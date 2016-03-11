(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation
("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX:MND) today announced revenue of $48.5
million, adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million and consolidated net income before
special items of $1.1 million, or $0.00 per share, for the third quarter of
2016. The Company's unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the
three months ended September 30, 2016, together with its Management's Discussion
and Analysis ("MD&A") for the corresponding period, can be accessed under the
Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website
at www.mandalayresources.com. All currency references in this press release are
in U.S. dollars except as otherwise indicated.
In accordance with the Company's dividend policy, Mandalay's Board of Directors
declared a quarterly dividend of $2.9 million (6% of the trailing quarter's
gross revenue), or $0.0065 per share (CDN$0.0086 per share), payable on November
24, 2016, to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2016.
Consolidated revenue increased to $48.5 million from $43.3 million in the third
quarter of 2015, largely due to increases in prices of gold, silver and
antimony. Adjusted EBITDA rose proportionately to $13.8 million from $11.5
million. Operational income before tax decreased to $1.2 million from $2.2
million in the prior year quarter, and consolidated net income decreased to $0.5
million from $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2015. These decreases were
due to a combination of higher taxes at Costerfield, which has exhausted its
tax-loss carryforwards, and the write-off of $1.2 million for mineral properties
and exploration.
Commenting on third quarter 2016 financial results, Dr. Mark Sander, President
and CEO of Mandalay, noted, "Mandalay generated strong revenue and adjusted
EBITDA in the third quarter of 2016 despite the impact of the suspension of
operations at Cerro Bayo due to the fatality incurred in September (see
Mandalay's press releases of September 11 and 19, and October 12, 2017). Total
production in the current quarter was 34,586 ounces of gold equivalent, less
than the year-ago quarter production of 40,293 ounces of gold equivalent due to
the operational suspension at Cerro Bayo. Cash cost of production was higher in
the current quarter than in the third quarter of 2016 ($970 per ounce gold
equivalent vs $783 per ounce gold equivalent in the year ago period), due to
ongoing fixed operating expenses incurred at Cerro Bayo through the suspension.
Therefore, stronger financial outcomes are due mostly to higher metal prices in
the current quarter than in the third quarter of 2015. Mandalay ended the
quarter with $74.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $45.7 million
at the beginning of the quarter, largely due to our recent equity financing (see
Mandalay July 26, 2016, press release), coupled with a year-on-year increase in
EBITDA."
"Cerro Bayo saleable production during the quarter was 2,831 ounces gold and
388,139 ounces silver, significantly lower, as expected, than in the third
quarter of 2015 (5,305 ounces gold and 632,498 ounces silver) due to the safety-
related operational curtailment, combined with the ongoing slower transition to
the new Coyita and Delia SE mines from plan. Unit mining and processing costs
increased in the current quarter compared to the year-ago quarter due to the
ongoing fixed costs incurred during the curtailment. The impact of this carried
through to high cash and all-in costs per saleable ounce of silver produced.
"Cerro Bayo operations resumed in Delia NW and SE as well as the plant on
September 19; mining resumed in Coyita on October 12. The resumption of
activities has progressed well. However, the several week curtailment has
delayed recovery of the developed state and follow-on production rate at Cerro
Bayo from our previously expected targeted timeframe of the fourth quarter of
2016 into 2017."
Dr. Sander continued, "During the third quarter of 2016, Costerfield continued
its strong operational and financial performance, producing a total of 13,684
saleable ounces of gold equivalent, at cash cost of $755 per saleable ounce of
gold equivalent and an all-in cost of $1,064 per ounce of saleable gold
equivalent. Having completed the major capital items in the current life of mine
plan at Costerfield, the operation now generates substantial free cash flow for
the Company each quarter. We expect to be able to add additional mine life in
the end-of-year reserves update, and have planned for renewed capital spending
in 2017 to expand tailings capacity and restart capital development to support
the additional mine life."
Dr. Sander added, "Our grade control program at Björkdal continued to
demonstrate success in the third quarter, during which we processed an average
mill-reconciled grade of 1.35 grams per tonne gold, significantly higher than in
the comparable prior year quarter (1.07 grams per tonne). As a result, the mine
delivered gold production of 12,376 saleable ounces in the quarter vs 9,761 oz
in 2015. Cash production cost declined to $897 per ounce gold, from $934 per
gold ounce in response to the increased production. During the quarter, the
Board approved the flotation expansion project in the plant, which will improve
overall gold recovery when completed. Preparation of the detailed investment
case for the implementation of ore sorting is well-advanced. Finally, we remain
on track for completing the updated Björkdal Resources and Reserves estimation
in early December."
Third Quarter 2016 Financial Highlights
The following table summarizes the Company's financial results for the three and
nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015:
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
| | Three months | Three months | Nine months | Nine months |
| | | | | |
| | Ended | Ended | Ended | Ended |
| | September | September | September | September |
| | 30, 2016 | 30, 2015 | 30, 2016 | 30, 2015 |
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
| | $'000 | $'000 | $'000 | $'000 |
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
|Revenue | 48,544| 43,282| 153,152| 150,854|
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
|Adjusted EBITDA(*) | 13,797| 11,485| 53,186| 53,992|
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
|Income from mine | | | | |
|operations before | 17,155| 14,336| 60,410| 59,999|
|depreciation and | | | | |
|depletion | | | | |
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
|Adjusted net income | | | | |
|before special | 1,110| 2,169| 7,239| 19,737|
|items(*) | | | | |
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
|Consolidated net | 549| 1,608| 5,309| 17,770|
|income | | | | |
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
|Cash capex | 10,369| 11,034| 34,898| 38,366|
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
|Total assets | 384,875| 349,399| 384,875| 349,399|
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
|Total liabilities | 145,734| 132,904| 145,734| 132,904|
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
|Adjusted net | 0.00| 0.01| 0.02| 0.04|
|income/share(*) | | | | |
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
|Consol. net | 0.00| 0.00| 0.01| 0.04|
|income/share | | | | |
+--------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+-------------+
(*) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income before special items and adjusted net
income per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" at the end of
this press release.
The increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2016
relative to the third quarter of 2015 were principally due to higher realized
metal prices. (21.7% higher for gold, 43.3% higher for silver, and 16.8% higher
for antimony). Compared to the third quarter of 2015, the weakening of US dollar
against the operational country exchange rates negatively impacted the Company's
operating costs: the Australian dollar appreciated by 5% in the third quarter of
2016 versus the same quarter of prior year; the Chilean peso appreciated by 2%;
and the Swedish krona depreciated slightly. Petroleum prices were higher by
2.7% in US dollar terms compared to last year.
During the third quarter of 2016, capital spending was approximately $0.7
million lower than in the same quarter of 2015. The main reason for this
decrease was due to completion of the current life of mine capital program at
Costerfield at the end of the third quarter of 2015.
During the three months ended September 30, 2016, the Company distributed a
total of $3.3 million in dividends.
Updated Production, Cost and Capital Expenditure Guidance for Full Year 2016
Mandalay is revising its 2016 Costerfield gold and antimony production guidance
upward and production cash cost downward to reflect the over-performance of the
operation for the first three quarters of 2016, which is expected to continue
for the balance of the year.
As well, Mandalay is revising its 2016 Cerro Bayo gold and silver production
guidance downward and production cash costs upward as a result of the recent
stoppages and production issues discussed above.
These offsetting revisions have an impact on revised guidance for Mandalay
consolidated performance in 2016 as detailed in the table below:
+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
| | |Total |Cerro Bayo|Costerfield|Björkdal|Challacollo|
+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Saleable Ag |oz |1.7-1.9 |1.7-1.9 | | | |
|produced |mill. | | | | | |
+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Saleable Au |oz '000|104-110 |13-15 |41-43 |50-52 | |
|produced | | | | | | |
+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Saleable Sb |t '000 |3.6-3.8 | |3.6-3.8 | | |
|produced | | | | | | |
+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Saleable Au Eq. |oz '000|149-152 | | | | |
|produced* | | | | | | |
+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Cash Cost per Au|$/oz |845-865* |950-1050 |610-650 |850-870 | |
|Eq. oz** | | | | | | |
+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Capital |USD |33-38 |15-17 |3-4 |14-16 |1 |
|expenditure*** |mill. | | | | | |
+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Exploration |USD |12-14 | 3|4-5 |4-5 |1 |
| |mill. | | | | | |
+----------------+-------+---------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
*assumes full-year 2017 prices: Au $1,258/oz, Ag $17.00/oz, Sb $6,505/t
**MND total cash cost per Au Eq. oz includes corporate overhead spending
***Cerro Bayo capital expenditure includes $4.0 million cash paid for purchase
of Coeur royalty
Mandalay had originally offered the following production, cost, and capital
expenditure guidance for 2016:
+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
| | |Total |Cerro Bayo|Costerfield|Björkdal|Challacollo|
+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Saleable Ag |oz |2.9-3.3 |2.9-3.3 | | | |
|produced |mill. | | | | | |
+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Saleable Au |oz '000|100-115 |24-30 |26-30 |50-55 | |
|produced | | | | | | |
+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Saleable Sb |t '000 |3.0-3.5 | |3.0-3.5 | | |
|produced | | | | | | |
+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Saleable Au Eq. |oz '000|165-180 | | | | |
|produced* | | | | | | |
+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Cash Cost per Au |$/oz |690-810 |600-720 |650-770 |850-970 | |
|Eq. oz** | | | | | | |
+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Capital |USD |31-37 |13-15 |2-3 |16-19 |- |
|expenditure*** |mill. | | | | | |
+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
|Exploration |USD |7 |2 |2 |3 |- |
| |mill. | | | | | |
+-----------------+-------+--------+----------+-----------+--------+-----------+
*assumes Au $1,202/oz, Ag $16.87/oz, Sb $6,820/t
**MND total cash cost per Au Eq. oz includes corporate overhead spending
***Cerro Bayo capital expenditure excludes the purchase of the Coeur royalty
Overall, Mandalay expects to deliver its original annual guidance range for
total gold production, exceed original guidance for antimony, and fall short of
original guidance for silver. The net effect, including metal price changes
since original guidance was published on November 5, 2015, is to reduce the
original total saleable gold equivalent production guidance from
165,000-180,000 ounces to the current 149,000-152,000 ounces. Offsetting
revisions in cash production cost downward at Costerfield and upward at Cerro
Bayo result in a small revision upward in the full year Mandalay consolidated
cash production cost guidance from $690-810 per gold equivalent ounce to $845-
$865 per gold equivalent ounce. The Company expects to end the year having
spent approximately the original amount of capital.
Due to exploration success at all sites during the first half of the year, the
Company has doubled its exploration spending for the year compared to its
original guidance.
Production, Cost and Capital Expenditure Guidance for 2017
Mandalay provides the following production, cost, and capital expenditure
guidance for 2017.
+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+
| | |Total |Cerro |Costerfield |Björkdal |Challacollo|
| | | |Bayo | | | |
+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+
|Saleable Ag |oz |2.2-2.5 |2.2-2.5 | | | |
|produced |mill. | | | | | |
+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+
|Saleable Au |oz |104-121 |22-28 |30-35 |52-58 | |
|produced |'000 | | | | | |
+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+
|Saleable Sb |t '000 |3.2 to | |3.2 to 3.7 | | |
|produced | |3.7 | | | | |
+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+
|Total Saleable |oz | | | | | |
|Au Eq |'000 |155-175 | | | | |
|produced* | | | | | | |
+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+
|Cash Cost per |$/oz |820-890 |720-780 |710-780 |860-910 | |
|Au Eq. oz* | | | | | | |
+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+
|Capital |USD |58-66 |21-24 |12-14 |24-27 |1 |
|expenditure** |mill. | | | | | |
+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+
|Exploration |USD |7 |2 |3 |2 | |
| |mill. | | | | | |
+---------------+-------+---------+---------+------------+---------+-----------+
*assumes full-year 2016 prices: Au $1,258/oz, Ag $17.00/oz, Sb $6,505/t
**MND total cash cost per Au Eq. oz includes corporate overhead spending
Highlights of 2017 guidance relative to the revised 2016 guidance include:
* More saleable ounces of gold equivalent produced, based on greater
production at Cerro Bayo (due to recovered developed state of the mine
leading to increased ore grades) and Björkdal (due to ongoing grade control
improvements) partially offset by lower production at Costerfield (due to
expected declining grades).
* Lower consolidated cash production cost due to greater volume production
from our largely fixed-cost operations.
* Of the total $56 to $65 million capital program in 2017, $28 million to $32
million is new project capital and the balance is sustaining capital at
approximately the same rates as in 2016. New projects at Costerfield include
a tailings dam lift, capital development of Cuffley Deeps to support mine
life extension and infrastructure preparations required for mining at
Brunswick, anticipated in 2018. New projects at Cerro Bayo included
rehabilitation of access and mine development for the Marcela mine, with
commercial production anticipated in 2018; a tailings dam lift (postponed
out of 2016 by careful management) sufficient to hold currently anticipated
life of mine tailings; and infrastructure installation as Coyita capital
development extends across Laguna Verde. At Björkdal, new capital includes
completion of the flotation capacity expansion approved in August;
construction of the anticipated ore sorting capability; accelerated
stripping to follow the new mine plan based on the updated reserve
estimation planned for release to the public later this year; and
expenditure on accelerated underground development metres to grow the supply
of selectively mined high grade material to the plant.
* With significant exploration work conducted in 2016 from augmented
exploration programs initiated mid-year, exploration is expected to decline
modestly to levels of previous years, as per the 2017 guidance above.
Third Quarter 2016 Operational Highlights
The table below summarizes the Company's capital expenditures and operational
unit costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015.
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
| | | | | |
| | Three | | Nine | |
| | months | Three | months | Nine |
| | ended | months | ended | months |
| | September | ended | September | ended |
| | 30, 2016 | September | 30, 2016 | September |
| | | 30, 2015 | | 30, 2015 |
| | | | | |
| | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
| | $'000 | $'000 | $'000 | $'000 |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Cerro Bayo: Silver| 388,139 | 632,498 | 1,365,817 | 1,820,741 |
|produced (oz) | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Cerro Bayo: Gold | 2,831 | 5,305 | 10,985 | 15,671 |
|produced (oz) | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Cerro Bayo: Cash | | | | |
|cost per oz silver| | | | |
|produced net of |$ 15.18 |$ 8.31 |$ 10.95 |$ 8.66 |
|gold byproduct | | | | |
|credit | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Cerro Bayo: Site | | | | |
|all-in cost(*) per| | | | |
|oz silver produced|$ 25.70 |$ 15.18 |$ 20.08 |$ 15.85 |
|net of gold | | | | |
|byproduct credit | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Costerfield: Gold | 9,102 | 10,930 | 33,787 | 30,909 |
|produced (oz) | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Costerfield: | | | | |
|Antimony produced | 844 | 964 | 2,806 | 2,775 |
|(t) | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Costerfield: Gold | | | | |
|equivalent | 13,684 | 16,835 | 47,673 | 49,340 |
|produced (oz) | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Costerfield: Cash | | | | |
|cost(*) per oz |$ 755 |$ 553 |$ 588 |$ 566 |
|gold equivalent | | | | |
|produced | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Costerfield: Site | | | | |
|all-in cost(*) per|$ 1,064 |$ 763 |$ 845 |$ 777 |
|oz gold equivalent| | | | |
|produced | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Björkdal: Gold | 12,376 | 9,761 | 37,209 | 33,574 |
|produced (oz) | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Björkdal: Cash | | | | |
|cost(*) per oz |$ 897 |$ 934 |$ 896 |$ 866 |
|gold produced | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Björkdal: Site | | | | |
|all-in cost(*) per|$ 1,135 |$ 1,185 |$ 1,136 |$ 1,097 |
|oz gold produced | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Company gold | | | | |
|equivalent | 34,586 | 40,293 | 114,204 | 123,286 |
|produced (oz) | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Company average | | | | |
|cash cost(*) per |$ 970 |$ 783 |$ 843 |$ 768 |
|oz gold equivalent| | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Company average | | | | |
|all-in cost(*) per|$ 1,266 |$ 1,032 |$ 1,135 |$ 1,017 |
|oz gold equivalent| | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Mine Capital | | | | |
|development & | 5,702 | 5,819 | 20,207 | 20,955 |
|prestrip | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Capital purchases | 1,563 | 3,356 | 8,519 | 11,892 |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|Capital | 3,315 | 2,493 | 8,983 | 6,726 |
|exploration | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
*Cash cost and all-in cost are non-IFRS measures See "Non-IFRS Measures" at the
end of this press release.
Costerfield gold-antimony mine, Victoria, Australia
In the third quarter of 2016, Costerfield continued to mine and process high
volumes of ore at low unit costs (38,407 tonnes mined at $177 per tonne and
35,981 tonnes processed at $41.50 per tonne). This strong performance led to
production of 13,684 ounces gold equivalent) at the cash operating cost of $755
per ounce gold equivalent. Metal production was lower and cash cost per ounce
gold equivalent higher than in the year-ago quarter due to lower ore grades in
the current quarter. Spending on sustaining capital continued at a low rate, as
major capital programs necessary for the current life of mine plan were
completed in the third quarter of 2015.
Björkdal gold mine, Sweden
At Björkdal, the third full quarter of disciplined mining according to the
Company's underground on-vein grade control protocols continues successfully.
For six of the total nine months of grade-controlled mining practiced so far,
on-vein development grades have averaged over 1.5 grams per tonne. As a result,
the average milled head grade of 1.35 grams per tonne gold in the third quarter
of 2016 is significantly higher than the 1.07 grams per tonne of gold in the
third quarter of 2015.
Average mining costs rose from $17.20 per tonne ore fed to the plant in the
third quarter of 2015 to $25.04 per tonne in 2016. Mining cost per tonne
increased in the underground mine as additional spending for grade control
mapping, sampling and assaying and selective mining were incurred. This caused
total mining costs to be spread over fewer tonnes due to low-grade on-vein
development material being discarded in accordance with the Company's grade
improvement plan. Mining cost per tonne moved in the open pit was well
controlled, while the increased stripping ratio led to higher cost per tonne of
ore milled. Processing costs increased from $5.98 per tonne in the third quarter
of 2015 to $6.42 per tonne for the corresponding quarter in 2016, while the
plant recovery remained consistent at slightly over 88% of contained gold.
Overall, cash cost per ounce of gold produced (dividing slightly higher costs by
the higher production) declined slightly.
Cerro Bayo silver-gold mine, Patagonia, Chile
Third quarter results from Cerro Bayo were impacted by the fatality-related
operating suspension. Lower production during the current quarter resulted in
higher unit costs: mining costs increased to $61.76 per tonne from $46.06 per
tonne in 2015 and processing costs increased to $24.53 per tonne from $19.12 per
tonne in 2015. The net outcome was fewer ounces of silver produced at higher
cash cost net of gold credits in the current quarter (388,139 ounces of silver
at $15.18 per ounce) than in the third quarter of 2015 (632,498 ounces of silver
at $8.31 per ounce). All-in cost per silver ounce net of gold credits was $25.70
in the third quarter of 2016, versus $15.18 in the corresponding quarter of
2015.
Challacollo, Chile
At the Challacollo silver-gold project in northern Chile, Mandalay is completing
a diamond drilling program design to test geophysical anomalies identified
earlier this year as well as base and precious metals containing veins
identified in surface mapping and sampling.
La Quebrada and Lupin
The La Quebrada copper-silver project in central Chile and the Lupin gold mine
in Nunavut, Canada, both currently held for sale, remained on care and
maintenance through the period. On November 1, 2016, Mandalay signed a
definitive agreement to sell Lupin to WPC Resources in a transaction expected to
close in the fourth quarter of 2016.
On October 31, 2016, Mandalay entered into a definitive agreement with WPC
Resources Inc. (TSXV: WPC) ("WPC") pursuant to which WPC has agreed to purchase
the Lupin gold mine and the Ulu gold project from Mandalay for consideration
payable on closing consisting of (i) C$3 million cash, (ii) 15 million common
shares of WPC and (iii) a $1.6M promissory note that is convertible at
Mandalay's election into common shares of WPC at a price of C$0.10 per share. In
addition:
* WPC has agreed to make an aggregate cash payment to Mandalay based on the
value of 10,000 ounces of refined gold, payable in 12 quarterly installments
with each installment equal to the cash equivalent of 833 1/3 ounces of
refined gold, based on the average gold price for each such quarter,
beginning with the second quarter immediately following the full quarter
after the commencement of commercial production; and
* beginning in the quarter after the completion of the payments described
above, WPC will pay to Mandalay 1% net smelter returns royalty on gold
production mined from the Lupin property.
The transaction, which is expected to be completed prior to December 31, 2016,
is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including WPC
completing a private placement or other financing for gross proceeds of not less
than C$5 million and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals,
including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Conference Call
Mandalay's management will be hosting a conference call for investors and
analysts on November 3, 2016 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).
Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following
dial-in numbers:
Participant Number: (201) 689-8341
Participant Number (Toll free): (877) 407-8289
Conference ID: 13648323
A replay of the conference call will be available until 23:59
pm (Toronto time), November 18, 2016 and can be accessed using the following
dial-in number:
Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853
Encore ID: 13648323
About Mandalay Resources Corporation:
Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing
assets in Australia, Chile and Sweden, and a development project in Chile. The
Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by
aggregating advanced or in-production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects
in Australia, the Americas, and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and
shareholder value.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of
applicable securities laws, including guidance as to anticipated gold, silver,
and antimony production and production costs in the future. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual
results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these
statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and
general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not
intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay.
A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and
developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in
this news release can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mandalay's
annual information form dated March 30, 2016 a copy of which is available under
Mandalay's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify
important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ
materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be
other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated,
estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements
will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ
materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers
should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Non-IFRS Measures
This news release may contain references to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net
income, cash cost per saleable ounce of gold equivalent produced, cash cost per
saleable ounce of silver produced net of gold credits, site all-in cost per
saleable ounce of gold equivalent produced, site all-in cost per saleable ounce
of silver produced net of gold credits, all-in costs and cash capex, all of
which are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS.
Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by
other issuers.
Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist
in assessing the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash
flow to fund future working capital needs and to fund future capital
expenditures, as well as to assist in comparing financial performance from
period to period on a consistent basis. Management uses adjusted net income in
order to facilitate an understanding of the Company's financial performance
prior to the impact of non-recurring or special items. The Company believes that
these measures are used by and are useful to investors and other users of the
Company's financial statements in evaluating the Company's operating and cash
performance because they allow for analysis of our financial results without
regard to special, non-cash and other non-core items, which can vary
substantially from company to company and over different periods.
The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, non-cash
charges and finance costs. For a detailed reconciliation of net income to
adjusted EBITDA, please refer to management's discussion and analysis of the
Company's financial statements for the third quarter of 2016.
The Company defines cash capex as cash spent on mining interests, property,
plant and equipment, and exploration as set out in the cash flow statement of
the financial statements.
For Costerfield, saleable equivalent gold ounces produced is calculated by
adding to saleable gold ounces produced, the saleable antimony tonnes produced
times the average antimony price in the period divided by the average gold price
in the period. The total cash operating cost associated with the production of
these saleable equivalent ounces produced in the period is then divided by the
saleable equivalent gold ounces produced to yield the cash cost per saleable
equivalent ounce produced. The cash cost excludes royalty expenses. Site all-in
costs include total cash operating costs, royalty expense, accretion, depletion,
depreciation and amortization. The site all-in cost is then divided by the
saleable equivalent gold ounces produced to yield the site all-in cost per
saleable equivalent ounce produced.
For Cerro Bayo, the cash cost per saleable silver ounce produced net of gold
byproduct credit is calculated by deducting the gold credit (which equals
saleable ounces gold produced times the realized gold price in the period) from
the cash operating costs in the period and dividing the resultant number by the
saleable silver ounces produced in the period. The cash cost excludes royalty
expenses. The site all-in cost per saleable silver ounce produced net of gold
byproduct credit is calculated by adding royalty expenses, accretion, depletion,
depreciation, and amortization to the cash cost net of gold byproduct credit,
dividing the resultant number by the saleable silver ounces produced in the
period.
For Björkdal, the total cash operating cost associated with the production of
saleable gold ounces produced in the period is then divided by the saleable gold
ounces produced to yield the cash cost per saleable gold ounce produced. The
cash cost excludes royalty expenses. Site all-in costs include total cash
operating costs, royalty expense, accretion, depletion, depreciation and
amortization. The site all-in cost is then divided by the saleable gold ounces
produced to yield the site all-in cost per saleable gold ounce produced
For the Company as a whole, cash cost per saleable gold equivalent ounce is
calculated by summing the gold equivalent ounces produced by each site and
dividing the total by the sum of cash operating costs at the sites plus
corporate overhead spending.
For further information:
Mark Sander
President and Chief Executive Officer
Greg DiTomaso
Director of Investor Relations
Contact:
1.647.260.1566
