Business News


Kearsedge Boston Seeks $400,000 in Start-Up Financing

Kearsedge Boston, a private equity real estate trust located near Boston, Massachusetts, has announced today that it has completed the necessary requirements to request a start-up loan from banks and other lenders.

Vendors may provide the funding as a loan, joint venture, equity participation or line of credit. Funds received will be used to purchase equipment, pay salaries, legal and accounting expenses, rent, working capital and other operating needs of the business.

Kearsedge Boston has been designed from the ground-up as a world-class business, says founder and Investment Advisor Perry Jones, we aim for excellence, develop wealth and provide consistent, monthly income even when the markets should tumble.

Kearsedge Boston has retained such strategic partners as Asset Plus Companies for property management, ProCRM for crm and Zenefits for human resources.

The team at Kearsedge Boston has over 50 years combined experience in private equity, corporate finance, investments and real estate.

Link: https://wefunder.com/kearsedge.boston
Link: https://www.equitynet.com/c/kearsedge-boston

Contact:
Perry Jones, Investment Advisor
Kearsedge Boston
Phone: 774.757.0524
Email: PerryJones(at)KearsedgeBoston.com
Website: http://kearsedgeboston.com



Date: 11/03/2016 - 08:09
