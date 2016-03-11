CapMan Plc's January-September 2016 Interim Report

CapMan Plc Interim Report 3 November

2016 at 8.30 a.m. EET



CapMan Plc's January-September 2016 Interim Report



Performance and main events for the review period 1 January - 30 September 2016:



* Group turnover totalled MEUR 22.0 (1 January - 30 September 2015: MEUR

24.7).

* Operating profit was MEUR 10.0 (MEUR 4.2).

* Profit before taxes was MEUR 7.5 (MEUR 2.5).

* Profit after taxes was MEUR 7.1 (MEUR 2.0).

* Diluted earnings per share for the review period were 7.3 cents (1.5 cents).

* CapMan will make a public voluntary exchange offer of all Norvestia Plc's

shares. More information regarding the offer will be available in a stock

exchange release to be published today 3 November 2016.



This stock exchange release is a summary of CapMan Plc's January-September 2016

Interim Report. The complete interim report is available in pdf-format as an

attachment to this release and on the company's website at

http://www.capman.com/newsroom/financial-reports/ .



Key figures



1-9/16 1-9/15



Turnover, MEUR 22.0 24.7



Operating profit, MEUR 10.0 4.2



Profit before taxes, MEUR 7.5 2.5



Profit for the period, MEUR 7.1 2.0



Diluted earnings / share, cents 7.3 1.5







30.9.2016 30.9.2015



Return on equity, % p.a. 14.3 4.2



Return on investment, % p.a. 10.0 5.6



Equity ratio, % 44.8 44.3



Net gearing, % 56.4 49.1









Heikki Westerlund, CEO:



"We have realised our strategy in terms of growth and result development



according to plan during the year. The success of our value creation effort is

visible as a clear improvement in results especially due to the favourable

development of our investments and successful exits in the first nine months of

the year. Our cash flow has also been strong. Nordic Real estate transaction

activity has remained high, which is also reflected in the activity of our own

real estate team. CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund has announced several exits in

the beginning of autumn. The fund is among the best performing in its category

in the Nordic countries.



Our service business has overall developed according to plan and has a

significant role as we seek improved fee profitability.



We presently own 28.7% of Norvestia and have today published a voluntary public

exchange offer to acquire all remaining issued Norvestia shares. More than 50%

of Norvestia's shareholders have already given their support for the exchange

offer. Norvestia significantly strengthens CapMan's position as a leading Nordic

private equity asset management and investment company with strong liquidity.

The acquisition would support the implementation of our long term strategy."



CapMan maintains its outlook for 2016



The Management Company and Services business is profitable before carried

interest income and any possible items affecting comparability. CapMan expects

fees from services to continue growing and to constitute a larger share of

overall fee income in 2016 compared to 2015.



A significant component contributing to CapMan's result is carried interest

income. CapMan receives carried interest income from funds as a result of a

completed exit in the event that the fund already is in carry or will enter

carry due to the exit.



The current portfolio holds several investments, which are in exit process,

although the exact timing of such exits may fluctuate.



The fair value development of CapMan's investments have a substantial impact on

CapMan's overall result. The development of industries and local economies,

inflation development, valuation multiples of peer companies, exchange rates and

various other factors outside of CapMan's control influence fair value

development in addition to company and real estate specific development, and the

fair value development of the overall portfolio depends on the interplay of

these factors. For a future outlook on Norvestia, CapMan refers to the

assessment published by Norvestia in its own reports. As a consequence, CapMan

refrains from providing projections related to the fair value development of its

investments.



CapMan refers to its Half-Year 2016 Report published on 11 August 2016 for a

description of items affecting comparability.



Press, analyst and investor conference today at 10.00 a.m. EET



CapMan will hold a press, analyst and investor conference today, on 3 November

2016, at 10:00 a.m. at CapMan's head office in Helsinki, at Korkeavuorenkatu

32. CapMan's CEO Heikki Westerlund, CapMan's Chairman of the Board Karri Kaitue

and Norvestia's Vice Chairman of the Board Hannu Syrjänen will present at the

conference. The presentation material is available at CapMan's website at the

beginning of the event. The conference will be held in Finnish. Welcome!







Helsinki, 3 November 2016

CAPMAN PLC

Board of Directors







Further information:

Niko Haavisto, CFO, tel. +358 50 465 4125







Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Principal media

www.capman.com











CapMan www.capman.com

CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and asset management company active in the

private equity industry. For more than 25 years, we have been developing

companies and real estate and supporting their sustainable growth. We are

committed to understanding the needs of our customers in an ever-changing market

environment. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative

solutions for our investors and value adding services for professional

investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our independent

investment partnerships - Buyout, Real Estate, Russia and Credit - as well as

our associated company Norvestia are responsible for investment activities and

value creation. CapMan's service business offering includes fundraising advisory

services, purchasing activities and fund management services to both internal

and external customers. CapMan has 100 private equity professionals and assets

under management of ?2.8 billion.





CapMan_Q3_2016_ENG_161103_Final:

http://hugin.info/132028/R/2053902/768790.pdf







