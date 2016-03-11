Veidekke ASA: Strong growth and higher profits

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Veidekke can look back on a quarter with strong growth and clearly improved
profits. Revenue totalled NOK 7.4 billion, while profit before tax was NOK 597
million. The order intake for the quarter was NOK 4.2 billion.
Veidekke reported revenue of NOK 7.4 billion in the third quarter of 2016, an
increase of NOK 1.5 billion from the third quarter of 2015. Profit before tax
was NOK 597 million, compared with NOK 390 million for the same period last
year. The profit includes a positive one-off effect of NOK 90 million as a
result of a change to the disability pension scheme in Norway.
In the first nine months of the year Veidekke had revenue of NOK 21.4 billion
and a profit before tax of just over NOK 1 billion.
"Most of the revenue growth in the quarter is from construction operations and
reflects the strong order intake during the last two years. The improvement in
profits can be attributed to stronger positions in the construction operations,
but also increased residential production," says President and CEO Arne Giske.
The Group had an order intake of NOK 4.2 billion in the third quarter, resulting
in a total order backlog of NOK 25.3 billion at the close of the quarter. The
figures are from the segment accounts. Earnings per share (IFRS) was NOK 3.1
(1.8).
Veidekke's construction operations reported revenue of NOK 5.9 billion in the
third quarter, compared with NOK 4.5 billion in the third quarter of 2015.
Profit before tax was NOK 283 million, against NOK 163 million for the same
period last year.
"There is still a high level of activity in the construction operations in all
three countries. However, there is tough competition for major infrastructure
contracts in Sweden and Norway, from both established competitors and new
entrants," says Giske.
Property Development recorded revenue of NOK 454 million, compared with NOK 479
million in the third quarter of 2015. Profit before tax was NOK 125 million,
which is a solid improvement from the profit for the same period last year of
NOK 52 million. There were 2,837 residential units under construction at the
close of the third quarter, of which Veidekke's share was 2,146. The
corresponding figure for the same period in 2015 is 2,289, of which Veidekke's
share was 1,684. Projects under construction had a total sales ratio of 93%.
"We continue to have high residential sales in our main markets. So far this
year we have sold homes for NOK 6.3 billion, which will contribute to further
increases in residential production going forwards, primarily in Sweden," says
Giske.
Veidekke's industrial operations reported revenue of NOK 1.4 billion in the
third quarter, which is in line with the revenue in the third quarter of 2015.
Profit before tax was NOK 198 million, compared with NOK 192 million for the
same period last year.
"The summer half of the year is the high season for both Asphalt and Aggregates,
and thanks to high demand and good operations in these areas, Industrial has
delivered a solid profit," concludes Giske.
Veidekke's total lost-time injury (LTI) rate (the number of injuries per million
hours worked) was 3.9 at the close of the third quarter, down from 4.7 in the
third quarter of 2015. Sickness absence remained stable and low at 3.2%.
Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development
companies. The company undertakes all types of building and construction
contracts, maintains roads and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company's
operations are characterised by involvement and local knowledge. Revenue is NOK
24.5 billion (2015), and half of the 7,000 employees own shares in the company.
Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit
since it was founded in 1936.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Veidekke ASA via GlobeNewswire
