North Carolina Industrial Hemp Commission Holds Its First Meeting

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- (OTC PINK: HEMP) executives are pleased to report that the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Commission (NCIHC) held its first official meeting Tuesday, November 1, 2016... marking a significant milestone for N.C.'s industrial hemp industry. The meeting, held at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, sought "to establish an agricultural pilot program for the cultivation of industrial hemp in the State." The 9-member Commission is tasked with establishing the rules and regulations for the state's agricultural program to grow or cultivate industrial hemp, pursuing permits or waivers from the United States Drug Enforcement Agency or any other federal agency as necessary, issuing licenses in order to cultivate industrial hemp for commercial purposes (to the extent allowed by federal law), laying out an administrative support system for the process of submitting applications and other tasks.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of (OTC PINK: HEMP), said, "Yesterday was a historic moment for North Carolina. We had the pleasure of attending NCIHC's first meeting to take a comprehensive look of how the newly operative Commission will begin to establish its rules and regulations. I've gone to numerous meetings similar to this, all over America, over the past 8 years and I've never experienced such a huge turnout. I expected to see maybe, at max, 20 or 30 people. To my surprise, this first meeting attracted nearly 200 or more people and at least 60 people signed up to make a public statement. Everyone showed so much enthusiasm and were looking forward to the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Commission to make North Carolina one of the leaders in industrial hemp production. In fact, the head of the Commission said the idea is to make North Carolina the leading hemp growing state in the nation. I believe North Carolina is poised to be the leading hemp growing state in North America."

According to the , the 9-member Commission consists of: Sandy Stewart, Vice Chair (Commissioner's designee); Pat Short (Ag appointed); Fen Rascoe (Ag appointed); Billy McLawhorn (Ag appointed); Guy Carpenter (Ag appointed); Chief Tony Godwin, Town of Cary (Senate); Sheriff Sam Page, Rockingham County (House appointed); Prof. Tom Melton, NCSU (Governor appointed); and, Dr. Guochen Yang, NC A&T State University (Governor appointed). The 3 - 4-hour public meeting convened local farmers, agriculturists, and other industry related professionals.

Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, , also had its corporate executives in attendance to show their support of industrial hemp farmers, commission members and those in favor of creating this "new cash crop" in North Carolina.

"The extremely useful contribution of the local farming community and other industry professionals from the universities, Department of Agriculture, and law enforcement agencies, in attendance was another added benefit to this initial meeting. A multitude of subjects were covered such as organic certification, potential licensing fees, marketability of the crop, the difference between industrial hemp and marijuana, and more. BioRegen, the company we just signed a Letter of Intent with, was also in attendance," said David Schmitt, COO of Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC.

(BioRegen) is a cooperative enterprise of farmers, industry experts and seed breeders. BioRegen seeks to build bio regenerative communities throughout the state of North Carolina. Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, according to the LOI, will purchase the raw hemp that is to be harvested from BioRegen's land in eastern North Carolina, approximately seventy-five miles from Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina. The industrial hemp crop is to be grown on between 1,000 and 1,500 acres of land and harvested toward the end of next year, 2017.

Perlowin, on behalf of Hemp, Inc., also took this opportunity to thank the for all of its efforts in making this Commission even possible. Hemp, Inc., as well as all the future hemp farmers in North Carolina, owe a great debt of gratitude to this organization. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click .

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used as a nutritional food product for humans and pets, building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

Industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for decades. Cultivating hemp does not require any particular climate or soil, and is thus found in all parts of the world and has been found to be a better alternative than other raw materials. Hemp products can be recycled, reused and are 100% biodegradable. The growth speed of the plant is fast enough to meet the increasing industrial and commercial demand for these products. Switching to hemp products will help save the environment, leaving a cleaner and greener planet for the next generation.

"The hemp crop grows dense and vigorously. Sunlight cannot penetrate the plants to reach the ground, and this means the crop is normally free of weeds. Its deep roots use ground water and reduce its salinity. Also, erosion of topsoil is limited, thereby reducing water pollution. The roots give nitrogen and other nutrients to the soil. After the harvest, this soil makes excellent compost amendments for other plants, and hemp cultivation can follow the rotation of agriculture with wheat or soybean. In fact, the same soil can be used to grow hemp for many years, without losing its high quality. The hemp plant absorbs toxic metals emitted by nuclear plants into the soil, such as copper, cadmium, lead and mercury." (Source: )

"" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the #1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "" by Steve Bloom.

Freedom Leaf Magazine, one of the preeminent news resources for the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry in America, is published by , a fully reporting, audited, publicly traded company on OTC Markets. Stay in the loop with as it continues to deliver the good news in marijuana reform with some of the most compelling art, entertainment, and lifestyle-driven industry news in the cannabis/hemp sector. On the go? Download the Freedom Leaf mobile app to stay connected as they transform the delivery of cannabis news and information across the digital landscape. Get the mobile app on or .

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit .

(OTC PINK: HEMP) seeks to benefit many constituencies from a "Cultural Creative" perspective, thereby not exploiting or endangering any group. CEO of Hemp, Inc., Bruce Perlowin, is positioning the company as a leader in the industrial hemp industry, with a social and environmental mission at its core. Thus, the publicly traded company believes in "up streaming" a portion of its profits back to its originator, in which some cases will one day be the American small farmer -- cultivating natural, sustainable products as an interwoven piece of nature. By Hemp, Inc. focusing on comprehensive investment results -- that is, with respect to performance along the interrelated dimensions of people, planet, and profits -- the triple bottom line approach can be an important tool to support its sustainability goal.

