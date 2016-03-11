CapMan Plc's Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 3 November 2016 at 8.45 EET



CapMan Plc's Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting



Notice is given to the shareholders of CapMan Plc to the Extraordinary General

Meeting to be held on Thursday 8 December 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at the G18 ballroom

at the address Yrjönkatu 18, Helsinki. The reception of persons who have

registered for the meeting and the distribution of ballots will commence at

9:30 a.m.



A. Matters on the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting



At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the following matters will be considered:



1. Opening of the meeting



2. Calling the meeting to order



3. Election of persons to scrutinise the minutes and to supervise the counting

of votes



4. Recording the legality of the meeting



5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes



6. Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares



The Board of Directors proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting that the

Board be authorised to decide on the issuance of shares as follows:



The total number of shares to be issued under the authorisation shall not exceed

65,576,292 shares, which corresponds to approximately 81.4 percent of all B

shares in the company and approximately 75.9 percent of all shares in the

company on the date of this notice (3 November 2016). If the Extraordinary

General Meeting resolves to amend the Articles of Association in accordance with

section 7, the company will have only one share series after the amendments to

the Articles of Association have been registered with the Trade Register. The

authorisation concerns the company's B shares, and after the amendments to the

Articles of Association referred to in section 7 have been registered with the

Trade Register, automatically the shares in the company. The amendments to the



Articles of Association referred to in section 7 shall be registered before the

authorisation may be used.



The Board of Directors decides on all terms and conditions of the issuance of

shares. The issuance of shares may be carried out in deviation from the

shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights (directed issue).



The authorisation may be only used to carry out the exchange offer concerning

Norvestia Plc made public on 3 November 2016 in one or more tranches. Under the

Finnish Companies Act, the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights may be

deviated from if there is a weighty financial reason for the company to do so.

The authorisation will lapse if it has not been exercised even in part by 31

March 2017. The authorisation does not cancel other effective authorisations.



7. Amending the Articles of Association



The Board of Directors proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting that CapMan

Plc's Articles of Association be amended as set forth in Appendix 1 so that the

company has only one share series and all references to A shares and maximum

number of shares are deleted.



The Board of Directors proposes that the decision to amend the Articles of

Association be made conditional upon the fulfilment of the following two terms.



i. The conditions of the exchange offer concerning Norvestia Plc made

public on 3 November 2016 have been met or the conditions have been waived, and

CapMan has announced that it will consummate the exchange offer, and

ii. all A shares in the Company have been exchanged for B shares in

accordance with the current Articles of Association.



If both terms described above are fulfilled, the decision of the Extraordinary

General Meeting regarding the amendment of the Articles of Association will

become effective and the Board of Directors will register the amendment. If the

above-mentioned terms have not been fulfilled by 31 March 2017 at the latest,

the conditional decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting regarding the

amendment of the Articles of Association will lapse.



8. Closing of the Meeting



B. Documents of the Extraordinary General Meeting



The above-mentioned proposals for the resolutions on the matters on the agenda

of the Extraordinary General Meeting are included in the notice to the

Extraordinary General Meeting available on CapMan Plc's website at the address

www.capman.com/capman-group/governance/general-meetings. The documents to be

kept available pursuant to Chapter 5, section 22 of the Limited Liability

Companies Act are available at the above-mentioned address. The proposals for

resolutions and the other above-mentioned documents are also available at the

Extraordinary General Meeting. The minutes of the meeting will be available on

the company's website at the address www.capman.com/capman-

group/governance/general-meetings approximately as from 12 December 2016.



C. Instructions for the Participants in the Meeting



1. Shareholders registered in the shareholders' register



Each shareholder who is registered on Friday, 25 November 2016 in the

shareholders' register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd has the

right to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting. A shareholder whose

shares are registered on his/her personal Finnish book-entry account is

registered in the shareholders' register of the company.



A shareholder who is registered in the shareholders' register of the company and

who wishes to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting shall register

for the meeting by giving a prior notice of participation, which has to be

received by the company no later than on Friday 2 December 2016 at 10:00 a.m.

Shareholders can register for the Extraordinary General Meeting:



a) by sending a written notification to the company's address (CapMan Plc/EGM,

Korkeavuorenkatu 32, 00130 Helsinki, Finland),



b) on CapMan's website at the address www.capman.com/capman-

group/governance/general-meetings, or



c) by telephone to Katri Kautovaara at the number +358 50 594 1561.







In connection with the registration, a shareholder shall notify his/her name,

personal identity code or business ID, address, telephone number, and the name

of any assistant or proxy and his/her personal identity code. Personal data

given to CapMan Plc by shareholders is used only in connection with the

Extraordinary General Meeting and with the processing of related registrations.



The shareholders and his/her representative or proxy shall be able to prove

his/her identity and/or right to representation upon request.



2. Holders of nominee registered shares



A holder of nominee registered shares has the right to participate in the

Extraordinary General Meeting by virtue of such shares based on which he/she on

Friday 25 November 2016 would be entitled to be registered in the shareholders'

register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The right to participate

in the Extraordinary General Meeting requires, in addition, that the shareholder

on the basis of such shares has been registered into the temporary shareholders'

register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. at the latest by Friday 2 December 2016

at 10:00 a.m. As regards nominee registered shares this constitutes due

registration for the Extraordinary General Meeting and the above described

separate registration is not required.



A holder of nominee registered shares is advised to request without delay

necessary instructions regarding the registration in the temporary shareholders'

register of the company, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the

Extraordinary General Meeting from his/her custodian bank. The account

management organisation of the custodian bank must register the holder of

nominee registered shares who wishes to participate in the Extraordinary General

Meeting to be temporarily entered into the shareholders' register of the company

at the latest by the time stated above.



3. Proxy representative and powers of attorney



A shareholder may participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting and exercise

his/her rights at the meeting by way of proxy representation. A proxy

representative shall produce a dated proxy document or otherwise in a reliable

manner demonstrate his/her right to represent the shareholder at the

Extraordinary General Meeting. When a shareholder participates in the

Extraordinary General Meeting by means of several proxy representatives

representing the shareholder with shares at different securities accounts, the

shares by which each proxy representative represents the shareholder shall be

identified in connection with the registration for the Extraordinary General

Meeting.



Possible proxy documents should be delivered in originals to the address CapMan

Plc/EGM, Korkeavuorenkatu 32, 00130 Helsinki, Finland, before the last date for

registration.



4. Other information



Pursuant to Chapter 5, section 25 of the Limited Liability Companies Act, a

shareholder who is present at the Extraordinary General Meeting has the right to

request information with respect to the matters to be considered at the meeting.





On the date of this notice (3 November 2016), the total number of shares in

CapMan Plc is 86,345,937 which comprises 5,750,000 A shares and 80,595,937 B

shares.



According to the Articles of Association, each A share has ten votes and each B

share has one vote. Thus, the total number of votes is 138,095,937 of which

57,500,000 are allocated to A shares and 80,595,937 to B shares



In Helsinki on 3 November 2016.



CapMan Plc

Board of Directors



Additional information:

Pasi Erlin, Legal Counsel, tel. +358 207 207 503







Appendix 1: CapMan Plc new Articles of Association





CapMan www.capman.com

CapMan is one of the European leaders in the private equity industry. For more

than 25 years, we have been developing companies and real estate and supporting

their sustainable growth. We are committed to understanding the needs of our

customers in an ever-changing market environment. Our objective is to provide

attractive returns and innovative solutions for our investors and value adding

services for professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and

tenants. Our independent investment partnerships - Buyout, Real Estate, Russia

and Credit - as well as our associated company Norvestia are responsible for

investment activities and value creation. CapMan's service business offering

includes fundraising advisory services, purchasing activities and fund

management services to both internal and external customers. CapMan has 100

private equity professionals and assets under management of ?2.8 billion.





CapMan Plc new Articles of Association 2016 :

http://hugin.info/132028/R/2053910/768804.pdf







More information:

http://www.capman.com



