanker fleet grew by approximately 24 million deadweight tons (mdwt), or 4.6 percent, during the first nine months of 2016. The tanker fleet is projected to grow by a further 5 percent in 2017 as the orderbook delivers, which is in line with the historical average. Looking further ahead, a lack of new vessel ordering in 2016-to-date due to restricted access to capital is expected to give rise to much lower fleet growth in 2018. In addition, recent actions by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on various regulatory agendas could result in increased scrapping of older vessels due to the heavy capital cost requirements necessary to comply with new regulations.

Overall, the Company expects the tanker market to improve over the coming winter months due to normal winter seasonality coupled with the return of Atlantic basin oil production.

Operating Results

The following table highlights the operating performance of the Company's time-charter vessels and spot vessels trading in pools and full service lightering measured in net voyage revenue per revenue day, or time-charter equivalent (TCE) rates, before related-party pool management fees, related-party commissions and off-hire bunker expenses:

Teekay Tankers' Fleet

The following table summarizes the Company's fleet as of November 3, 2016 (including one committed time charter-out contract and one committed time charter-in contract. Also excluded are one MR tanker that the Company has agreed to sell and is expected to be delivered in November 2016 and two Suezmax tankers that the Company has agreed to sell and are expected to be delivered between late-2016 and early-2017):

Liquidity Update

As at September 30, 2016, the Company had total liquidity of $119.2 million (comprised of $59.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $60.0 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities), compared to total liquidity of $93.0 million as at June 30, 2016.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently owns a fleet of 41 double-hull tankers, including 20 Suezmax tankers, 14 Aframax tankers, and seven Long Range 2 (LR2) product tankers, and has six contracted time charter-in vessels. Teekay Tankers' vessels are employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. The Company also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business and a minority interest of over 11 percent in Tanker Investments Ltd. (OSE: TIL), which currently owns a fleet of 18 modern tankers. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers' common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TNK."

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These non-GAAP financial measures, which include Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Free Cash Flow, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's financial performance.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

Adjusted net (loss) income excludes from net income items of income or loss that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the Company's financial results. The Company believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow (FCF) represents net (loss) income, plus depreciation and amortization, unrealized losses from derivatives, non-cash items, FCF from the equity accounted investments and any write-offs or other non-recurring items, less unrealized gains from derivatives, equity income from the equity accounted investments, net income attributable to the Entities under Common Control and other non-cash items. Please refer to Appendix B to this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Components of equity income are detailed in the table below:

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements regarding: crude oil and refined product tanker market fundamentals, including the balance of supply and demand in the tanker market, the amount of new orders for tankers, the estimated growth in the world tanker fleet, the amount of tanker scrapping, estimated growth in global oil demand and supply, crude oil tanker demand, and the impact of the new IMO convention on ballast water treatment; tanker fleet utilization and spot tanker rates, particularly in the upcoming winter months, including the impact on the Company's cash flows and balance sheet; the effect of changes in oil prices and refinery throughput; the timing and impact of the Company's lightering contracts; and vessel sales, including the impact on the Company's financial leverage. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: a delay in, or failure to complete, the sale of the Hugli Spirit; changes in the production of, or demand for, oil or refined products; changes in trading patterns significantly affecting overall vessel tonnage requirements; greater or less than anticipated levels of tanker newbuilding orders and deliveries and greater or less than anticipated rates of tanker scrapping; changes in global oil prices; changes in applicable industry laws and regulations and the timing of implementation of new laws and regulations; increased costs; and other factors discussed in Teekay Tankers' filings from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

