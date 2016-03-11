Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results, Quarterly Dividend, Updated Guidance for Fiscal Year 2016 and Initial Guidance for 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation

("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX:MND) today announced revenue of $48.5

million, adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million and consolidated net income before

special items of $1.1 million, or $0.00 per share, for the third quarter of

2016. The Company's unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the

three months ended September 30, 2016, together with its Management's Discussion

and Analysis ("MD&A") for the corresponding period, can be accessed under the

Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website

at www.mandalayresources.com. All currency references in this press release are

in U.S. dollars except as otherwise indicated.



In accordance with the Company's dividend policy, Mandalay's Board of Directors

declared a quarterly dividend of $2.9 million (6% of the trailing quarter's

gross revenue), or $0.0065 per share (CDN$0.0086 per share), payable on November

24, 2016, to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2016.



Consolidated revenue increased to $48.5 million from $43.3 million in the third

quarter of 2015, largely due to increases in prices of gold, silver and

antimony. Adjusted EBITDA rose proportionately to $13.8 million from $11.5

million. Operational income before tax decreased to $1.2 million from $2.2

million in the prior year quarter, and consolidated net income decreased to $0.5

million from $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2015. These decreases were

due to a combination of higher taxes at Costerfield, which has exhausted its

tax-loss carryforwards, and the write-off of $1.2 million for mineral properties

and exploration.



Commenting on third quarter 2016 financial results, Dr. Mark Sander, President

and CEO of Mandalay, noted, "Mandalay generated strong revenue and adjusted



EBITDA in the third quarter of 2016 despite the impact of the suspension of

operations at Cerro Bayo due to the fatality incurred in September (see

Mandalay's press releases of September 11 and 19, and October 12, 2017). Total

production in the current quarter was 34,586 ounces of gold equivalent, less

than the year-ago quarter production of 40,293 ounces of gold equivalent due to

the operational suspension at Cerro Bayo. Cash cost of production was higher in

the current quarter than in the third quarter of 2016 ($970 per ounce gold

equivalent vs $783 per ounce gold equivalent in the year ago period), due to

ongoing fixed operating expenses incurred at Cerro Bayo through the suspension.

Therefore, stronger financial outcomes are due mostly to higher metal prices in

the current quarter than in the third quarter of 2015. Mandalay ended the

quarter with $74.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $45.7 million

at the beginning of the quarter, largely due to our recent equity financing (see

Mandalay July 26, 2016, press release), coupled with a year-on-year increase in

EBITDA."



"Cerro Bayo saleable production during the quarter was 2,831 ounces gold and

388,139 ounces silver, significantly lower, as expected, than in the third

quarter of 2015 (5,305 ounces gold and 632,498 ounces silver) due to the safety-

related operational curtailment, combined with the ongoing slower transition to

the new Coyita and Delia SE mines from plan. Unit mining and processing costs

increased in the current quarter compared to the year-ago quarter due to the

ongoing fixed costs incurred during the curtailment. The impact of this carried

through to high cash and all-in costs per saleable ounce of silver produced.



"Cerro Bayo operations resumed in Delia NW and SE as well as the plant on

September 19; mining resumed in Coyita on October 12. The resumption of

activities has progressed well. However, the several week curtailment has

delayed recovery of the developed state and follow-on production rate at Cerro

Bayo from our previously expected targeted timeframe of the fourth quarter of

2016 into 2017."



Dr. Sander continued, "During the third quarter of 2016, Costerfield continued

its strong operational and financial performance, producing a total of 13,684

saleable ounces of gold equivalent, at cash cost of $755 per saleable ounce of

gold equivalent and an all-in cost of $1,064 per ounce of saleable gold

equivalent. Having completed the major capital items in the current life of mine

plan at Costerfield, the operation now generates substantial free cash flow for

the Company each quarter. We expect to be able to add additional mine life in

the end-of-year reserves update, and have planned for renewed capital spending

in 2017 to expand tailings capacity and restart capital development to support

the additional mine life."



Dr. Sander added, "Our grade control program at Björkdal continued to

demonstrate success in the third quarter, during which we processed an average

mill-reconciled grade of 1.35 grams per tonne gold, significantly higher than in

the comparable prior year quarter (1.07 grams per tonne). As a result, the mine

delivered gold production of 12,376 saleable ounces in the quarter vs 9,761 oz

in 2015. Cash production cost declined to $897 per ounce gold, from $934 per

gold ounce in response to the increased production. During the quarter, the

Board approved the flotation expansion project in the plant, which will improve

overall gold recovery when completed. Preparation of the detailed investment

case for the implementation of ore sorting is well-advanced. Finally, we remain

on track for completing the updated Björkdal Resources and Reserves estimation

in early December."



Third Quarter 2016 Financial Highlights



The following table summarizes the Company's financial results for the three and

nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015:



+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+

| | Three months | Three months | Nine months | Nine months |

| | | | | |

| | Ended | Ended | Ended | Ended |

| | September | September | September | September |

| | 30, 2016 | 30, 2015 | 30, 2016 | 30, 2015 |

+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+

| | $'000 | $'000 | $'000 | $'000 |

+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+

|Revenue | 48,544| 43,282| 153,152| 150,854|

+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+

|Adjusted EBITDA(*) | 13,797| 11,485| 53,186| 53,992|

+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+

|Income from mine | | | | |

|operations before | 17,155| 14,336| 60,410| 59,999|

|depreciation and | | | | |

|depletion | | | | |

+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+

|Adjusted net income | | | | |

|before special | 1,110| 2,169| 7,239| 19,737|

|items(*) | | | | |

+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+

|Consolidated net | 549| 1,608| 5,309| 17,770|

|income | | | | |

+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+

|Cash capex | 10,369| 11,034| 34,898| 38,366|

+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+

|Total assets | 384,875| 349,399| 384,875| 349,399|

+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+

|Total liabilities | 145,734| 132,904| 145,734| 132,904|

+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+

|Adjusted net | 0.00| 0.01| 0.02| 0.04|

|income/share(*) | | | | |

+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+

|Consol. net | 0.00| 0.00| 0.01| 0.04|

|income/share | | | | |

+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+



(*) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income before special items and adjusted net

income per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" at the end of

this press release.



The increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2016

relative to the third quarter of 2015 were principally due to higher realized

metal prices. (21.7% higher for gold, 43.3% higher for silver, and 16.8% higher

for antimony). Compared to the third quarter of 2015, the weakening of US dollar

against the operational country exchange rates negatively impacted the Company's

operating costs: the Australian dollar appreciated by 5% in the third quarter of

2016 versus the same quarter of prior year; the Chilean peso appreciated by 2%;

and the Swedish krona depreciated slightly. Petroleum prices were higher by

2.7% in US dollar terms compared to last year.



During the third quarter of 2016, capital spending was approximately $0.7

million lower than in the same quarter of 2015. The main reason for this

decrease was due to completion of the current life of mine capital program at

Costerfield at the end of the third quarter of 2015.



During the three months ended September 30, 2016, the Company distributed a

total of $3.3 million in dividends.



Updated Production, Cost and Capital Expenditure Guidance for Full Year 2016



Mandalay is revising its 2016 Costerfield gold and antimony production guidance

upward and production cash cost downward to reflect the over-performance of the

operation for the first three quarters of 2016, which is expected to continue

for the balance of the year.



As well, Mandalay is revising its 2016 Cerro Bayo gold and silver production

guidance downward and production cash costs upward as a result of the recent

stoppages and production issues discussed above.



These offsetting revisions have an impact on revised guidance for Mandalay

consolidated performance in 2016 as detailed in the table below:



+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

| | |Total |Cerro Bayo|Costerfield|Björkdal|Challacollo|

+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Saleable Ag |oz |1.7-1.9 |1.7-1.9 | | | |

|produced |mill. | | | | | |

+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Saleable Au |oz '000|104-110 |13-15 |41-43 |50-52 | |

|produced | | | | | | |

+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Saleable Sb |t '000 |3.6-3.8 | |3.6-3.8 | | |

|produced | | | | | | |

+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Saleable Au Eq. |oz '000|149-152 | | | | |

|produced* | | | | | | |

+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Cash Cost per Au|$/oz |845-865* |950-1050 |610-650 |850-870 | |

|Eq. oz** | | | | | | |

+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Capital |USD |33-38 |15-17 |3-4 |14-16 |1 |

|expenditure*** |mill. | | | | | |

+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Exploration |USD |12-14 | 3|4-5 |4-5 |1 |

| |mill. | | | | | |

+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+



*assumes full-year 2017 prices: Au $1,258/oz, Ag $17.00/oz, Sb $6,505/t

**MND total cash cost per Au Eq. oz includes corporate overhead spending

***Cerro Bayo capital expenditure includes $4.0 million cash paid for purchase

of Coeur royalty



Mandalay had originally offered the following production, cost, and capital

expenditure guidance for 2016:



+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

| | |Total |Cerro Bayo|Costerfield|Björkdal|Challacollo|

+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Saleable Ag |oz |2.9-3.3 |2.9-3.3 | | | |

|produced |mill. | | | | | |

+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Saleable Au |oz '000|100-115 |24-30 |26-30 |50-55 | |

|produced | | | | | | |

+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Saleable Sb |t '000 |3.0-3.5 | |3.0-3.5 | | |

|produced | | | | | | |

+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Saleable Au Eq. |oz '000|165-180 | | | | |

|produced* | | | | | | |

+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Cash Cost per Au |$/oz |690-810 |600-720 |650-770 |850-970 | |

|Eq. oz** | | | | | | |

+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Capital |USD |31-37 |13-15 |2-3 |16-19 |- |

|expenditure*** |mill. | | | | | |

+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Exploration |USD |7 |2 |2 |3 |- |

| |mill. | | | | | |

+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+



*assumes Au $1,202/oz, Ag $16.87/oz, Sb $6,820/t

**MND total cash cost per Au Eq. oz includes corporate overhead spending

***Cerro Bayo capital expenditure excludes the purchase of the Coeur royalty



Overall, Mandalay expects to deliver its original annual guidance range for

total gold production, exceed original guidance for antimony, and fall short of

original guidance for silver. The net effect, including metal price changes

since original guidance was published on November 5, 2015, is to reduce the

original total saleable gold equivalent production guidance from

165,000-180,000 ounces to the current 149,000-152,000 ounces. Offsetting

revisions in cash production cost downward at Costerfield and upward at Cerro

Bayo result in a small revision upward in the full year Mandalay consolidated

cash production cost guidance from $690-810 per gold equivalent ounce to $845-

$865 per gold equivalent ounce. The Company expects to end the year having

spent approximately the original amount of capital.



Due to exploration success at all sites during the first half of the year, the

Company has doubled its exploration spending for the year compared to its

original guidance.



Production, Cost and Capital Expenditure Guidance for 2017



Mandalay provides the following production, cost, and capital expenditure

guidance for 2017.



+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+

| | |Total |Cerro |Costerfield |Björkdal |Challacollo|

| | | |Bayo | | | |

+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+

|Saleable Ag |oz |2.2-2.5 |2.2-2.5 | | | |

|produced |mill. | | | | | |

+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+

|Saleable Au |oz |104-121 |22-28 |30-35 |52-58 | |

|produced |'000 | | | | | |

+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+

|Saleable Sb |t '000 |3.2 to | |3.2 to 3.7 | | |

|produced | |3.7 | | | | |

+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+

|Total Saleable |oz | | | | | |

|Au Eq |'000 |155-175 | | | | |

|produced* | | | | | | |

+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+

|Cash Cost per |$/oz |820-890 |720-780 |710-780 |860-910 | |

|Au Eq. oz* | | | | | | |

+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+

|Capital |USD |58-66 |21-24 |12-14 |24-27 |1 |

|expenditure** |mill. | | | | | |

+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+

|Exploration |USD |7 |2 |3 |2 | |

| |mill. | | | | | |

+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+



*assumes full-year 2016 prices: Au $1,258/oz, Ag $17.00/oz, Sb $6,505/t

**MND total cash cost per Au Eq. oz includes corporate overhead spending



Highlights of 2017 guidance relative to the revised 2016 guidance include:



* More saleable ounces of gold equivalent produced, based on greater

production at Cerro Bayo (due to recovered developed state of the mine

leading to increased ore grades) and Björkdal (due to ongoing grade control

improvements) partially offset by lower production at Costerfield (due to

expected declining grades).

* Lower consolidated cash production cost due to greater volume production

from our largely fixed-cost operations.

* Of the total $56 to $65 million capital program in 2017, $28 million to $32

million is new project capital and the balance is sustaining capital at

approximately the same rates as in 2016. New projects at Costerfield include

a tailings dam lift, capital development of Cuffley Deeps to support mine

life extension and infrastructure preparations required for mining at

Brunswick, anticipated in 2018. New projects at Cerro Bayo included

rehabilitation of access and mine development for the Marcela mine, with

commercial production anticipated in 2018; a tailings dam lift (postponed

out of 2016 by careful management) sufficient to hold currently anticipated

life of mine tailings; and infrastructure installation as Coyita capital

development extends across Laguna Verde. At Björkdal, new capital includes

completion of the flotation capacity expansion approved in August;

construction of the anticipated ore sorting capability; accelerated

stripping to follow the new mine plan based on the updated reserve

estimation planned for release to the public later this year; and

expenditure on accelerated underground development metres to grow the supply

of selectively mined high grade material to the plant.

* With significant exploration work conducted in 2016 from augmented

exploration programs initiated mid-year, exploration is expected to decline

modestly to levels of previous years, as per the 2017 guidance above.



Third Quarter 2016 Operational Highlights



The table below summarizes the Company's capital expenditures and operational

unit costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015.



+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

| | | | | |

| | Three | | Nine | |

| | months | Three | months | Nine |

| | ended | months | ended | months |

| | September | ended | September | ended |

| | 30, 2016 | September | 30, 2016 | September |

| | | 30, 2015 | | 30, 2015 |

| | | | | |

| | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

| | $'000 | $'000 | $'000 | $'000 |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Cerro Bayo: Silver| 388,139 | 632,498 | 1,365,817 | 1,820,741 |

|produced (oz) | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Cerro Bayo: Gold | 2,831 | 5,305 | 10,985 | 15,671 |

|produced (oz) | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Cerro Bayo: Cash | | | | |

|cost per oz silver| | | | |

|produced net of |$ 15.18 |$ 8.31 |$ 10.95 |$ 8.66 |

|gold byproduct | | | | |

|credit | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Cerro Bayo: Site | | | | |

|all-in cost(*) per| | | | |

|oz silver produced|$ 25.70 |$ 15.18 |$ 20.08 |$ 15.85 |

|net of gold | | | | |

|byproduct credit | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Costerfield: Gold | 9,102 | 10,930 | 33,787 | 30,909 |

|produced (oz) | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Costerfield: | | | | |

|Antimony produced | 844 | 964 | 2,806 | 2,775 |

|(t) | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Costerfield: Gold | | | | |

|equivalent | 13,684 | 16,835 | 47,673 | 49,340 |

|produced (oz) | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Costerfield: Cash | | | | |

|cost(*) per oz |$ 755 |$ 553 |$ 588 |$ 566 |

|gold equivalent | | | | |

|produced | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Costerfield: Site | | | | |

|all-in cost(*) per|$ 1,064 |$ 763 |$ 845 |$ 777 |

|oz gold equivalent| | | | |

|produced | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Björkdal: Gold | 12,376 | 9,761 | 37,209 | 33,574 |

|produced (oz) | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Björkdal: Cash | | | | |

|cost(*) per oz |$ 897 |$ 934 |$ 896 |$ 866 |

|gold produced | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Björkdal: Site | | | | |

|all-in cost(*) per|$ 1,135 |$ 1,185 |$ 1,136 |$ 1,097 |

|oz gold produced | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Company gold | | | | |

|equivalent | 34,586 | 40,293 | 114,204 | 123,286 |

|produced (oz) | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Company average | | | | |

|cash cost(*) per |$ 970 |$ 783 |$ 843 |$ 768 |

|oz gold equivalent| | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Company average | | | | |

|all-in cost(*) per|$ 1,266 |$ 1,032 |$ 1,135 |$ 1,017 |

|oz gold equivalent| | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Mine Capital | | | | |

|development & | 5,702 | 5,819 | 20,207 | 20,955 |

|prestrip | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Capital purchases | 1,563 | 3,356 | 8,519 | 11,892 |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|Capital | 3,315 | 2,493 | 8,983 | 6,726 |

|exploration | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+



*Cash cost and all-in cost are non-IFRS measures See "Non-IFRS Measures" at the

end of this press release.



Costerfield gold-antimony mine, Victoria, Australia



In the third quarter of 2016, Costerfield continued to mine and process high

volumes of ore at low unit costs (38,407 tonnes mined at $177 per tonne and

35,981 tonnes processed at $41.50 per tonne). This strong performance led to

production of 13,684 ounces gold equivalent) at the cash operating cost of $755

per ounce gold equivalent. Metal production was lower and cash cost per ounce

gold equivalent higher than in the year-ago quarter due to lower ore grades in

the current quarter. Spending on sustaining capital continued at a low rate, as

major capital programs necessary for the current life of mine plan were

completed in the third quarter of 2015.



Björkdal gold mine, Sweden



At Björkdal, the third full quarter of disciplined mining according to the

Company's underground on-vein grade control protocols continues successfully.

For six of the total nine months of grade-controlled mining practiced so far,

on-vein development grades have averaged over 1.5 grams per tonne. As a result,

the average milled head grade of 1.35 grams per tonne gold in the third quarter

of 2016 is significantly higher than the 1.07 grams per tonne of gold in the

third quarter of 2015.



Average mining costs rose from $17.20 per tonne ore fed to the plant in the

third quarter of 2015 to $25.04 per tonne in 2016. Mining cost per tonne

increased in the underground mine as additional spending for grade control

mapping, sampling and assaying and selective mining were incurred. This caused

total mining costs to be spread over fewer tonnes due to low-grade on-vein

development material being discarded in accordance with the Company's grade

improvement plan. Mining cost per tonne moved in the open pit was well

controlled, while the increased stripping ratio led to higher cost per tonne of

ore milled. Processing costs increased from $5.98 per tonne in the third quarter

of 2015 to $6.42 per tonne for the corresponding quarter in 2016, while the

plant recovery remained consistent at slightly over 88% of contained gold.

Overall, cash cost per ounce of gold produced (dividing slightly higher costs by

the higher production) declined slightly.



Cerro Bayo silver-gold mine, Patagonia, Chile



Third quarter results from Cerro Bayo were impacted by the fatality-related

operating suspension. Lower production during the current quarter resulted in

higher unit costs: mining costs increased to $61.76 per tonne from $46.06 per

tonne in 2015 and processing costs increased to $24.53 per tonne from $19.12 per

tonne in 2015. The net outcome was fewer ounces of silver produced at higher

cash cost net of gold credits in the current quarter (388,139 ounces of silver

at $15.18 per ounce) than in the third quarter of 2015 (632,498 ounces of silver

at $8.31 per ounce). All-in cost per silver ounce net of gold credits was $25.70

in the third quarter of 2016, versus $15.18 in the corresponding quarter of

2015.



Challacollo, Chile



At the Challacollo silver-gold project in northern Chile, Mandalay is completing

a diamond drilling program design to test geophysical anomalies identified

earlier this year as well as base and precious metals containing veins

identified in surface mapping and sampling.



La Quebrada and Lupin



The La Quebrada copper-silver project in central Chile and the Lupin gold mine

in Nunavut, Canada, both currently held for sale, remained on care and

maintenance through the period. On November 1, 2016, Mandalay signed a

definitive agreement to sell Lupin to WPC Resources in a transaction expected to

close in the fourth quarter of 2016.



On October 31, 2016, Mandalay entered into a definitive agreement with WPC

Resources Inc. (TSXV: WPC) ("WPC") pursuant to which WPC has agreed to purchase

the Lupin gold mine and the Ulu gold project from Mandalay for consideration

payable on closing consisting of (i) C$3 million cash, (ii) 15 million common

shares of WPC and (iii) a $1.6M promissory note that is convertible at

Mandalay's election into common shares of WPC at a price of C$0.10 per share. In

addition:



* WPC has agreed to make an aggregate cash payment to Mandalay based on the

value of 10,000 ounces of refined gold, payable in 12 quarterly installments

with each installment equal to the cash equivalent of 833 1/3 ounces of

refined gold, based on the average gold price for each such quarter,

beginning with the second quarter immediately following the full quarter

after the commencement of commercial production; and



* beginning in the quarter after the completion of the payments described

above, WPC will pay to Mandalay 1% net smelter returns royalty on gold

production mined from the Lupin property.



The transaction, which is expected to be completed prior to December 31, 2016,

is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including WPC

completing a private placement or other financing for gross proceeds of not less

than C$5 million and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals,

including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



Conference Call



Mandalay's management will be hosting a conference call for investors and

analysts on November 3, 2016 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).



Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following

dial-in numbers:



Participant Number: (201) 689-8341



Participant Number (Toll free): (877) 407-8289



Conference ID: 13648323





A replay of the conference call will be available until 23:59

pm (Toronto time), November 18, 2016 and can be accessed using the following

dial-in number:



Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853



Encore ID: 13648323



About Mandalay Resources Corporation:



Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing

assets in Australia, Chile and Sweden, and a development project in Chile. The

Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by

aggregating advanced or in-production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects

in Australia, the Americas, and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and

shareholder value.



Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of

applicable securities laws, including guidance as to anticipated gold, silver,

and antimony production and production costs in the future. Readers are

cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual

results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these

statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and

general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not

intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay.

A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and

developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in

this news release can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mandalay's

annual information form dated March 30, 2016 a copy of which is available under

Mandalay's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify

important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ

materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be

other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated,

estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements

will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ

materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers

should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



Non-IFRS Measures



This news release may contain references to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net

income, cash cost per saleable ounce of gold equivalent produced, cash cost per

saleable ounce of silver produced net of gold credits, site all-in cost per

saleable ounce of gold equivalent produced, site all-in cost per saleable ounce

of silver produced net of gold credits, all-in costs and cash capex, all of

which are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS.

Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by

other issuers.



Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist

in assessing the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash

flow to fund future working capital needs and to fund future capital

expenditures, as well as to assist in comparing financial performance from

period to period on a consistent basis. Management uses adjusted net income in

order to facilitate an understanding of the Company's financial performance

prior to the impact of non-recurring or special items. The Company believes that

these measures are used by and are useful to investors and other users of the

Company's financial statements in evaluating the Company's operating and cash

performance because they allow for analysis of our financial results without

regard to special, non-cash and other non-core items, which can vary

substantially from company to company and over different periods.



The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, non-cash

charges and finance costs. For a detailed reconciliation of net income to

adjusted EBITDA, please refer to management's discussion and analysis of the

Company's financial statements for the third quarter of 2016.



The Company defines cash capex as cash spent on mining interests, property,

plant and equipment, and exploration as set out in the cash flow statement of

the financial statements.



For Costerfield, saleable equivalent gold ounces produced is calculated by

adding to saleable gold ounces produced, the saleable antimony tonnes produced

times the average antimony price in the period divided by the average gold price

in the period. The total cash operating cost associated with the production of

these saleable equivalent ounces produced in the period is then divided by the

saleable equivalent gold ounces produced to yield the cash cost per saleable

equivalent ounce produced. The cash cost excludes royalty expenses. Site all-in

costs include total cash operating costs, royalty expense, accretion, depletion,

depreciation and amortization. The site all-in cost is then divided by the

saleable equivalent gold ounces produced to yield the site all-in cost per

saleable equivalent ounce produced.



For Cerro Bayo, the cash cost per saleable silver ounce produced net of gold

byproduct credit is calculated by deducting the gold credit (which equals

saleable ounces gold produced times the realized gold price in the period) from

the cash operating costs in the period and dividing the resultant number by the

saleable silver ounces produced in the period. The cash cost excludes royalty

expenses. The site all-in cost per saleable silver ounce produced net of gold

byproduct credit is calculated by adding royalty expenses, accretion, depletion,

depreciation, and amortization to the cash cost net of gold byproduct credit,

dividing the resultant number by the saleable silver ounces produced in the

period.



For Björkdal, the total cash operating cost associated with the production of

saleable gold ounces produced in the period is then divided by the saleable gold

ounces produced to yield the cash cost per saleable gold ounce produced. The

cash cost excludes royalty expenses. Site all-in costs include total cash

operating costs, royalty expense, accretion, depletion, depreciation and

amortization. The site all-in cost is then divided by the saleable gold ounces

produced to yield the site all-in cost per saleable gold ounce produced



For the Company as a whole, cash cost per saleable gold equivalent ounce is

calculated by summing the gold equivalent ounces produced by each site and

dividing the total by the sum of cash operating costs at the sites plus

corporate overhead spending.



For further information:



Mark Sander

President and Chief Executive Officer



Greg DiTomaso

Director of Investor Relations



Contact:

1.647.260.1566









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Mandalay Resources Corporation via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.mandalayresources.com/



PressRelease by

Mandalay Resources Corporation

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 06:29

Language: English

News-ID 504637

Character count: 44891

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mandalay Resources Corporation

Stadt: Toronto





Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease