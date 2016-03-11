Doc re: GE files Form 10-Q

(firmenpresse) - FAIRFIELD, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- General Electric Company (LSE: GEC) (EURONEXT PARIS: GNE)

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696041033

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Doc re: GE files Form 10-Q

November 2, 2016

On November 2, 2016, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at . It is also available on the SEC's website at and on the Company's website at .

CONTACT:

GE

Jennifer Erickson

+001 646 682 5620

PressRelease by

General Electric Company

Firma: General Electric Company

FAIRFIELD, CT





