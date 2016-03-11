Metro Apartments Is a Prime Location for Live Sports

Pattaya Guesthouse Provides World Sports on Large HD Televisions

(firmenpresse) - Metro Apartments is the premier location in Pattaya, Thailand to enjoy live sports from around the world. The popular guesthouse offers an on-site bar with eight large high definition (HD) televisions, providing the ultimate sports viewing experience for visitors.



The bar at Metro Apartments Pattaya offers live games from a large variety of sports and countries ranging from the Australian Football League, American National Football League, and National Rugby League to Tennis, Cricket, and Golf. Metro Apartments shares an updated sports schedule on their website and social media pages each week.



We take pride in providing guests with a comfortable and enjoyable experience when visiting Metro Apartments Pattaya, explains owner Dennis McConville, Part of this experience is being able to watch your favorite sports teams while in Pattaya, regardless of your nationality and where you call home.



Metro Apartments allows visitors to watch live sports from around the world in a smoke-free, air-conditioned environment with a fully stocked bar carrying a wide beverage selection. They also provide food options from several local restaurants for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or just a snack.



In addition to their state-of-the-art sports bar, Metro Apartments Pattaya offers quality and spacious guestrooms with all of the amenities needed for a memorable stay and positive experience. Guests often comment on the friendly environment, cleanliness, and overall high quality of Metro Apartments guesthouse. Visitors also appreciate the convenient location of the hotel in the Soi LK Metro area of Pattaya, just minutes away from numerous attractions and the popular beach.



Visitors can learn more about Metro Apartments Pattaya, book their stay, and view the weekly live sports schedule at http://www.metro-apartments-pattaya.com



About Metro Apartments Pattaya



Open in 2005, Metro Apartments Pattaya provides quality guest accommodations in popular Pattaya, Thailand. The friendly staff, spacious rooms, popular sports bar, and central Pattaya location guarantees guests a memorable experience during their visit. To learn more about Metro Apartments Pattaya, please visit http://www.metro-apartments-pattaya.com





Contact:

Dennis Mc Conville

Company: Metro Apartments Pattaya

Address: Soi LK Metro, Pattaya, Thailand

Phone: +66 038 425 874

E-mail: info(at)metro-apartments-pattaya.com

Website: www.metro-apartments-pattaya.com





http://www.metro-apartments-pattaya.com



Metro Apartments Pattaya

Firma: Metro Apartments Pattaya



