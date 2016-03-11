Shenzhen FuYuan Handbag Co Continues to Produce High Quality Cosmetic Bags

For more than a decade now, Shenzhen FuYuan HandBag Co. Ltd, have been manufacturing and supplying different kinds of cosmetic bags from makeup bag, pouch bag and a lot more.

Since its establishment in 2004, this cosmetic bag factory has been focusing on manufacturing designers cosmetic bags. With their competent workers from the main branch and the other factory branch in Jjangxi Province, they have been able to provide great and top quality cosmetic bags throughout the country. Not only that, they also have clients from different parts of the globe such as Korea, South America, Australia, Germany, America, Canada, France, Italy, and Japan.



With customer-oriented quality guaranteed, innovation and time based on their quality policy on every cosmetic bag they created, the product that they present to their customers are always of high-quality standards. They are meticulous not just in ensuring that they have products to manufacture but they also ensure that their products pass all quality standard test such as ROHS, Test SEDEX, REACH AND SGS while their operation is kept in compliance with the ISO9001 standard.



From its humble beginning, Shenzhen FuYuan Handbag Co is now a recognized cosmetic bag company throughout the world. They have also made collaboration with a different brand company such as Oreal, Dove, Unilever, and others.



As cosmetic bag specialists, they are also customizing a variety of colors and materials for their products be it a polyester, cotton, nylon, leather and other materials you can name. They are also catering adding company logos on the bags they make. They have dedicated team that is always ready to serve you and discuss with the details and design you have in mind for your customized bag.



Their cosmetic bag selection is endless. They have women cosmetic bags, travel toiletry bag, luxury cosmetic pouch, cosmetic cases and more. Aside from an endless option, there are also great advantages that will be in your hands with having a pone of their products.





With the hundreds of companies, they are cooperating with globally and a thousand companies for clients, they are definitely on top of their game. Their works are marked with high efficiency and a top tier quality along with their concentration in ensuring that only the best are what they will provide to their clients.



For more details concerning their cosmetic bag factory and their products, just visit their website at www.cosmetic-bag-factory.com and find out yourself all that they have to offer.



