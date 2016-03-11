Veidekke ASA: Strong growth and higher profits

Veidekke can look back on a quarter with strong growth and clearly improved

profits. Revenue totalled NOK 7.4 billion, while profit before tax was NOK 597

million. The order intake for the quarter was NOK 4.2 billion.



Veidekke reported revenue of NOK 7.4 billion in the third quarter of 2016, an

increase of NOK 1.5 billion from the third quarter of 2015. Profit before tax

was NOK 597 million, compared with NOK 390 million for the same period last

year. The profit includes a positive one-off effect of NOK 90 million as a

result of a change to the disability pension scheme in Norway.



In the first nine months of the year Veidekke had revenue of NOK 21.4 billion

and a profit before tax of just over NOK 1 billion.



"Most of the revenue growth in the quarter is from construction operations and

reflects the strong order intake during the last two years. The improvement in

profits can be attributed to stronger positions in the construction operations,

but also increased residential production," says President and CEO Arne Giske.



The Group had an order intake of NOK 4.2 billion in the third quarter, resulting

in a total order backlog of NOK 25.3 billion at the close of the quarter. The

figures are from the segment accounts. Earnings per share (IFRS) was NOK 3.1

(1.8).



Veidekke's construction operations reported revenue of NOK 5.9 billion in the

third quarter, compared with NOK 4.5 billion in the third quarter of 2015.

Profit before tax was NOK 283 million, against NOK 163 million for the same

period last year.



"There is still a high level of activity in the construction operations in all

three countries. However, there is tough competition for major infrastructure

contracts in Sweden and Norway, from both established competitors and new

entrants," says Giske.



Property Development recorded revenue of NOK 454 million, compared with NOK 479



million in the third quarter of 2015. Profit before tax was NOK 125 million,

which is a solid improvement from the profit for the same period last year of

NOK 52 million. There were 2,837 residential units under construction at the

close of the third quarter, of which Veidekke's share was 2,146. The

corresponding figure for the same period in 2015 is 2,289, of which Veidekke's

share was 1,684. Projects under construction had a total sales ratio of 93%.



"We continue to have high residential sales in our main markets. So far this

year we have sold homes for NOK 6.3 billion, which will contribute to further

increases in residential production going forwards, primarily in Sweden," says

Giske.



Veidekke's industrial operations reported revenue of NOK 1.4 billion in the

third quarter, which is in line with the revenue in the third quarter of 2015.

Profit before tax was NOK 198 million, compared with NOK 192 million for the

same period last year.



"The summer half of the year is the high season for both Asphalt and Aggregates,

and thanks to high demand and good operations in these areas, Industrial has

delivered a solid profit," concludes Giske.



Veidekke's total lost-time injury (LTI) rate (the number of injuries per million

hours worked) was 3.9 at the close of the third quarter, down from 4.7 in the

third quarter of 2015. Sickness absence remained stable and low at 3.2%.





Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development

companies. The company undertakes all types of building and construction

contracts, maintains roads and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company's

operations are characterised by involvement and local knowledge. Revenue is NOK

24.5 billion (2015), and half of the 7,000 employees own shares in the company.

Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit

since it was founded in 1936.







This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Report Q3 2016:

http://hugin.info/172/R/2053774/768705.pdf







