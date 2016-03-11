Veidekke ASA: To build by Tullinløkka for Entra

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Entra ASA has awarded Veidekke Entreprenør the contract to build a new

university building for the Faculty of Law in the centre of Oslo. This is a

turnkey contract valued at NOK 528 million, excluding VAT.



The new university building will bring together much of the University of Oslo's

Faculty of Law. The project will be almost 22,000 m(2) in size over 10 storeys

above ground plus a basement, and will facilitate a future-oriented learning

environment with a suitable, flexible buildings.



"We have worked on developing the project in collaboration with Entra for the

last couple of years, and are now looking forward to proceed with the good

cooperation in the construction stage. Developing and building good premises for

knowledge and education is one of the most important things a contractor can do,

so we are very pleased that Entra has shown confidence in us and look forward to

starting work," says CEO and President Arne Giske of Veidekke.



"Veidekke and Entra have worked well together during the planning of this

important project and I am really looking forward to cooperate further during

the realisation of the project. The development plan is now in its final stages

of political consideration in Oslo municipality and we expect that the plan will

be approved before Christmas, says director project and technical in Entra,

Kristin Hauglund.



Through the project Entra wants to vitalize and upgrade the area around

Tullinløkka by supplementing new activities to ensure a vibrant quarter with new

users, street life and better communication with the rest of the city.

Education, knowledge and culture with associated invigorating city activities at

street level will breath new life into this part of the city centre.



Building is planned to start after the turn of the year, and the building is

scheduled for completion in the autumn of 2019. For more information about the



project: https://www.entra.no/projects/kristian-augusts-gate-15-19-21/152



Caption: Entras CEO Arve Regland (left) and CEO and President Arne Giske of

Veidekke look forward to good cooperation on the new project in Tullinkvartalet.







For press photos, see www.flickr.com/photos/veidekke, for more information,

contact:

Head of department Odd Arne Lian, tel. +47 41 66 05 56, odd-

arne.lian(at)veidekke.no

Communications Manager Helge Dieset of Veidekke ASA, tel. (+47) 905 53 322,

helge.dieset(at)veidekke.no

Communications Director Tom Bratlie of Entra, tel. +47 90 52 19 04,

tom.bratlie(at)entra.no







Subscribe to notices from Veidekke



Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development

companies. The company undertakes all types of building and construction

contracts, maintains roads and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company's

operations are characterised by involvement and local knowledge. Revenue is NOK

24.5 billion (2015), and half of the 7,000 employees own shares in the company.

Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit

since it was founded in 1936.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Tullin deal pressphoto:

http://hugin.info/172/R/2053854/768758.pdf



Tullin project illustration:

http://hugin.info/172/R/2053854/768757.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Veidekke ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.veidekke.com



PressRelease by

Veidekke ASA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 07:31

Language: English

News-ID 504635

Character count: 4105

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Veidekke ASA

Stadt: Oslo





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease