ING 3Q16 underlying net result EUR 1,336 million

ING Bank 3Q16 underlying net result EUR 1,336 million, up 22.3% year-on-year,

reflecting solid commercial momentum



· ING Bank recorded EUR 3.6 billion of net core lending growth and attracted

EUR 2.0 billion of net customer deposits in 3Q16



· Performance reflects continued loan growth at healthy margins, as well as

higher commission and fee income



· Operating expenses declined slightly year-on-year and sequentially; risk

costs remained relatively low at 34 bps of average RWA







ING Group 3Q16 net result EUR 1,349 million (or EUR 0.35 per share); robust

ING Group CET1 ratio and ING Bank ROE



· ING Group fully-loaded CET1 ratio rose to 13.5%; ING Bank underlying ROE of

11.3% for the first nine months of 2016











CEO statement

"ING delivered another quarterly result that exemplifies our Think Forward

strategy in action," said Ralph Hamers, CEO of ING Group. "We again recorded

solid commercial growth and introduced several new innovations. Year-to-date,

we have established over 400,000 new primary customer relationships. To foster

further growth and maintain our standing as a leading European bank, we strive

to keep getting better every day, while managing the pressure on returns from

the continuous regulatory burden and the low interest rate environment. In

this context, I am convinced that our recently announced investment programme

and intention to converge towards a single digital banking platform are

necessary steps to enable ING to evolve with changing customer expectations

and to increase operational efficiency."



"ING Bank recorded EUR 3.6 billion of net core lending growth and attracted

EUR 2.0 billion of net customer deposits in the third quarter. Lending growth

was well diversified across Retail and Wholesale Banking. We also continued to



facilitate our clients' sustainable transitions through deals that support

recycling, the circular economy and renewable energy. We are proud that our

integrated sustainability approach earned ING the number-one ranking among

global listed banks by Sustainalytics in August. We also achieved a

significant year-on-year improvement in our Dow Jones Sustainability Index

ranking, and received the highest possible score in CDP's annual review for

our performance and disclosure related to our climate change strategy."



"During the third quarter, we introduced another wave of innovative and

insightful financial tools that empower customers. In Spain, the launch of

Twyp Cash provides customers with greater convenience by enabling them to

withdraw cash using their smartphones when making purchases at more than

3,500 supermarkets and petrol stations. In Wholesale Banking, we developed

Virtual Cash Management, an advanced application that allows companies to

manage their cash across banks and borders. It provides corporate treasurers

with enhanced cash visibility, access and control, anytime and anywhere."



"More recently, we created and launched the money management platform Yolt as

a next step in digitalisation and in preparation for upcoming European

regulation that will open the payment services market to new players in 2018.

Yolt gives users insight into their account information from different banks

in one easy overview, helping customers stay on top of their finances. The app

is currently being tested only in the United Kingdom, but we will explore

opportunities for expansion."



"ING's third-quarter underlying result before tax was EUR 1,878 million,

reflecting continued loan growth at healthy margins, effective cost control

and a relatively low level of risk costs. Challengers & Growth Markets

delivered another record quarterly result on the back of further organic

growth. Retail Benelux showed resilience, as the performance of the

Netherlands compensated for the decline in results at Retail Belgium, which

were down 16.5% year-on-year. ING Group's fully-loaded CET1 ratio rose to

13.5%. ING Bank's underlying ROE was 11.3% for the first nine months of 2016."



"As announced on 3 October, we intend to invest EUR 800 million over the next

five years to create a scalable banking platform to cater for continued

commercial growth, an improved customer experience and a quicker delivery of

products. Regrettably, our intended transformation will impact many of our

employees, particularly in Belgium and the Netherlands. We will do our utmost

to build on our track record of helping colleagues who are or could be

affected to find new job opportunities. All of those affected will be treated

with respect and care."



"I fully appreciate the hard work of our employees that is reflected in our

quarterly results. While change is not easy, it is essential to build on our

position of strength. I have complete confidence in our ability to execute on

our strategy and truly believe that the measures we intend to implement will

ensure that we continue to empower customers to stay a step ahead."







ING PROFILE



ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering

banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING

Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING

Bank's 52,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to

customers in over 40 countries.



ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS),

Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).



Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, which is evidenced by

the number one position among 395 banks ranked by Sustainalytics. ING Group

shares are being included in the FTSE4Good index and in the Dow Jones

Sustainability Index (Europe and World) where ING is among the leaders in the

Banks industry group.









