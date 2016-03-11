CapMan Plc offers to acquire Norvestia Oyj - Norvestia's Board of Directors recommends accepting the voluntary exchange offer

(Thomson Reuters ONE)





CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 3 November 2016 at

8.35 a.m. EET



CapMan Plc offers to acquire Norvestia Oyj - Norvestia's Board of Directors

recommends accepting the voluntary exchange offer



Highlights of the arrangement:



* Norvestia strengthens CapMan's position significantly as a leading Nordic

private equity asset management and investment company.

* The combined turnover of the combined group would have been approx. ?27.2

million, operating profit approx. ?21.8 million and earnings per share

approx. ?0.11 for the period of 1 January - 30 September 2016.(1))

* The combined group's strengthened balance sheet and the own investment

capacity of approximately ? 200 million enables faster growth.

* CapMan expects the arrangement to generate cost and financing synergies

exceeding ?3 million per annum.

* The Management Company and Services business pursuing growth, a strong

balance sheet and operating cash flow provides a foundation for the

execution of the dividend policy. CapMan's objective is to pay at least 75

per cent of its earnings per share as dividend following the consummation of

the arrangement.

* If the exchange offer materialises, all CapMan's Series A shares will be

converted into Series B shares (1:1) and the Articles of Association will be

amended so that CapMan only has one share series.



* Norvestia's Board of Directors recommends that Norvestia's shareholders

accept the exchange offer. Norvestia's Board of Directors proposes to

Norvestia's extraordinary general meeting that an extraordinary dividend of

? 3.35 per share be paid before the consummation of the exchange offer,

conditional on the consummation of the exchange offer.

* After the dividend payment, CapMan's offer consideration is six (6) CapMan's

shares for each Norvestia's share and security entitling to a share. The

offer consideration corresponds to a premium of approximately 23.2 per cent

in comparison to Norvestia's volume-weighted average share price less the

extraordinary dividend (? 5.94) over the reference period 4 October - 2

November 2016.

* Total value of the exchange offer, taking into account the extraordinary

dividend, is in total approx. ? 117.9 million based on the closing price of

CapMan's share (? 1.24) on 2 November 2016. Correspondingly, the total value

of the exchange offer is in total approx. ? 116.6 million based on the

volume-weighted average share price (? 1.22 over the reference period 4

October - 2 November 2016.







1. Illustrative unaudited combined key figures of the Combined Group



CapMan Plc ("CapMan" or the "Company") offers to acquire all of Norvestia Oyj's

("Norvestia") shares ("Norvestia's shares") and securities entitling to shares

which are not held by Norvestia Group or CapMan Group in a voluntary public

tender offer ("Exchange Offer"). Before the Exchange Offer, CapMan holds 28.7

per cent of Norvestia's shares.



In the Exchange Offer, CapMan offers six (6) new shares of the Company ("Offer

Consideration") for each Norvestia's share. In conjunction with the arrangement,

Norvestia's Board of Directors proposes to Norvestia's extraordinary general

meeting that an extraordinary dividend of ? 3.35 per share be paid

("Extraordinary Dividend"). The Extraordinary Dividend is conditional on the

consummation of the Exchange Offer and is paid to those Norvestia shareholders,

who own Norvestia's shares when CapMan announces that the conditions for

consummating the Exchange Offer have been fulfilled and CapMan will consummate

the Exchange Offer ("Exchange Offer Confirmation Date"). The aforementioned

arrangements offer Norvestia's shareholders the opportunity to receive a

considerable Extraordinary Dividend while continuing as shareholders in the

group combining the businesses of CapMan and Norvestia ("Combination" and

"Combined Group").



The Offer Consideration corresponds to a premium of approximately 23.2 per cent

in comparison to Norvestia's volume-weighted average share price less the

Extraordinary Dividend (? 5.94) on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (the "Helsinki Stock

Exchange") in the 30-day period prior to the announcement of the Exchange Offer

ending on 2 November 2016, when the Offer Consideration is valued at the volume-

weighted average share price of CapMan in the same period (? 1.22).



The Offer Consideration corresponds to a premium of approximately 21.0 per cent

in comparison to the Norvestia share's closing price less the Extraordinary

Dividend (? 6.15) on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on 2 November 2016 based on the

closing price of the CapMan share (? 1.24) on the same day.



Total value of the exchange offer, taking into account the Extraordinary

Dividend, is approximately ? 117.9 million based on the closing price of

CapMan's share (? 1.24) on 2 November 2016. Correspondingly, the total value of

the exchange offer is approx. ? 116.6 million based on the volume-weighted

average share price (? 1.22) over the reference period 4 October - 2 November

2016.



Each new CapMan share under the Offer Consideration carry one (1) vote and

together with the existing shares equal rights to dividend and other

distributions of Company's assets to shareholders. CapMan will not make any

distributions from the Company before the consummation of the Exchange Offer.



Norvestia's Board of Directors have formed a composition to evaluate and process

the Exchange Offer consisting of Hannu Syrjänen, Georg Ehrnrooth and Arja Talma,

who are Norvestia's Board of Directors independent of CapMan. Members of

Norvestia's Board of Directors who are not independent of CapMan, that is,

Heikki Westerlund and Niko Haavisto, have not in any way participated in the

decision making related to the matter in Norvestia's Board of Directors.

Norvestia's Board of Directors in its aforementioned composition has stated that

it deems the terms of the Exchange Offer are economically fair, and that it

recommends that Norvestia's shareholders accept the Exchange Offer. Norvestia's

financial advisor Nordea Corporate & Investment Banking has prepared a fairness

opinion statement for Norvestia on the Exchange Offer. Norvestia's Board of

Directors will publish its final statement on the Exchange Offer in line with

the Securities Market Act before the publication of the Offer Document.



Sampo Plc (on behalf of Norvestia's major shareholders Mandatum Life and Mutual

Limited Liability Insurance Company Kaleva), Mr Mikko Laakkonen, Mr Hannu

Laakkonen and Mr Jukka Immonen, who together with CapMan represent approx. 50.8

per cent of all shares and votes prior to the Exchange Offer, have given an

undertaking, subject to certain conditions, to accept the Exchange Offer and

vote in favour of the Extraordinary Dividend at Norvestia's extraordinary

general meeting. Mikko and Hannu Laakkonen, Jukka Immonen as well as Sampo Oyj

may cancel their commitments in certain situations, for instance if Norvestia's

Board of Directors cancels their recommendation to accept the Exchange Offer.

CapMan is also committed to vote in favour of the Extraordinary Dividend in

Norvestia's extraordinary general meeting.



CapMan has no undertakings with regard to any compensation or other fees payable

to the management and/or Board of Directors of Norvestia as a result of

consummation of the Exchange Offer. CapMan and Norvestia's shareholders have not

agreed on any additional arrangements related to the offer.



The new CapMan shares offered as the Offer Consideration are intended to be

issued in a directed share issue. CapMan's Board of Directors will propose that

CapMan's extraordinary general meeting to be convened on 8 December 2016 will

grant the Board of Directors with the necessary authorisation. As of the date of

the publication of the Exchange Offer, shareholders representing approximately

60.3 per cent of the aggregate votes in CapMan have agreed to vote in favour of

the authorisation for the directed share issue. As part of the arrangement, all

of CapMan's A-shareholders have agreed to convert their A-shares into B-shares

in accordance with CapMan's articles of association so that one (1) A-share

corresponds to one (1) B-share and to vote at CapMan's extraordinary general

meeting in favour of amending CapMan's Articles of Association so that CapMan

only has one share series. The conversion and the vote in favour of amending the

Articles of Association are conditional to CapMan's announcement that it will

consummate the Exchange Offer. The changes to the Articles of Association will

be registered before the Exchange Offer is consummated.



The offer period of the Exchange Offer is intended to begin on or about 21

November 2016 and is initially intended to end on 16 December 2016, unless the

offer period is extended (the "Offer Period"). The combined exchange offer

document and listing prospectus, including the unaudited pro forma financial

information illustrating the financial effects of the combination of CapMan and

Norvestia, is expected to be published on or about 18 November 2016 ("Offer

Document").



The Exchange Offer is conditional, inter alia, to CapMan obtaining, in the

aggregate, more than ninety (90) per cent of the issued and outstanding shares

and votes in Norvestia through the Exchange Offer, CapMan's extraordinary

general meeting authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the directed

share issue to be used for the consummation of the Exchange Offer, and no

material adverse change having occurred in Norvestia as described in more detail

in the terms of the Exchange Offer. In the event that the Company acquires

ownership of more than ninety (90) per cent of all shares and votes granted by

the shares in Norvestia, CapMan's intention is to redeem any possible minority

holdings and to request for permission to delist Norvestia's shares from the

Helsinki Stock Exchange. CapMan reserves the right to waive the fulfilment of

the conditions of the Exchange Offer, including waiving the condition concerning

obtaining ninety (90) per cent of ownership, and may consummate the Exchange

Offer also based on an ownership of less than ninety (90) per cent of

Norvestia's shares. The conditions for the consummation of the Exchange Offer

are presented as an attachment to this release.



The purpose and objectives of the proposed Combination



The Combined Group is expected to create added value to both CapMan's and

Norvestia's shareholders based on growth, benefits from operating as a larger

entity in the private equity field, a more effective utilisation of the existing

asset base, as well as tangible cost synergies, among others. The objective of

the Combined Group is to offer the best private equity experience and have a

positive impact on the economic development of its stakeholders.



Key strategic growth themes



* The utilisation of CapMan's brand and network in versatile investment

activities: CapMan has a long-standing operating history and is a front-

runner in private equity, especially in the Nordic countries. Due to its

position, CapMan is well-positioned to evaluate deal flow, i.e. investment

opportunities available in the market. CapMan is well-equipped to make use

of these opportunities within existing investment strategies or by creating

new funds or solutions tailored to suitable groups of investors.



* A versatile selection of investment strategies and services: CapMan's

objective is to offer the best private equity experience by developing

innovative and effective solutions that offer attractive returns for

investors. For example, the intention is to expand investments in growth

equity by utilising CapMan's current resources and expertise.



* The launch of new investment solutions: Fund raising and making investments

from fund proceeds in line with their respective investment strategies

continues as a central part of CapMan's business operations. In addition, in

areas where CapMan does not have actively investing funds, CapMan may make

investments directly from its own balance sheet in the form of a new so

called "Tactical Opportunity" investment strategy as well as sell such

investment interests to investors. CapMan may also offer liquidity for its

fund investors by buying and selling fund interests in the secondary

market.



* Result oriented business culture: CapMan's larger investment capacity allows

for more flexibility and enables quicker investment decisions. A more active

balance sheet management emphasises the significance of ownership as it

relates to performance. CapMan's and Norvestia's combined and diverse

personnel resources allow further development of existing products and

developing and introducing new products. A stronger CapMan is also an

attractive employer.



Active and efficient use of own balance sheet supports developing the business



* A significantly stronger investment capacity combined with a net gearing

objective of on average no more than 40 per cent reduces the dependency of

the business of external fundraising and increases the efficiency of the

investment business. Own investment capacity of around ? 200 million will be

allocated more actively into private equity investments in the future,

including investments into private equity funds, growth equity and Tactical

Opportunity investments. A more active allocation of the investment

capacity from market investments to the unlisted market will improve the

return profile of the investment portfolio.



Significant synergies



* The annual cost and financing synergies generated by the combination are

expected to exceed ?3 million per annum as a result of removal of

overlapping operations, lower fixed costs, centralised administration and

reduced financial costs, among other factors.



Objective to grow dividend



* The Management Company and Services business that pursues selective and

profitable growth, a strong balance sheet and good operating cash flow,

creates a foundation for executing an active dividend policy. CapMan's

objective is to pay at least 75 per cent of its earnings per share as

dividend following the consummation of the Combination.



Comments of the management of CapMan and Norvestia



Heikki Westerlund, CEO of CapMan



"Private equity is a growing field that interests a broader investor base. As

one of the front-runners in the field, we have offered our customers diverse

investment strategies for more than 25 years. Strong focus on value creation

abilities and the creation of products that are based on such value creation is

at the core of our growth strategy. Norvestia strengthens CapMan's position as a

solid and leading Nordic private equity asset management and investment company.



We have been an anchor owner of Norvestia since May 2015, when CapMan became the

largest single shareholder of Norvestia. We identify excellent growth

opportunities in, among others, the Growth Equity strategy that invests in

unlisted companies, but it is difficult to build growth on Norvestia's well-

managed Market Investments portfolio. We have an extensive private equity

experience especially as active value creation professionals, a broad and

international customer base, good access to potential investments and a strong

brand.



After the consummation of the Exchange Offer, CapMan's own investment capacity

will be around ? 200 million. In the future, own investments will be made in the

private equity asset class both through our own funds as well as direct

investments in growth companies. We are also evaluating the possibility to

utilise our own balance sheet actively in areas, which are not covered by the

investment strategies implemented by our current funds. We may, for example,

introduce new investment strategies, or offer liquidity to our fund investors.

Further streamlining of cost structures supports our objective to improve

profitability of our Management Company and Services business. I believe that

the Combined Group will create added value to shareholders, investors and other

stakeholders that are central to our business."



Karri Kaitue, Chairman of the Board of CapMan



"Adding Norvestia as part of CapMan is a logical continuation of the Company's

long-term strategy. CapMan's scalable business model and experienced

organisation in combination with Norvestia's strong balance sheet and a well-

managed investment portfolio create a strong foundation for growth. The Combined

Group is a significantly larger business entity compared to either CapMan or

Norvestia in their current forms, which benefits the shareholders, clients and

employees of both companies. The profitable growth pursued by the Management

Company and Services business, strong balance sheet and operating cash flow

create a solid foundation for the delivery and execution of our strategy and

financial target setting."



Hannu Syrjänen, Vice Chairman of the Board of Norvestia



"The Combination is a strategic step, as CapMan's expertise and resources are

well-suited to support the implementation of Norvestia's Growth Equity strategy

and future growth. In addition, the Combination enables synergies. The Combined

Group is a larger operating entity and has a broader investor base, which

present Norvestia's shareholders with an opportunity for improved liquidity as

shareholders of the Combined Group. The Exchange Offer provides Norvestia's

shareholders with a marked premium compared to the share price, taking into

account Norvestia's Extraordinary Dividend. Norvestia's Board of Directors

recommends that shareholders accept the Exchange Offer."



The Combined Group



General overview



Norvestia is a public listed investment company with operating profit of ? 15.3

million and earnings per share of 84 cents for the period of 1 January - 30

September 2016. On 30 September, Norvestia had seven employees and approximately

?182.1 million in investments. The Combination strengthens CapMan's position as

an international private equity investment and asset management company. The

Combined Group will offer investment opportunities to the growing client base

investing in the asset class. The Combined Group combines versatile investment

strategies and themes with actively managed balance sheet investments. The

Combined Group has two business segments, the "Management Company and Services"

business and the "Investment" business.



Management Company and Services business



The Combined Group will manage assets that have been invested according to

various investment strategies mainly through own funds, but also through

solutions tailored for customers. The main investment strategies under the

Management Company and Services business are real estate investments ("Real

Estate"), buyout investments ("Buyout"), private debt investments ("Credit") and

minority investments to Russia ("Russia"). The Combined Group offers specialised

private equity services through a purchasing scheme for growth companies,

private equity investors and other fund managers operating in the industry. The

Combined Group strives to develop its service offering further.



Management fees are, in general, a highly predictable source of income, and

provide, in combination with other fees from services in private equity, stable

cash flow to the business. In addition, the management company is entitled to

carried interest, which is a portion of a fund's cash flow after deductions from

the return of paid-in capital to the fund investors and the preferential annual

return. Where a fund's investment activity is successful, carried interest

income increases the Combined Group's return on equity. In terms of fund

advisory services, a successful fundraising typically generates one-off success

fees.



Investment business



The Combined Group utilises its expertise and significant investment capacity to

actively invest in the private equity asset class. Investments are made into the

Combined Group's own investment strategies mainly through funds that invest in

the strategies. Growth Equity investments and Tactical Opportunity investments

will be made directly from the Combined Group's balance sheet. Income from the

Investment business is based on fair value changes of such investments and

realised cash flow.



Illustrative unaudited combined key figures of the Combined Group



Principles



The unaudited financial information presented below are based on CapMan's 2015

financial statements, Norvestia's adjusted income statement information for the

financial year 2015 and the interim financial information for 1 January - 30

September 2016 for both companies. The combined financial information is

presented for illustrative purposes. The combined financial information

represents the turnover and result of the Combined Group as if the combination

would have occurred in the beginning of the last financial year. The

illustrative key figures of the Combined Group for the balance sheet are shown

as if the Combination would have occurred on 30 September 2016. The combined

financial information is based on a hypothetical situation and are not to be

considered as pro forma financial information, which CapMan will publish in the

Offer Document, which it submits to the Financial Supervisory Authority around

3 November 2016, as the allocation of the Offer Consideration, the costs related

to the arrangement or accounting principles and differences in forms of

presentation have not been taken into account in this instance. The preliminary

difference between the Offer Consideration and Norvestia's equity is presented

in the balance sheet key figures under equity.



Combined key figures for the income statement and balance sheet have been

adjusted for the fair value of CapMan's ownership of Norvestia's shares as well

as the distribution of the Extraordinary Dividend as presented in the reference

information below.



Illustrative unaudited combined income statement key figures of the Combined

Group







1.1.-30.9.2016 1.1.-31.12.2015



Combined Combined

MEUR Group CapMan Norvestia Group CapMan Norvestia

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Turnover 27.2 22.0 5.2 37.4 31.8 5.7



Operating

income (1)) 21.8 10.0 15.3 32.4 9.3 27.5



Income before

taxes(1)) 19.2 7.5 15.1 29.7 6.4 27.7



Profit for the

period(1)) 17.1 7.1 12.9 27.6 6.1 25.0



Earnings per

share for the

period,

undiluted (eur)

(1) 2)) 0.11 0.18



Earnings per

share for the

period, diluted

(eur) (1) 3)) 0.11 0.17











Illustrative unaudited combined balance sheet key figures of the Combined Group







30.9.2016



MEUR Combined Group CapMan Norvestia

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fair value of investments through profit and

loss(4)) 86.8 98.0 37.6



Long-term assets, total( 4)) 105.8 116.9 37.6



Fair value of financial assets through profit

and loss(5)) 93.6 0.3 125.1



Short-term assets, total(5)) 144.4 35.5 145.4







Equity, total(4) 5)) 150.8 66.3 169.8



Long-term liabilities, total 73.3 67.0 6.3



Short-term liabilities, total 26.0 19.1 6.9











Illustrative unaudited combined key figures of the Combined Group







30.9.2016

-------------------------------

Net gearing (%) (6)) 15.2%











1) The change in the fair value of CapMan's previously held ownership of

28.7 per cent of Norvestia is eliminated in the illustrative combined income

statement. The amount of the elimination is ?4.4 million for the financial year

2015 and ?3.5 million for the period 1.1.-30.9.2016.



2) The number of shares when calculating illustrative basic earnings per

share is 151,834,716 shares for the period 1.1.-30.9.2016 and 151,825,971 shares

for the period 1.1.2015-31.12.2015.



3) The number of shares when calculating illustrative diluted earnings

per share is 153,159,716 shares for the period 1.1.-30.9.2016 and 153,050,971

shares for the period 1.1.2015-31.12.2015.



4) The value of CapMan's previously held ownership of 28.7 per cent of

Norvestia's shares has been eliminated from the illustrative balance sheet

information.



5) The Extraordinary Dividend of ?3.35 per share has been eliminated from

the short-term assets of the illustrative combined balance sheet. The total

amount of the Extraordinary Dividend contingent to the consummation of the

Exchange offer is approx. ?51.3 million. A closing price of ?1.25 as of 1

November 2016 per CapMan share has been used when calculating the Offer

Consideration.



6) Calculated dividing the net of interest bearing liabilities and cash

by equity at the end of the period.







Synergies and items affecting comparability generated by the arrangement



The annual cost and financing synergies generated by the combination are

expected to exceed ?3 million per annum as a result of elimination of

overlapping operations, lower fixed costs, centralised administration and

reduced financial costs, among other factors. The combined effect of the cost

and financing synergies is positive and expected to be at least ?3 million per

annum. The Company expects to reach these cost and financing synergies during

2017 and in full starting from 2018.



The Combination will also offer numerous opportunities for synergies arising

from long-term returns on investing activities due to the combination of

resources and expertise.



Transaction costs and other costs arising from the Combination that affect

comparability are expected to be ?3 million according to CapMan and will be

allocated to 2016 and 2017.



The impact of the Exchange Offer on the outlook for 2016



Consummation of the Exchange Offer is not expected to have impact on CapMan's

outlook for 2016. CapMan has published its outlook for 2016 in connection with

the January-September 2016 interim report published on 3 November 2016. After

consummation of the Exchange Offer, Norvestia will continue its operations as

CapMan's subsidiary.



Financial objectives to be updated following the consummation of the Exchange

Offer



CapMan will update its financial targets as follows, if the Exchange Offer is

consummated:



* The annual growth target for the Management Company and Services business is

on average over 10 percent. CapMan has not previously published any such

growth targets.

* Target ratio for net gearing (i.e. interest-bearing net debt to equity) is

on average a maximum of 40 per cent. CapMan has not previously published any

targets for net gearing. CapMan's target range for the equity ratio is

currently at 45-60 per cent.

* Target for the return on equity is more than 20 per cent per year on average

and will remain unchanged from the current target.

* CapMan's objective is to pay at least 75 per cent of the earnings per share

as dividend. CapMan's current objective is to pay at least 60 per cent of

the earnings per share as dividend.



Key information regarding the Exchange Offer



Offer and Offer Consideration



CapMan has offered to acquire, in accordance with terms of the Exchange Offer,

through a voluntary exchange offer, all issued and outstanding Norvestia's

shares, and subscription rights that are not held by Norvestia group or CapMan

group. In the Exchange Offer, CapMan shall offer six (6) CapMan shares for each

share and subscription right in Norvestia, provided the Exchange Offer has been

approved in accordance with its terms and the approval has not been duly

withdrawn.



CapMan holds a total of 4,393,976 of a total of 15,316,560 shares in Norvestia.

CapMan's ownership represents 28.7 per cent of the total number of shares, share

capital and votes in Norvestia. CapMan has not acquired Norvestia's shares

during the 12-month period preceding the Exchange Offer. The number of shares

issued as Offer Consideration ("Offer Shares") shall be a maximum of 65,576,292

in total with a total value of ? 80.0 million based on volume-weighted average

price of the B-share during the one-month period ended on 2 November 2016. The

Offer Shares correspond to approximately 75.9 per cent of all shares in CapMan

before the Exchange Offer and approximately 43.2 per cent of all shares in

CapMan after the Exchange Offer provided that the Exchange Offer is accepted in

full and all of the A-shares issued by CapMan will be fully converted to B-

shares.



The Exchange Offer will be consummated as a directed share issue of shares that

correspond to CapMan's current B-shares. At present, CapMan has two series of

shares, A-series and B-series. Each of the Company's A-shares is entitled to ten

(10) votes at the Company's general meeting and each of B-shares is entitled to

one (1) vote. All shares of the Company carry equal rights to dividend and other

distributions of Company's assets to shareholders. The shares have no nominal

value.



CapMan's Board of Directors proposes to the extraordinary general meeting, to be

held on 8 December 2016, that the extraordinary general meeting will decide on

authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the share issue in order to

consummate the Exchange Offer as well as on the removal of the share series A,

conditional to CapMan's confirmation that it will consummate the Exchange Offer

and that all A-shares have been converted into B-shares. All holders of CapMan's

A-shares have consented to the conversion (1:1) conditional to CapMan's

confirmation that it will consummate the Exchange Offer. CapMan's shareholders

representing approximately 60.3 of all voting rights, have agreed offer to vote

in favour of the proposals presented by the Board of Directors. The amendment of

the Articles of Association will be registered before the consummation of the

Exchange Offer, after which all CapMan's shares have equal rights.



Based on the above-mentioned, CapMan considers that it has the necessary

capacity to implement the Exchange Offer.



Basis for pricing of the Exchange Offer



In connection with the Exchange Offer, Norvestia's Board of Directors proposes

to Norvestia's extraordinary general meeting to be held on 8 December 2016 that

an Extraordinary Dividend of ? 3.35 per share be paid to each share in

Norvestia, conditional to the fulfilment or waiver of the conditions of the

Exchange Offer and it shall be paid to those Norvestia's shareholders, who have

been registered in the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy

on the dividend record date which shall be prior to the completion trades of the

Exchange Offer. The dividend record date is intended to be the second settlement

date following the Exchange Offer Confirmation Date. The Extraordinary Dividend

shall not be paid on the Subscription Rights. The Exchange Offer will not be

consummated until the decision to pay the Extraordinary Dividend has been made

and consummated.



CapMan will not during the Offer Period until the transactions under the

Exchange Offer have been settled make decisions regarding dividends or other

distributions to its shareholders or (except for the consummation of the

Exchange Offer) the issue of shares or any rights entitling to shares, the

acquisition, disposal or pledge of own shares or any rights entitling to shares

(including pursuant to any authorisations given to the Board of Directors, or

otherwise) except for the issue of new CapMan B-shares following share

subscriptions made under CapMan's Option Programme 2013.



The Offer Consideration corresponds to a premium of approximately 23.2 per cent

in comparison to Norvestia's volume-weighted average share price less the

Extraordinary Dividend (? 5.94) on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in the 30-day

period prior to the announcement of the Exchange Offer ending on 2 November

2016, when the Offer Consideration is valued at the volume-weighted average

share price of CapMan in the same period (? 1.22).



The Offer Consideration corresponds to a premium of approximately 21.0 per cent

in comparison to the



Norvestia share's closing price less the Extraordinary Dividend (? 6.15) on the

Helsinki Stock Exchange on 2 November 2016 based on the closing price of the

CapMan share (? 1.24) on the same day.



The Offer Consideration corresponds to a premium of approximately 12.7 per cent

in comparison to the



Norvestia share's all-time highest closing price less the Extraordinary Dividend

(?6.60) on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on 3 January 2006 based on the closing

price of the CapMan share (? 1.24) on 2 November 2016.



Total value of the Exchange Offer, taking into account the Extraordinary

Dividend, is approx. ? 117.9 million based on the closing price of CapMan's

share (? 1.24) on 2 November 2016. Correspondingly, the total value of the

Exchange Offer is approx. ? 116.6 million based on the volume-weighted average

share price (? 1.22) over a 30-day reference period prior to the announcement of

the Exchange Offer, ending on 2 November 2016.



Arrangements relating to the Exchange Offer



Sampo Plc (on behalf of Norvestia's major shareholders Mandatum Life and Mutual

Limited Liability Insurance Company Kaleva), Mr Mikko Laakkonen, Mr Hannu

Laakkonen and Mr Jukka Immonen, who together with CapMan represent approx. 50.8

per cent of all shares and votes prior to the Exchange Offer, have made a

commitment to, subject to certain conditions, accept the Exchange Offer and

participate in Norvestia's Extraordinary General Meeting with all their shares

and votes and vote in favour of the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute

the Extraordinary Dividend. Sampo Oyj, Mikko and Hannu Laakkonen and Jukka

Immonen may cancel their commitments in certain situations, for instance if

Norvestia's Board of Directors cancels their recommendation to accept the

Exchange Offer.



Norvestia's Board of Directors proposes to Norvestia's extraordinary general

meeting to be held on 8 December 2016 that the Extraordinary Dividend be paid

conditional to the fulfilment or waiver of the conditions of the Exchange Offer

and that the dividend record date, which defines the shareholders entitled to

the Extraordinary Dividend, is set before the transactions consummating the

Exchange Offer. The decision is effective until the beginning of the next annual

general meeting. The Exchange offer will not be consummated until the decision

to pay the Extraordinary Dividend has been made and consummated. The

Extraordinary Dividend will be paid to each shareholder in Norvestia who is

registered in the company's register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear

Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend. It is intended that the dividend

record date is the second settlement date following the Exchange Offer

Confirmation Date. Norvestia's Board of Directors proposes that the dividend

shall be paid on the fifth banking day after the record date of the dividend.



CapMan has not committed to pay any compensation or fees to Norvestia's

management and/or Board of Directors due to the consummation of the Exchange

Offer.



CapMan reserves the right to buy Norvestia's shares during the Offer Period in

public trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange or otherwise.



According to CapMan's understanding the consummation of the Exchange Offer does

not require any permits, approvals or clearances from authorities other than the

Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approval.



Compliance with the recommendation set forth in Chapter 11 Section 28 of the

Finnish Securities Markets Act



CapMan undertakes to comply with the Helsinki Takeover Code issued by the

Finnish Securities Market Association, which is referred to in Section 28 of

Chapter 11 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



Future plans regarding Norvestia's shares and Norvestia



CapMan's intention is to acquire all shares and Subscription Rights in Norvestia

and not held by Norvestia Group or CapMan Group. If the Exchange Offer is

consummated in such a way where CapMan receives more than ninety (90) per cent

of all issued and outstanding shares and votes in Norvestia, CapMan will take

measures to acquire the remaining shares in Norvestia through redemption

proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18 of the Companies Act.



Following this, CapMan will aim at Norvestia applying for delisting of its

shares from the Helsinki Stock Exchange at the earliest permitted and

practicable occasion under the applicable laws, regulations and Helsinki Stock

Exchange rules.



The Combination is not intended to have an immediate effect on the composition

of CapMan's or Norvestia's Board of Directors or senior management. CapMan and

Norvestia have, to some extent, overlapping functions, and necessary

arrangements related thereto will be considered in the Combined Group to achieve

the synergies of the Combination.



Estimate on the offer process and its duration



The Offer Period commences on or about 21 November 2016 and is initially

expected to end on 16 December 2016 (at 6:30 p.m), unless the Offer Period is

extended. CapMan may extend the Offer period at any time, under the limitations

that the Offer Period can be no more than 10 weeks, unless reasons as referred

to in the Securities Markets Act Chapter 11 Section 12 are present. The combined

exchange offer document and listing prospectus will be published on or about 18

November 2016



Advisors



Summa Capital Ltd acts as CapMan's financial advisor, and Summa Capital Markets

Ltd acts as the lead manager. Borenius Attorneys Ltd acts as CapMan's legal

advisor. FIM Arvopaperipalvelut at S-Pankki Ltd acts as the technical organiser

of the Exchange Offer.



Press, analyst and investor conference today at 10 a.m.



CapMan will hold a press, analyst and investor conference today, on 3 November

2016, at 10:00 a.m. at CapMan's head office in Helsinki, at Korkeavuorenkatu

32. CapMan's CEO Heikki Westerlund, CapMan's Chairman of the Board Karri Kaitue

and Norvestia's Vice Chairman of the Board Hannu Syrjänen will present at the

conference. The presentation material is available at CapMan's website at the

beginning of the event. The conference will be held in Finnish. Welcome!



Appendix Conditions of the consummation of the Exchange Offer

(http://www.capman.com/investors/shares-and-shareholders/exchange-offer/)











Additional information:



Karri Kaitue, Chairman of the Board, CapMan Plc, tel. +358 40 501 5054



Heikki Westerlund, CEO, CapMan Plc, tel. +358 50 559 6580











CAPMAN PLC



BOARD OF DIRECTORS











Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd



Principal media



www.capman.com







CapMan



www.capman.com







CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and asset management company. For more

than 25 years, we have been developing companies and real estate and supporting

their sustainable growth. We are committed to understanding the needs of our

customers in an ever-changing market environment. Our objective is to provide

attractive returns and innovative solutions for our investors and value adding

services for professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and

tenants. Our independent investment partnerships - Buyout, Real Estate, Russia

and Nest Capital - as well as our associated company Norvestia are responsible

for investment activities and value creation. CapMan's service business offering

includes fundraising advisory services, purchasing activities and fund

management services to both internal and external customers. CapMan has 100

professionals and assets under management of ?2.8 billion.







Important Notice



This release may not be released or otherwise distributed, in whole or in part,

in or into or to any person located or a resident of the United States of

America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or any

other jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable laws or rules. This release is

not a share exchange offer document or a prospectus and as such does not

constitute an offer or invitation to make a sales offer. Investors shall accept

the exchange offer for the shares only on the basis of the information provided

in an exchange offer document and prospectus in respect of the exchange offer.

Offers will not be made directly or indirectly in any jurisdiction where either

an offer or participation therein is prohibited by applicable law or where any

exchange offer document or registration or other requirements would apply in

addition to those undertaken in Finland.



The exchange offer document and prospectus in respect of the exchange offer as

well as related acceptance forms will not and may not be distributed, forwarded,

or transmitted into, in, or from any jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable

law. In particular, the exchange offer is not being made, directly or

indirectly, in or into, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South

Africa, or the United States of America. The exchange offer cannot be accepted

from within Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or

the United States of America.



CapMan's shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any of the

relevant securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States

of America. CapMan's shares may not be offered or sold in the United States,

except pursuant to an exemption from the Securities Act or in a transaction not

subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.



Certain statements herein which are not historical facts, including, without

limitation, those regarding expectations for general economic development and

the market situation, expectations for the combined company's development and

profitability and the realization of synergy benefits and cost savings, and

statements preceded by "expects", "estimates", "forecasts" or similar

expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on

current decisions and plans and currently known factors. They involve risks and

uncertainties which may cause the actual results to materially differ from the

results currently expected for the combined company. Such factors include, but

are not limited to, general economic conditions, including fluctuations in

exchange rates and interest levels which influence the operating environment and

profitability of customers and thereby the orders received by the combined

company and their margin; the competitive situation; the combined company's own

operating conditions, such as the success of production and product development

and their continuous development and improvement; and the success of future

acquisitions.



Appendix



Conditions of the consummation of the Exchange Offer



The consummation of the Exchange Offer requires that the consummation conditions

presented below (the "Consummation Conditions") are met or that CapMan waives

one or more of the Consummation Conditions to the extent allowed under

applicable laws and regulations.



a. the extraordinary general meeting convened by CapMan to be held on 8

December 2016 shall authorise CapMan's Board of Directors to issue the Offer

Shares;

b. the total number of Norvestia shares validly tendered in accordance with the

terms of the Exchange Offer on the date of publishing the final result of

the Exchange Offer together with Norvestia shares held by CapMan is more

than ninety (90) per cent of the total number of Norvestia shares issued and

outstanding, and votes attached to the shares, as calculated pursuant to

Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act concerning the right and

obligation to commence the mandatory redemption process;

c. after the announcement of the Exchange Offer, Norvestia has not resolved to

distribute any dividend or other assets to its shareholders, other than the

Extraordinary Dividend;

d. no such order has been issued or any such official action has been taken by

any court or public authority of competent jurisdiction that would prevent

or significantly delay the consummation of the Exchange Offer;

e. the members of Norvestia's Board of Directors who are independent of CapMan

have unanimously recommended accepting the Exchange Offer and the

recommendation remains in force and has not been rescinded, or modified in

this respect;

f. no Material Adverse Change (as defined below) has occurred after the

announcement of the Exchange Offer; and

g. no information made public by Norvestia or disclosed to CapMan by Norvestia

is materially inaccurate, incomplete or misleading, and Norvestia has not

failed to make public any information that should have been made public by

it under applicable laws and regulations, nor has CapMan received any new

information after the announcement of the Exchange Offer previously

undisclosed to CapMan or its representatives that, when realised has

resulted in or constituted, or that can reasonably be expected to result in

or constitute a Material Adverse Change.



A "Material Adverse Change" means (i) any divestment of any material part or

asset of Norvestia or its subsidiaries or any material reorganisation thereof

which is not in the ordinary course of the investment business of the companies

or in relation to payment of the Extraordinary Dividend; or (ii) bankruptcy,

administration, insolvency or similar proceedings of Norvestia; or (iii) a

negative change of at least 10 per cent in the net asset value of Norvestia

published on 27 October 2016.



For the sake of clarity, no Material Adverse Change shall be considered to

having occurred to the extent such alleged Material Adverse Change has resulted

from such other matter that Norvestia has published through a stock exchange

release or as part of its obligation to disclose periodic information or that

has otherwise been reasonably disclosed to CapMan prior to the announcement of

the Exchange Offer.



CapMan shall only be able to refer to any Consummation Condition in order to

cause the progress, interruption or withdrawal of the Exchange Offer in

situations where, from the viewpoint of the Exchange Offer, such Consummation

Condition is of such material importance to CapMan as is referred to in the

Financial Supervisory Authority Regulations and guidelines 9/2013 (Takeover bid

and obligation to launch a bid, and in the Helsinki Takeover Code). Considering

the aforesaid, CapMan shall retain the right to withdraw the Exchange Offer if

any of the Consummation Conditions have not been fulfilled or will not be

fulfilled.



CapMan may, within the limits of the laws, waive such Consummation Condition

which has not been fulfilled. If all the Consummation Conditions have been

fulfilled at the closing or interruption of the Offer Period or Extended Offer

Period or CapMan has waived any Consummation Condition that has not been

fulfilled, CapMan shall consummate the Exchange Offer in accordance with its

terms at the closing of the Offer Period by acquiring Norvestia shares and

Subscription Rights by paying the Offer Consideration to such shareholders of

Norvestia and holders of Subscription Rights who have duly approved the Exchange

Offer and have not duly withdrawn their approval.



CapMan shall announce by a stock exchange release that the Consummation

Conditions are fulfilled or that the Company shall waive conditions that have

not been fulfilled.





