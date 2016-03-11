AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results

Key Highlights

* AMG ended the third quarter 2016 net debt free, with net cash of $1.9

million

* EBITDA((2)) was $23.4 million in the third quarter 2016, a 15% increase over

the same period in 2015

* Net income attributable to shareholders increased by 5% to $5.2 million in

the third quarter 2016 from $4.9 million in the third quarter 2015

* EPS, on a fully diluted basis, was $0.18 in the third quarter 2016,

unchanged from third quarter 2015

* Annualized return on capital employed increased to 18.0% in the third

quarter 2016, as compared to 14.7% in the third quarter 2015



Amsterdam, 3 November 2016 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced

Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reported third

quarter 2016 revenue of $247.5 million, a 2% increase from $241.9 million in the

third quarter 2015. EBITDA for the third quarter 2016 was $23.4 million, a 15%

increase from $20.4 million in the third quarter 2015. Net income attributable

to shareholders increased to $5.2 million in the third quarter 2016 from $4.9

million in the third quarter 2015. On a year to date basis, EBITDA increased by

7% to $70.6 million, from $65.9 million in the prior year, despite an increase

in AMG's Performance Share Unit ("PSU") plan costs of $8.7 million, compared to

the same period in 2015, driven by AMG's strong share price performance.



Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "AMG's

focus on operational excellence and price risk management resulted in solid

financial results in the third quarter 2016. We are particularly pleased with

the impact new innovations have had on the results of AMG Engineering, such as:

our industry leading SyncroTherm® heat treatment furnaces; powder metallurgy

furnaces related to additive manufacturing; titanium re-melting furnaces; and



turbine blade coating plants. These innovative product offerings drove a

significant portion of third quarter 2016 sales.



AMG Engineering achieved EBITDA of $8.9 million during the third quarter 2016,

an 83% increase from $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2015. AMG Engineering

signed $68.1 million in new orders during the third quarter of 2016,

representing a 0.97x book to bill ratio. The Engineering division continues to

experience strong demand for plasma remelting and induction furnaces for the

aerospace market and heat treatment furnaces for the automotive market. Order

backlog was $158.1 million as of September 30, 2016, consistent with June

30, 2016.



AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $14.5 million during the third

quarter 2016. Year-over-year double-digit declines in average quarterly prices

of Chrome, Graphite, and Silicon negatively affected revenue in the third

quarter of 2016 compared to the third quarter of 2015.



On a year to date basis, AMG generated cash flows from operating activities of

$40.7 million, a decrease of 5% from $42.8 million in the same period in 2015.

The year to date operating cash flows of $40.7 million includes voluntary cash

contributions to the Company's pension plans of $20.6 million made in the second

quarter of 2016. This strong cash flow generation enabled AMG to end the third

quarter net debt free, with net cash of $1.9 million."





Key Figures



In 000's US Dollar



Q3 '16 Q3 '15 Change



Revenue $247,526 $241,867 2%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gross profit 46,532 39,660 17%



Gross margin 18.8% 16.4%





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating profit 16,110 8,297 94%



Operating margin 6.5% 3.4%







Net income attributable to shareholders 5,181 4,933 5%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------





EPS - Fully diluted 0.18 0.18 -







EBIT ((1)) 16,231 12,751 27%



EBITDA ((2)) 23,403 20,416 15%



EBITDA margin 9.5% 8.4%







Cash flows from operating activities 20,677 27,697 (25%)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Note:

1. EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes

restructuring and equity-settled share-based payments and includes foreign

currency gains or losses.

2. EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.





Operational Review



AMG Critical Materials

Q3 '16 Q3 '15 Change

--------------------------------------------------

Revenue $177,490 $187,741 (5%)



Gross profit 32,025 * 27,102 18%



Operating profit 9,106 6,143 48%



EBITDA 14,467 15,531 (7%)







* Includes $2.1 million non-cash expense related to vanadium, nickel and

molybdenum inventory adjustments in the third quarter 2015





AMG Critical Materials continues to be impacted by weak metal prices, and as a

result, revenue decreased by 5%, to $177.5 million.



Double-digit declines in average quarterly prices of Chrome, Graphite and

Silicon negatively affected revenue in the third quarter of 2016 compared to the

third quarter of 2015.



Gross profit in the third quarter increased by $4.9 million, or 18%, to $32.0

million, due to the strong performance of Aluminum Master Alloys and Tantalum.

In addition, AMG Vanadium incurred a non-cash inventory adjustment expense of

$2.1 million in the prior year due to rapidly falling vanadium, nickel and

molybdenum prices.



SG&A expenses increased by $4.4 million, or 23%, compared to the prior year due

to higher PSU plan costs.



Third quarter 2016 EBITDA margin remained steady at 8% compared to the third

quarter 2015.





AMG Engineering

Q3 '16 Q3 '15 Change

------------------------------------------------

Revenue $70,036 $54,126 29%



Gross profit 14,507 12,558 16%



Operating profit 7,004 2,154 225%



EBITDA 8,936 4,885 83%









AMG Engineering signed $68.1 million in new orders during the third quarter of

2016, representing a 0.97x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $158.1 million

as of September 30, 2016, consistent with June 30, 2016. Year to date, AMG

Engineering signed $211.4 million in new orders, representing a 1.07x book to

bill ratio.



AMG Engineering's third quarter 2016 revenue increased $15.9 million, or 29%, to

$70.0 million, due to strong sales of plasma remelting and induction furnaces

for the aerospace market.



Third quarter 2016 gross profit increased by $1.9 million, or 16%, to $14.5

million, due to higher revenues. Gross Margin decreased slightly to 21% from

23% in the third quarter of 2015 due to product mix effects.



SG&A expenses increased by $1.4 million, or 14%, compared to the prior year, due

to higher PSU plan costs.



EBITDA increased by $4.1 million to $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2016,

the highest quarterly EBITDA in nineteen quarters. The increase in EBITDA was

driven by higher gross profit and the sale of an unused production facility in

Berlin, which contributed $4.3 million to EBITDA during the quarter, offset by

higher SG&A expenses.





Financial Review



Tax



AMG recorded an income tax expense of $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2016

as compared to a tax expense of $4.7 million in the same period in 2015. AMG

paid taxes of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2016 as compared to tax

payments of $1.5 million in the same period in 2015. For the third quarter of

2016, AMG's effective cash tax rate was 12%, compared to 15% in the same period

in 2015.





Liquidity

September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 Change

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total debt $172,222 $126,743 36%



Cash and cash equivalents 174,077 127,778 36%

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net debt (cash) (1,855) (1,035) 79%





AMG had a net cash position of $1.9 million as of September 30, 2016. Net debt

decreased by $0.8 million from December 31, 2015, while gross debt increased by

$45.5 million, driven by the increased term loan associated with the new debt

facility.



Cash flows from operating activities decreased to $20.7 million in the third

quarter 2016 from $27.7 million in the third quarter 2015.



Capital expenditures increased to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2016

compared to $5.2 million in the same period in 2015. Capital spending in the

third quarter of 2016 included $4.2 million of maintenance capital. The largest

expansion capital project was for AMG's Ancuabe graphite mine project.



Including the $174 million of cash, AMG had $350 million of total liquidity as

of September 30, 2016. AMG successfully enlarged and extended its syndicated

credit facility during the quarter. AMG incurred additional one-time financing

costs of $4.0 million related to the new facility.



Net Finance Costs



AMG's third quarter 2016 net finance costs were $6.8 million compared to net

finance income of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2015. The increase was

primarily due to the write-off of $4.0 million of costs associated with the

previous credit facility, following the refinancing exercise completed in July

2016. Furthermore, in the third quarter 2015, net finance expenses benefited

from the reversal of $2.1 million of accrued finance expenses.



SG&A



AMG's third quarter 2016 SG&A expenses were $34.7 million compared to $28.9

million in the third quarter of 2015, an increase of 20%. This increase was

primarily due to higher costs associated with the PSU plan as a result of recent

increases in the Company's share price compared to the defined peer group.



On a year to date basis, the PSU plan costs increased by $8.7 million, compared

to the same period in 2015.



Outlook



Without exception, throughout 2016, AMG has delivered quarter-over-quarter

improvements in EBITDA relative to the prior year. We expect to continue this

performance in the fourth quarter 2016.



In 2017, AMG expects to continue its strong financial performance.



While we remain focused on operating cash flow and return on capital employed,

management's priority in 2017 is to execute our transformational lithium

project.







AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.



Condensed interim consolidated income statement







For the quarter ended September 30



In thousands of US Dollars 2016 2015



Unaudited Unaudited

------------------------

Continuing operations



Revenue 247,526 241,867



Cost of sales 200,994 202,207



Gross profit 46,532 39,660







Selling, general and administrative expenses 34,701 28,925



Restructuring expense 234 2,455



Environmental 45 -



Other income, net (4,558) (17)



Operating profit 16,110 8,297







Finance income (165) (70)



Finance expense 6,293 52



Foreign exchange loss (gain) 708 (1,460)



Net finance costs 6,836 (1,478)







Share of profit of associates and joint ventures 368 53



Profit before income tax 9,642 9,828







Income tax expense 4,132 4,679



Profit for the period 5,510 5,149











Attributable to:



Shareholders of the Company 5,181 4,933



Non-controlling interests 329 216



Profit for the period 5,510 5,149







Earnings per share



Basic earnings per share 0.19 0.18



Diluted earnings per share 0.18 0.18















AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.



Condensed interim consolidated income statement







For the nine months ended September 30



In thousands of US Dollars 2016 2015



Unaudited Unaudited

------------------------

Continuing operations



Revenue 733,274 756,301



Cost of sales 588,695 628,726



Gross profit 144,579 127,575







Selling, general and administrative expenses 100,761 91,931



Restructuring expense 756 6,114



Environmental 45 (2,286)



Other income, net (4,993) (156)



Operating profit 48,010 31,972







Finance income (459) (542)



Finance expense 10,806 9,048



Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,644 (2,577)



Net finance costs 11,991 5,929







Share of profit of associates and joint ventures 1,804 250



Profit before income tax 37,823 26,293







Income tax expense 7,217 14,235



Profit for the period 30,606 12,058











Attributable to:



Shareholders of the Company 30,602 11,417



Non-controlling interests 4 641



Profit for the period 30,606 12,058







Earnings per share



Basic earnings per share 1.10 0.41



Diluted earnings per share 1.04 0.41









AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

N.V.



Condensed interim consolidated

statement of financial position











In thousands of US Dollars September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015

Unaudited

----------------------------------------------

Assets



Property, plant and equipment 213,444 215,833



Goodwill 23,723 18,676



Intangible assets 10,260 10,246



Investments in associates and

joint ventures - 2,230



Other investments 15,000 14,000



Deferred tax assets 31,212 31,551



Restricted cash 2,474 2,527



Other assets 20,750 19,883



Total non-current assets 316,863 314,946



Inventories 144,541 126,389



Trade and other receivables 137,084 124,270



Derivative financial instruments 1,972 978



Other assets 32,509 27,648



Assets held for sale - 673



Cash and cash equivalents 174,077 127,778



Total current assets 490,183 407,736



Total assets 807,046 722,682













AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

N.V.



Condensed interim consolidated

statement of financial position



(continued)











In thousands of US Dollars September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015

Unaudited

----------------------------------------------

Equity



Issued capital 760 745



Share premium 389,466 382,978



Treasury shares (1,612) -



Other reserves (66,545) (49,500)



Retained earnings (deficit) (184,554) (205,662)



Equity attributable to 137,515 128,561

shareholders of the Company







Non-controlling interests 22,015 25,006



Total equity 159,530 153,567







Liabilities



Loans and borrowings 160,542 112,217



Employee benefits 141,024 137,853



Provisions 29,985 29,617



Deferred revenue 4,615 13,539



Government grants 449 536



Other liabilities 20,167 8,821



Derivative financial instruments 890 5,642



Deferred tax liabilities 12,327 11,691



Total non-current liabilities 369,999 319,916







Loans and borrowings 2,566 3,222



Short term bank debt 9,114 11,304



Government grants 101 99



Liabilities associated with

assets held for sale - 423



Other liabilities 48,412 42,872



Trade and other payables 137,762 108,019



Derivative financial instruments 3,841 8,379



Advance payments 40,546 44,184



Deferred revenue 11,915 16,124



Current taxes payable 7,942 3,093



Provisions 15,318 11,480



Total current liabilities 277,517 249,199



Total liabilities 647,516 569,115



Total equity and liabilities 807,046 722,682







AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.



Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows





For the nine months ended September 30



In thousands of US Dollars 2016 2015



Unaudited Unaudited

--------------------

Cash flows from operating activities



Profit for the year 30,606 12,058



Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows:



Non-cash:



Income tax expense 7,217 14,235



Depreciation and amortization 22,010 21,957



Net finance costs 11,991 5,929



Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (1,804) (250)



Gain on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment (4,193) (179)



Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 1,509 3,326



Movement in provisions, pensions and government grants (14,834) 1,340



Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments (2,043) (2,049)



Cash flows from operating activities 50,459 56,367



Finance costs paid, net (4,994) (9,935)



Income tax paid, net (4,793) (3,674)



Net cash flows from operating activities 40,672 42,758







Cash flows used in investing activities



Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 522 951



Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries (net of cash divested

of $1,820 and $1,347, respectively) 6,512 (1,567)



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and (22,738) (12,260)

intangibles



Acquisition of subsidiaries (net of cash acquired of $35 (4,961) -

in 2016)



Acquisition of other non-current investments (1,000) -



Change in restricted cash 116 4,861



Other (46) (10)



Net cash flows used in investing activities (21,595) (8,025)











AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.



Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows



(continued)



For the nine months ended September 30



In thousands of US Dollars 2016 2015



Unaudited Unaudited

--------------------

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 163,755 177,205



Payment of transaction costs related to debt issuance (3,267) (5,199)



Repayment of borrowings (121,640) (230,780)



Change in non-controlling interests (2,695) 37,530



Repurchase of common stock (1,705) -



Dividends paid (7,558) (2,669)



Other (68) (167)



Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 26,822 (24,080)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 45,899 10,653







Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 127,778 108,029



Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 400 (4,612)



Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 174,077 114,070







This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article

7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch

Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).



About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO(2) reduction

trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and

provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation,

infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium

alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony,

tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and

produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment

facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production

facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, the United

States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service

offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels(at)amg-nv.com



Disclaimer



Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are

"forward looking." Forward looking statements include statements concerning

AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies,

future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing

needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive

strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production,

reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's

business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the

political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that

is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words

"expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and

similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward

looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve

inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist

that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking

statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as

of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or

undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking

statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with

regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which

any forward-looking statement is based.







November 3 2016:

http://hugin.info/138060/R/2053832/768743.pdf







