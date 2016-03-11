DBV Technologies Reports September 30, 2016 Cash Position

Montrouge, France, November 3, 2016



DBV Technologies Reports September 30, 2016 Cash Position



DBV Technologies, (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market:

DBVT), today announced its cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2016.



Cash and cash equivalents



DBV's cash and cash equivalents amounted to ?277.6 million as of September

30, 2016, compared to ?323.4 million as of December 31, 2015.





Number of outstanding and fully diluted shares



As of September 30, 2016, DBV's number of outstanding shares was 24,642,828

ordinary shares and on a fully diluted basis[i], the number of shares was

27,151,653.



About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with

broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous

immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active

compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-

administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to

safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no

approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical

trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of

Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of

Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring

potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.

DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY

as well as New Jersey, CT. Company shares are traded on segment B of Euronext

Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and

traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the form of American Depositary



Shares (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For

more information on DBV Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-

technologies.com



Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates. These

forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and

involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the products of the

Company have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that

could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or

projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and

development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the

risk that historical preclinical results may not be predictive of future

clinical trial results, and the risk that historical clinical trial results may

not be predictive of future trial results. A further list and description of

these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's

regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the

Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in

the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015

and future filings and reports by the Company. Existing and prospective

investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking

statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as

required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update

or revise the information contained in this Press Release.



DBV Technologies Contact

Susanna Mesa

Senior Vice President, Strategy

+1 212-271-0861

susanna.mesa(at)dbv-technologies.com



Media Contact

Erinn White, Centron PR

+1-646-722-8822

ewhite(at)centronpr.com



Media Contact Europe

Caroline Carmagnol, Alize RP, Relations Presse

+33 (0)6 64 18 99 59

caroline(at)alizerp.com





[i] fully diluted share capital represents all issued and outstanding shares, as

well as all potential shares which may be issued upon exercise of outstanding

employee warrants, employee free shares and share options and nonemployee

warrants, as approved by DBV Technologies shareholders and granted by the board

of directors.



