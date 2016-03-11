Prosafe SE: Third quarter 2016 results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
EBITDA excluding non-recurring cost items was USD 86.3 million in the third
quarter and reported EBITDA amounted to USD 68.3 million.
Highlights
* Completed comprehensive financial restructuring and secured runway through
2020
* Phase 1 re-organization and cost and capital expenditure cuts ongoing till
end 2016
* Continues renewal and rightsizing of fleet
* Operating revenues USD 129.8 million in Q3 2016 vs USD 154.1 million in Q3
2015
* EBITDA USD 68.3 million in Q3 2016 vs USD 97.6 million in Q3 2015
* EBITDA excl. non-recurring cost items USD 86.3 million in Q3 2016 vs USD
97.6 million in Q3 2015
(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of 2015)
Operations
Utilisation of the vessels was 52 per cent (81 per cent).
Safe Boreas continued the contract with Repsol Sinopec (formerly Talisman
Sinopec) in UK and was in full operation throughout the quarter. Repsol Sinopec
has exercised the first 14-day option at a discounted day rate, extending the
contract at Montrose into December.
Safe Zephyrus commenced the contract with Det norske in Norway late July and was
in operation throughout August and September.
Safe Scandinavia Tender Support Vessel (TSV) and Safe Concordia were fully
contracted in the quarter with Statoil and Petrobras, respectively.
Regalia operated for Shell in the UK from beginning of August until mid-October.
Safe Caledonia completed her operation for BP in August and the vessel has been
laid up in UK since then.
Safe Bristolia is cold-stacked in Norway after completion of a two-month
contract with BG Group late July.
Safe Notos remains in transit to Brazil and is scheduled to commence the
contract with Petrobras late November or early December.
Safe Astoria, Safe Lancia and Safe Regency were idle in the quarter. Safe
Astoria is cold-stacked in Batam, Indonesia, Safe Lancia is cold stacked in Port
Isabel, Texas USA and Safe Regency is laid-up in Curaçao in the Caribbean.
In August, Jasminia and Safe Hibernia were sold for scrap/recycling in the USA.
Financials
Revenues for the third quarter of 2016 were USD 129.8 million (USD 154.1
million). This decline is due to the lower utilisation referred to above. This
effect has been partly compensated by a higher average day rate, which reflects
that units which generate a relatively high day rate have been on contract
during the third quarter this year as opposed to last year when several of the
rigs were on bareboat contracts in the Gulf of Mexico.
Operating expenses, including non-recurring costs of USD 18 million, amounted to
USD 61.5 million (USD 56.5 million). Underlying costs were therefore down to USD
43.5 million. USD 8.7 million out of the USD 18 million of non-recurring costs
related to the refinancing, USD 6.7 million to rationalisation and USD 2.6
million to the vessels which have been scrapped. Cost initiatives implemented in
2015/2016 are continuing to reduce onshore costs as well as vessel operating
costs.
EBITDA was USD 68.3 million (USD 97.6 million).
Depreciation has increased to USD 29.1 million (USD 26.3 million) mainly due to
the new build Safe Zephyrus and the Safe Scandinavia TSV project. This effect
has been partly offset by vessels which have been impaired or scrapped.
Operating profit equalled USD 39.2 million (USD 71.3 million).
Net financial items were USD 168.2 million positive (USD 15.6 million negative).
As part of the refinancing, a gain on forgiveness of bond debt of USD 197.6
million has been recognised this quarter.
Effective 1 July 2016, the Company has decided, based on a holistic cost-benefit
evaluation, to abandon hedge accounting of interest rate swaps. Any change in
fair value of interest rate swaps is now taken through the income statement
rather than direct to equity via comprehensive income. In the third quarter USD
2.4 million was charged to the income statement.
As a consequence of abandoning hedge accounting, the interest expenses have
increased by USD 14.7 million in the third quarter. This amount has previously
been charged directly to equity through comprehensive income and corresponds to
the portion of the negative fair value of interest-rate swaps which could be
allocated to the bond debt as of 30 June 2016. As of 30 September 2016, the
remaining amount to be charged as interest expenses over the maturity of the
current bank loan is USD 73.5 million, i.e. USD 3.3 million per quarter through
to Q1 2022.
Taxes increased to USD 5.5 million (USD 2.5 million) mainly due to increased tax
in the UK. Net profit increased to USD 201.9 million (USD 53.2 million).
Total assets at 30 September amounted to USD 2,711 million (USD 2,342 million).
Net interest-bearing debt equalled USD 1,242.9 million (USD 1,222.7 million),
while the book equity ratio increased to 39.7 per cent (33.2 per cent).
Share issues
On 23 August 2016, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to issue shares as
described in the previous quarterly report.
On 14 September 2016, 4,376,600,000 new class A shares were issued in connection
with the private placement closed on 12 July 2016.
On 19 September 2016, 1,400,839,757 new class A shares were issued as part of
the conversion of senior unsecured bonds to shares.
On 22 September 2016, all actions and conditions required for completion of the
refinancing were finalised and fulfilled, and the effective date of bond debt
discharge and bank amendments took effect.
On 23 September 2016, convertible bonds of a nominal value of NOK 3 million were
converted into 12,000,000 class A shares.
Following this conversion, the remaining outstanding principal of the
convertible bond loan is reduced to NOK 78.8 million.
This convertible bond has been recognised as equity as there is no contractual
obligation to deliver cash or to exchange it with other financial assets or
liabilities. The convertible bond will also be settled by a fixed number of
Prosafe shares.
A reduction in the nominal value of the Company's ordinary shares, by way of a
reduction of share capital without distribution, was also completed in the
period.
As a consequence, all issued shares of the Company now have a nominal value of
EUR 0.001.
Following publication of the listing prospectus on 14 October 2016, the class A
shares were converted to ordinary shares. As a result, the Company has only one
class of shares in issuance, ordinary shares.
Prior to the subsequent repair offering referred to below, the number of
outstanding shares in the Company was 6,049,010,116 shares.
The subsequent repair offering was launched on 14 October 2016, and up to
504,000,000 new shares will be issued when completed. Subsequent to this share
issue, the total number of issued shares will be up to 6,553,010,116.
Outlook
Market outlook remains uncertain in the near term, and although there are a
number of prospects in the years ahead, 2017 is still expected to be the low
point in activity level.
In general, the market activity is expected to normalize in the years ahead
through a combination of maintenance and modification, hook-up and
decommissioning. Further cost reductions in the E&P sector are expected to
contribute to more projects becoming economically viable. Combined with
continued focus on enhanced recovery, life extensions and safe and efficient
operations, the company expects a gradual market recovery from 2018 onwards.
Prosafe has moved quickly to scrap three vessels and it anticipates that other
suppliers' vessels will be scrapped and/or exit the high end of the North Sea
market in the years ahead. It is further anticipated that consolidation within
the accommodation segment will happen. The combination of these factors means
that the supply-demand environment is expected to become more balanced towards
2020. The aforementioned plus the substantial debt reduction, the significantly
improved cash flow from the refinancing, combined with Prosafe's high quality
and versatile fleet, places the company in a strong position when the market
recovers.
Prosafe is the world's leading owner and operator of semi-submersible
accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and
listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information,
please refer to www.prosafe.com
Attachments:
Q3 2016 report
Q3 2016 presentation
Larnaca, 2 November 2016
The Board of Directors of Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 478 07 813
Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 991 09 467
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Prosafe - Q3 2016 presentation:
http://hugin.info/64729/R/2053912/768803.pdf
Prosafe - Q3 2016 report:
http://hugin.info/64729/R/2053912/768802.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.prosafe.com
Date: 11/03/2016 - 07:01
Language: English
News-ID 504643
Character count: 10601
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Prosafe SE
Stadt: Larnaca
Number of hits: 76
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.233
|Registriert Heute:
|4
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|217
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.