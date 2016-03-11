(firmenpresse) - FAIRFIELD, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- General Electric Company (LSE: GEC) (EURONEXT PARIS: GNE)
Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 10-Q
November 2, 2016
On November 2, 2016, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at . It is also available on the SEC's website at and on the Company's website at .
CONTACT:
GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: General Electric Company
Stadt: FAIRFIELD, CT
